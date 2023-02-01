Read full article on original website
Whatever Happened To Babette From Gilmore Girls?
She loves jazz, adores her cats, protects her friends, and, according to the shirt, she eats oatmeal. That's Babette Dell (Sally Struthers), the beloved wife of Morey (Ted Rooney) and neighbor to Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) on "Gilmore Girls" which is filled with heartfelt moments. Babette is first introduced in Season 1, Episode 2, "The Lorelais' First Day at Chilton." After waking up late for Rory's first day of school, Lorelai heads to Luke's Diner, where she tries to relax with a cup of coffee. But her plans are interrupted by an urgent phone call from Babette, telling Lorelai that strangers are lurking around her home.
Why Toby From Young Sheldon Looks So Familiar
It seems that Sheldon Cooper has yet another rival to worry about. "Young Sheldon" Season 6, Episode 11, titled "Ruthless, Toothless and a Week of Bed Rest," sees the fledgling genius in a tough spot, as he finds out his college is using his brilliant idea for an advanced digital database without him. Instead, the university has hired Toby, an impressionable computer whiz who finds himself embroiled in the conflict as Sheldon uses some underhanded tactics of his own to work against the school.
Charlie Chaplin's Disturbingly True History Inspired One Of The X-Files' Most Iconic Episodes
There have been many science fiction and horror shows that have become popular hits with audiences, or at least found a nice niche and fervently loyal fanbase. However, when it comes to a series in the genre that appealed to pop culture fans on a massive scale, "The X-Files" is arguably the show that fits that bill the best. Starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully respectively, "The X-Files" engaged in the ultimate delicate balancing act between pure science fiction spectacle and bone-chilling horror, while also leaving room for a lot of comedic elements and melodrama throughout.
The Small Role The Middle's Neil Flynn Played On That '70s Show
Neil Flynn has spent a long time on television. In a 2019 article from Entertainment Weekly, Flynn was referred to as "TV's Iron Man" after a streak of 18 consecutive seasons on network comedies encompassing his eight seasons as the mysterious Janitor on "Scrubs," nine seasons as family patriarch Mike Heck on "The Middle," and one season of the short-lived sitcom "Abby's."
Blue Bloods' Steve Schirripa Thinks His Character Anthony Is Like Big Brother To Erin
Steve Schirripa is undoubtedly best known to most audiences as Bobby 'Bacala' Baccalieri, Tony Soprano's (Jimmy Gandolfini) brother-in-law and fellow gangster, but the actor's been part of two long-running successful shows beyond HBO's "The Sopranos." Schirripa appeared on "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" from 2008-2013, and eventually joined...
The Big Bang Theory Creators Felt Like They Messed Up With The Original Iteration Of Penny
"The Big Bang Theory" had an enormously successful 12 seasons on CBS, remaining the most popular show on television throughout its run (via Variety). Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, although the reason "The Big Bang Theory" ended had more to do with Jim Parsons' desire to move on to other projects rather than low ratings. In fact, the series finale drew in over 18 million viewers.
Why Bill Nighy Was So Intent On Joining The Cast Of Harry Potter
The "Harry Potter" series, written by J.K. Rowling, is full of magic, suspense, and intense moments that keep readers on the edge of their seats. Though there are storylines that disappeared without explanation, the franchise is critically acclaimed, thanks to both the books and their film adaptations. While the novels...
CSI Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and its spin-off series comprise one of the most popular television franchises of the 21st century; a 2006 profile by the Independent noted that the first three series in the franchise — "Crime Scene Investigation" (which ran from 2000 to 2015), "CSI: Miami" (2002-2012) and "CSI: NY" (2004-2013) — were syndicated to an audience of more than two billion in 200 countries. Since then CBS, which oversees all things "CSI," has added two more iterations: "CSI: Cyber," which ran from 2014 to 2016, and "CSI: Vegas," which brought the franchise full circle and featured a number of the original series' stars, including William Petersen (as forensic scientist Gil Grissom) and Marg Helgenberger (investigator Catherine Willows), in 2021.
George P. Wilbur, Stuntman Who Played Michael Myers, Dead At 81
Veteran stuntman George P. Wilbur — who was one of the only actors to portray Michael Myers more than once in the "Halloween" movies — died Wednesday, February 1, at the age of 81. His passing was confirmed by fellow stuntman Chris Durand, who played Michael in "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later" (via Horror Geek Life).
The Big Bang Theory Creators Think That Amy's First Love Was Actually Penny
On the Season 3 finale of "The Big Bang Theory," audiences watched in awe as Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) and Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) find Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) his perfect match on a dating website. Just like Sheldon, Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) is highly intelligent, socially awkward, and shares a disdain for soiled hosiery.
Young Sheldon Fans Are Cheering For Mary After Confronting Mandy's Mom
On "Young Sheldon," it isn't a secret that Mandy's (Emily Osment) parents haven't been 100% supportive of Mandy since she announced her pregnancy, nor have they hidden their disapproval of a 17-year-old Georgie (Montana Jordan) being the baby's father. Her mother, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), stopped talking to her after she found out she was pregnant, and while "Young Sheldon" fans loved Mandy's dad, Jim (Will Sasso), secretly trying to help Mandy out, Mandy wanted no part of it.
Liz Torres Mourned Miss Patty Before Being Asked To Join Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life
The fast-talking mother-daughter duo at the heart of "Gilmore Girls" endeared themselves to fans weekly, but they weren't the only scene-stealers the show produced. Though Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) provided the emotional resonance for seven seasons (and a revival), the show wouldn't be quite the same without the quirky Connecticut town they reside.
How Edward Herrmann Behaved On The Set Of Gilmore Girls, According To Keiko Agena
Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) may have an unbreakable bond with her mother Lorelai (Lauren Graham), but the aspiring journalist has a particularly special place in her heart for her grandfather, Richard (Edward Herrmann). On the surface, Richard is a no-nonsense, strict man, especially regarding Lorelai's teenage pregnancy. He's a wealthy...
Stephanie March Attributes Law & Order's Success To Its Amazing Guest Stars
In the first season of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," there wasn't much balance between the law and order sides of things, as the show didn't have its own prosecutor. They changed that in Season 2 when the show brought in ADA Alex Cabot (Stephanie March) to become the dedicated attorney for the SVU squad. Cabot was written off in the Season 5 episode "Loss," with her character being forced into witness protection, but she came back for an episode in the next season called "Ghost" and then headed up the short-lived "Law & Order" spin-off "Conviction," where she led a group of young district attorneys. In 2009 she returned to "SVU" and has been an on-again-off-again cast member ever since.
Whatever Happened To Harry Potter Actor Michael Gambon?
Since the first "Harry Potter" book was published in 1997, it has become a global phenomenon, spawning movies, video games, theme parks, and even a stage play. In 2001, the first of eight films premiered on the big screen. The series is full of unique and colorful characters, all of...
Phoebe's Jokes In Ghostbusters: Afterlife Were Created By Mckenna Grace Herself
While the "Ghostbusters" franchise is chock full of more strange ghouls and monsters than you can shake a Proton Pack at, the franchise arguably wouldn't have had half its legacy without its gut-busting comedy. The 1984 original and its 1989 sequel brought together some of the best names in comedy at the time with such talents as Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Rick Moranis imbuing their genius timing and larger-than-life personalities to the paranormal adventure.
TV Actors Who Returned To Television With A Hit After Failed Movie Careers
These days, television and movies are almost indistinguishable from each other to an extent. Things all sort of blur together on streaming services, where viewers often don't differentiate between films and extended episodes of series — and this is spurred on by the fact that most series have the look and the budget of a major Hollywood production. Furthermore, when actors like Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, and Paul Giamatti are all doing TV shows, the previous sharply-drawn line between the big and small screens is virtually nonexistent.
Sean Gunn Thanks Casting Director Jami Rudofsky For Landing Him A Second Gilmore Girls Role
There aren't many TV shows from the 2000s that remain as popular as "Gilmore Girls." The series, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, made TV stars out of its leads, Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham. However, while Bledel's Rory and Graham's Lorelai were the heart and soul of "Gilmore Girls," they weren't the show's only memorable characters.
Jessica Lange Ranks Her Favorite American Horror Story Seasons
Ryan Murphy's daring anthology series "American Horror Story" introduced a new generation to Hollywood icon Jessica Lange. The scene-stealing actress made her debut in the very first season alongside Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson, who would soon become repeating headliners of the series' cast. Her glorious introduction as the unapologetic Constance Langdon instantly captivated viewers, leaving them wondering what she would do next.
James Cameron Gets Scientific To Prove That Jack Really Had No Chance On That Door
James Cameron is one of the best directors of all time, but he's also a man of science. Since the beginning of his career, his films have tackled complex ideas pertaining to nature and technology, albeit with frightening outcomes. From "The Terminator" to "Avatar: The Way of Water," Jim's films are rooted in real-world concerns to some degree, and that's what makes them more thought-provoking than your average blockbuster.
