WeThePeople
3d ago
Play stupid games, win stupid prices. That’s a good way to get shot by someone who actually does have a firearm, which being this is the free state of Idaho, the chances are pretty good. Hats off to BPD and their professionalism!
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Boise Police: Missing woman 'located and is safe'
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police say the missing vulnerable 18-year-old woman they were searching for was found Saturday night and is safe. The woman was reported missing by the Boise Police Department around 8:20 p.m. Saturday after she was last seen around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road.
Threat at Boise High School leads to increased police presence
BOISE, Idaho — Increased police presence at Boise High School on Friday came after the Boise Police Department was notified about a "vague school threat," an email from Robb Thompson, the school's principal, said. The threat was not directed towards a specific person. However, the email said, the school...
Young Driver Crashes into Meridian Restaurant on Eagle Road
It seems like about once a year a driver loses control of their vehicle and crashes into a business or restaurant. It happened again. Yesterday afternoon a young female driver crashed right into the side of Dave's Hot Chicken in Meridian. According to CBS 2 Idaho News, "On Thursday, February...
Post Register
Mountain Home school lockdown suspect apprehended
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home School District #193 reports that the suspect in yesterday's lockdown situation at the high school has been apprehended by law enforcement. The individual was seen walking in the vicinity of Hacker Middle School this afternoon. The school was briefly placed in lockdown while...
Former Boise Police Chief applies for Toledo, Ohio position
BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise Police chief Ryan Lee, who was asked to resign at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean in September 2022, is listed as an applicant for the same role in Toledo, Ohio, KTVB's sister station WTOL reported Thursday. Lee officially separated from the city...
'He's out there': Where is Michael Vaughan?
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Brandi Neal, the mother of missing Fruitand boy Michael Vaughan, sat in her living room on a cold January day wiping tears from her face. Neal moves to make another attempt, like she has done so many times before, pleading for the return of her 6-year-old blonde, blue-eyed son she calls "Monkey."
Boise man runs from police, but can't escape drug charge
TWIN FALLS — A Boise man faces a felony count of drug possession with intent to deliver after a vehicle he was riding in was searched, police say. Daylen Wyatt Peyman, 18, was also charged with providing false information to a police officer and obstructing officers after an officer noticed a group of people, including juveniles, the night of Jan. 21 at a gas station on Sixth Avenue West.
Post Register
Driver crashes into Dave's Hot Chicken
MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Thursday, February 2, at approximately 1:15 pm Meridian Police and Fire responded to a reported vehicle accident at the 3000 block of North Eagle Rd. The nineteen (19) year old female driver of a silver Chrysler 200 told the responding officers that she drove into Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant accidentally after mixing up the gas and brake pedals while trying to park.
Nampa Police Seek Plumber Taking Advantage of Senior Citizens
The Treasure Valley is growing--that's no secret. With growth comes all sorts of new elements to any community--crime is often one of them. While we still live in a relatively safe place, crimes like the ones we're sharing with you today are totally unacceptable and the Nampa Police Department hopes that you can point them in the right direction to bring this to an end.
Post Register
Boise man convicted of vehicular manslaughter for the second time
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise man has been convicted of vehicular manslaughter for the second time in district court. Adam Paulson, 47, was first tried and convicted of felony vehicular manslaughter in 2018. Paulson was found to be driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Blood analysis showed his blood alcohol level to be .213 while he was driving. Paulson struck and killed Madeline Duskey while driving his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection of Eagle Rd. and Riverside Dr. in Eagle. Ms. Duskey was a pedestrian crossing Eagle Rd. in the crosswalk when the collision occurred.
Boise Police Department looking for suspects in armed robbery
BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Jan. 31, around 1:30 p.m., Boise Police Department (BPD) responded to an armed robbery on the 3500 block of Rose Hill. According to BPD the suspects were wearing masks and displayed a weapon before getting away. Police set up a perimeter, had nearby schools shelter in place and deployed K-9's but have not found the suspects.
kboi.com
Former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley sentencing set for Monday
Former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley was found guilty in September of falsifying a record in a federal investigation, witness tampering by harassment, and destroying a record to impair its use in an official proceeding. Hoadley is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, Feb. 6, at the U.S. Courthouse in Boise.
A Delicious California Based Cookie Bakery Is Coming to Meridian Soon
Meridian already has a Crumbl Cookies location on Eagle Road. Less than two miles away, you’ll find one of their biggest competitor, Chip Cookies, in The Village at Meridian. Now a third bakery is hoping to challenge for the title of “top cookie.”. Cookie Co. set up a...
Post Register
Caldwell School District is being sued for student fighting incident
CALDWELL, Idaho — Filicetti Law Office has filed a notice of tort claim against the Caldwell School District Board and Syringa School on behalf of a juvenile client, (GH) for injuries resulting from fights that were the result of a substitute teacher's actions. On January 26, Ettson Arreola who...
eastidahonews.com
Kansas family’s dog went missing eight years ago. It just turned up in Idaho
CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) — Nicolle Leon left for work one morning in 2015. When she returned to her Wichita, Kansas, home later that day, the family’s dog, a beagle named Roscoe, was gone. “He went missing,” Leon said. “We looked everywhere for him.”. Roscoe was a...
7 Years After Murder Idaho Killer Will Now Face Life In Prison
Canyon County, ID - It's been almost 8 years since 39-year-old Amparo Godinez Sanchez was shot and killed inside the home who at the time lived with her then-boyfriend Erasmo Diaz. June 11, 2015, Sanchez, court documents allege Erasmo Diaz shot and killed his girlfriend near Wilder in front of two of their children.
livability.com
9 Reasons to Move to Nampa, Idaho
In this Idaho gem just west of Boise, you'll find a family friendly community full of job opportunities, outdoor attractions, outstanding wineries and so much more. Nampa, Idaho, once just a stopping point on the way to Boise, is booming. People are moving to Nampa from across the country, drawn by new job opportunities, a fresh start or just because it’s a great place to raise a family.
Ryan Stewart and his family made a life changing decision one cup at a time
Ryan Stewart and his family made a life changing decision one cup at a time, and he's found the perfect blend.
Dozens of Dogs Arrive to Boise from Louisiana By Plane [Video]
We know that folks in the Treasure Valley love their pets--you could say that all in all, residents of the Boise metro are "dog people". When there's a cause, Boise residents always rise to the occasion. Well, there's a very adorable cause going on right now. The Idaho Humane Society...
Made in Idaho: Meet the Boise couple brewing Idaho Kombucha
The husband and wife team behind Idaho Kombucha Co. ditched their previous day jobs to brew flavored fermented beverages in Boise full-time.
