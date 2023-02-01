COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Junior Master Gardener program is hosting an online training conference later this month that’s great for people who work with children. “If you have a passion and you want to garden with kids, whether it’s classroom or your own children, or volunteer or you work with a youth organization, this is going to be a great one because we start with, I call it gardening 101,” said Lisa Whittlesey with Texas A&M AgriLife.

