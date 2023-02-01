Read full article on original website
Help begins here: NC Emergency Solutions Grant Program for people at risk of being homeless: Apply to get money
Living in a state like North Carolina can be quite difficult if you don’t have money or are homeless. A report shows that the rate of homelessness in NC has decreased by 24 percent since 2010. Still, so many people are forced to sleep in shelters or on the streets.
crawfordcountynow.com
Area Agency on Aging 2023 Scholarship Program Announced
ONTARIO—The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has announced its 2023 Scholarship Program. The Area Agency on Aging Board of Trustees elected to provide three (3) scholarship awards this year to individuals for higher education or certification programs benefiting the field of aging network. Scholarship award amounts for the academic year 2023/2024 are as follows: One (1) $2,000.00 for a student attending a 4-year university; One (1) $1000.00 for a student attending a 2-year college or technical school, center of education, or is pursuing a certification; and One (1) $1000.00 for a student attending any type of higher institute of learning or certification and is a child, grandchild, or stepchild of an actively employed (full time or part-time) Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. staff member. Applicants must be a high school graduate (graduated in 2022 or earlier or hold a GED) and reside in one of the following nine counties: Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, or Wyandot.
lovelandmagazine.com
Meijer extending SNAP benefits through March 31 for in-store produce purchase
Loveland, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) announced that changes in federal law mean that February will be the last month of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) allotments. However, through March 31, Meijer is offering SNAP customers a 10 percent discount on produce...
newsymom.com
Governor’s budget delivers on promises for children, families
The following statement may be attributed to Angela Sausser, executive director of the Public Children Services Association of Ohio:. “State investments outlined in Gov. DeWine’s biennial budget demonstrate that he continues to prioritize Ohio’s children and families. County public children services agencies working every day on the front lines know that state leadership and investments matter. It is exciting to see such a child-focused state budget outlined by the Governor.
Nonprofits should not have to compete with big-box chains to care for those who need it most: Tony Thomas
CLEVELAND -- Right now, you can earn a higher wage at Amazon, Target or even Taco Bell than what we can offer you at Welcome House. How on Earth are nonprofits who cater to, focus on and dedicate ourselves to supporting adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities supposed to compete with that?
WSYX ABC6
DeWine hoping for more low income family housing, but an agency says it may not be enough
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The governor is on a multi-city tour, touting his budget proposals which include more tax credits to promote low-income, single-family home ownership. But the folks who run an agency helping to house young people say it might not be enough. Huckleberry House operates a shelter...
crawfordcountynow.com
Cornerstone of Hope to offer free Traumatic Loss Bereavement Support Group training March 9-10, 2023
MARION―Cornerstone of Hope, a nonprofit comprehensive bereavement center serving central Ohio, is offering a free Traumatic Loss Bereavement Support Group Training for professionals living or working in Marion or Crawford county on March 9 and 10, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Marion Nazarene Church, 233 West Church Street, Marion, OH 43302. Lunch and all materials will be provided.
What is P-EBT and who qualifies for it?
For the 2022-2023 school year, some schools and children may be eligible to receive P-EBT benefits when COVID-19 disrupts normal classes.
WYTV.com
Can you appeal your SNAP benefit reduction?
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many Valley residents who receive SNAP benefits are going to see a reduction beginning March 1. The last COVID-19 emergency allotment for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be at the end of February. If you receive food assistance, you can request a hearing on the...
Don’t like property taxes? Here’s where you can find the lowest rates in Ohio in 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Five Ohio counties are home to the 20 districts in the state with the lowest property tax rates - all under $970 in taxes per $100,000 of home value. And none of them are in Greater Cleveland. Once again, and like most years, the lowest tax rate...
Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approves big hike in gas charges
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio on Thursday agreed to a measure that could increase fixed monthly charges to 1.4 million Ohio natural gas customers by more than 50% over the next five years.
DeWine was involved in passage of HB 6 and now needs to demand its total repeal
The Plain Dealer’s in depth reporting and analysis of the Householder scandal and trial demonstrate the need for local investigative reporters and the vacuum that would be created without such detailed probing. One thing that doesn’t appear to be part of the trial is the role of Gov. Mike...
963xke.com
“New Medicare Card” phone scammers reported in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (ADAMS) – Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French is urging Ohioans on Medicare to be alert for telephone scammers posing as representatives of the government to steal their personal information. Called the “New Medicare Card” scam, the scammers are posing as employees of the Social...
pointandshoreland.com
Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted plan to cut one-third of Ohio Administrative Code
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted shared a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted, Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative (CSI) was tasked with...
Keeping Ohioans safe after new Medicare card scam targets seniors
The callers are not actually affiliated with the state or federal government, but scammers are on the hunt to get your personal information.
wktn.com
Consumer Alert: New Medicare Card Telephone Scammers Posing as Government Employees to Steal Personal Information
COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French is urging Ohioans on Medicare to be alert for telephone scammers posing as representatives of the government to steal their personal information. Called the “New Medicare Card” scam, the scammers are posing as employees of the Social Security Administration,...
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
13abc.com
WATCH: Ohio Department of Health gives COVID-19 update
Officials release the false Ottawa Hills Local Schools active shooter threat call from Jan. 13, 2023. The caller claimed they wanted to get revenge on a teacher.
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• The region continues to see a decline in COVID-19 case rates and hospital admissions for COVID illness, so much so that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now ranks Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties as low risk in its community levels ratings for the first time since November.
sciotopost.com
Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition
OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
