Boise, ID

Comments / 1

WeThePeople
3d ago

Play stupid games, win stupid prices. That’s a good way to get shot by someone who actually does have a firearm, which being this is the free state of Idaho, the chances are pretty good. Hats off to BPD and their professionalism!

Reply
4
 

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police: Missing woman 'located and is safe'

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police say the missing vulnerable 18-year-old woman they were searching for was found Saturday night and is safe. The woman was reported missing by the Boise Police Department around 8:20 p.m. Saturday after she was last seen around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Mountain Home school lockdown suspect apprehended

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home School District #193 reports that the suspect in yesterday's lockdown situation at the high school has been apprehended by law enforcement. The individual was seen walking in the vicinity of Hacker Middle School this afternoon. The school was briefly placed in lockdown while...
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

'He's out there': Where is Michael Vaughan?

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Brandi Neal, the mother of missing Fruitand boy Michael Vaughan, sat in her living room on a cold January day wiping tears from her face. Neal moves to make another attempt, like she has done so many times before, pleading for the return of her 6-year-old blonde, blue-eyed son she calls "Monkey."
FRUITLAND, ID
Big Country News

Boise man runs from police, but can't escape drug charge

TWIN FALLS — A Boise man faces a felony count of drug possession with intent to deliver after a vehicle he was riding in was searched, police say. Daylen Wyatt Peyman, 18, was also charged with providing false information to a police officer and obstructing officers after an officer noticed a group of people, including juveniles, the night of Jan. 21 at a gas station on Sixth Avenue West.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Driver crashes into Dave's Hot Chicken

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Thursday, February 2, at approximately 1:15 pm Meridian Police and Fire responded to a reported vehicle accident at the 3000 block of North Eagle Rd. The nineteen (19) year old female driver of a silver Chrysler 200 told the responding officers that she drove into Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant accidentally after mixing up the gas and brake pedals while trying to park.
MERIDIAN, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Nampa Police Seek Plumber Taking Advantage of Senior Citizens

The Treasure Valley is growing--that's no secret. With growth comes all sorts of new elements to any community--crime is often one of them. While we still live in a relatively safe place, crimes like the ones we're sharing with you today are totally unacceptable and the Nampa Police Department hopes that you can point them in the right direction to bring this to an end.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Boise man convicted of vehicular manslaughter for the second time

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise man has been convicted of vehicular manslaughter for the second time in district court. Adam Paulson, 47, was first tried and convicted of felony vehicular manslaughter in 2018. Paulson was found to be driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Blood analysis showed his blood alcohol level to be .213 while he was driving. Paulson struck and killed Madeline Duskey while driving his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection of Eagle Rd. and Riverside Dr. in Eagle. Ms. Duskey was a pedestrian crossing Eagle Rd. in the crosswalk when the collision occurred.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police Department looking for suspects in armed robbery

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Jan. 31, around 1:30 p.m., Boise Police Department (BPD) responded to an armed robbery on the 3500 block of Rose Hill. According to BPD the suspects were wearing masks and displayed a weapon before getting away. Police set up a perimeter, had nearby schools shelter in place and deployed K-9's but have not found the suspects.
BOISE, ID
kboi.com

Former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley sentencing set for Monday

Former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley was found guilty in September of falsifying a record in a federal investigation, witness tampering by harassment, and destroying a record to impair its use in an official proceeding. Hoadley is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, Feb. 6, at the U.S. Courthouse in Boise.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Caldwell School District is being sued for student fighting incident

CALDWELL, Idaho — Filicetti Law Office has filed a notice of tort claim against the Caldwell School District Board and Syringa School on behalf of a juvenile client, (GH) for injuries resulting from fights that were the result of a substitute teacher's actions. On January 26, Ettson Arreola who...
CALDWELL, ID
livability.com

9 Reasons to Move to Nampa, Idaho

In this Idaho gem just west of Boise, you'll find a family friendly community full of job opportunities, outdoor attractions, outstanding wineries and so much more. Nampa, Idaho, once just a stopping point on the way to Boise, is booming. People are moving to Nampa from across the country, drawn by new job opportunities, a fresh start or just because it’s a great place to raise a family.
NAMPA, ID
MIX 106

Dozens of Dogs Arrive to Boise from Louisiana By Plane [Video]

We know that folks in the Treasure Valley love their pets--you could say that all in all, residents of the Boise metro are "dog people". When there's a cause, Boise residents always rise to the occasion. Well, there's a very adorable cause going on right now. The Idaho Humane Society...
BOISE, ID
