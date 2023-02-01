In the first season of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," there wasn't much balance between the law and order sides of things, as the show didn't have its own prosecutor. They changed that in Season 2 when the show brought in ADA Alex Cabot (Stephanie March) to become the dedicated attorney for the SVU squad. Cabot was written off in the Season 5 episode "Loss," with her character being forced into witness protection, but she came back for an episode in the next season called "Ghost" and then headed up the short-lived "Law & Order" spin-off "Conviction," where she led a group of young district attorneys. In 2009 she returned to "SVU" and has been an on-again-off-again cast member ever since.

