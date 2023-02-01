ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Area Agency on Aging 2023 Scholarship Program Announced

ONTARIO—The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has announced its 2023 Scholarship Program. The Area Agency on Aging Board of Trustees elected to provide three (3) scholarship awards this year to individuals for higher education or certification programs benefiting the field of aging network. Scholarship award amounts for the academic year 2023/2024 are as follows: One (1) $2,000.00 for a student attending a 4-year university; One (1) $1000.00 for a student attending a 2-year college or technical school, center of education, or is pursuing a certification; and One (1) $1000.00 for a student attending any type of higher institute of learning or certification and is a child, grandchild, or stepchild of an actively employed (full time or part-time) Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. staff member. Applicants must be a high school graduate (graduated in 2022 or earlier or hold a GED) and reside in one of the following nine counties: Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, or Wyandot.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

Meijer extending SNAP benefits through March 31 for in-store produce purchase

Loveland, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) announced that changes in federal law mean that February will be the last month of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) allotments. However, through March 31, Meijer is offering SNAP customers a 10 percent discount on produce...
OHIO STATE
newsymom.com

Governor’s budget delivers on promises for children, families

The following statement may be attributed to Angela Sausser, executive director of the Public Children Services Association of Ohio:. “State investments outlined in Gov. DeWine’s biennial budget demonstrate that he continues to prioritize Ohio’s children and families. County public children services agencies working every day on the front lines know that state leadership and investments matter. It is exciting to see such a child-focused state budget outlined by the Governor.
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Cornerstone of Hope to offer free Traumatic Loss Bereavement Support Group training March 9-10, 2023

MARION―Cornerstone of Hope, a nonprofit comprehensive bereavement center serving central Ohio, is offering a free Traumatic Loss Bereavement Support Group Training for professionals living or working in Marion or Crawford county on March 9 and 10, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Marion Nazarene Church, 233 West Church Street, Marion, OH 43302. Lunch and all materials will be provided.
MARION, OH
WYTV.com

Can you appeal your SNAP benefit reduction?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many Valley residents who receive SNAP benefits are going to see a reduction beginning March 1. The last COVID-19 emergency allotment for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be at the end of February. If you receive food assistance, you can request a hearing on the...
OHIO STATE
963xke.com

“New Medicare Card” phone scammers reported in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (ADAMS) – Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French is urging Ohioans on Medicare to be alert for telephone scammers posing as representatives of the government to steal their personal information. Called the “New Medicare Card” scam, the scammers are posing as employees of the Social...
OHIO STATE
pointandshoreland.com

Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted plan to cut one-third of Ohio Administrative Code

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted shared a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted, Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative (CSI) was tasked with...
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• The region continues to see a decline in COVID-19 case rates and hospital admissions for COVID illness, so much so that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now ranks Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties as low risk in its community levels ratings for the first time since November.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition

OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
OHIO STATE

