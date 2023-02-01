ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal, MN

Three found dead in pickup truck in Bloomington parking lot

Three people died Wednesday night in what Bloomington police are calling a murder-suicide. Officers responded about 8:25 p.m. to a parking lot near the southwest corner of the France Avenue S. and Interstate 494 intersection, after somebody saw a man slumped over inside a pickup truck and called police. The...
BLOOMINGTON, MN

