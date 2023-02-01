Read full article on original website
Huntsville PD investigating fatal shooting at party
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting at a large house party early Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and three others injured. HPD said they responded to the area of 19th Street and Avenue O just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday and located the four...
SWAT, HNT respond to barricaded subject
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police were on the scene of a barricaded subject Friday night in the 3900 block of Bridgeberry Ct. SWAT and Hostage Negotiations Teams responded. The situation was resolved. Residents in the area of Crested Point Drive, Victoria Avenue and Eagle Avenue were asked...
Facility dog lends a helping paw to kids at Scotty’s House
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since his arrival in 2018, Sawyer has been making a paws-itive impact at Scotty’s House. From the initial report to the recovery stage, and everything in between, Scotty’s House, a nonprofit Child Advocacy Center, facilitates all areas of the investigation process. They provide initial needs assessments, forensic interviews and medical evaluations, and child abuse counseling.
College Station ISD Business Professionals of America students advance to state
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Students from A&M Consolidated and College Station High Schools made their district proud at the Business Professionals of America Regional Leadership Conference. Dozens of students from the two schools advanced to state and even more earned recognition in their respective contests. The state qualifiers will...
Groundbreaking for Bryan ISD Habitat for Humanity home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD in partnership with Bryan/College Station chapter of Habitat for Humanity broke ground Friday on a home for a family in the school district. Bryan ISD students have been involved in the project from the initial fundraising to Friday’s event. “It was an absolute...
Power crews, first responders work to restore power to Brazos Valley residents
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) -Power outages continue to linger for thousands of residents across the Brazos Valley. At last check, more than 11,000 customers in central Texas are still without power, many of which have been in the cold since early Wednesday. Emergency Management officials say while a portion of outages...
Weekend Gardener: Virtual 2023 National JMG Leader Training
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Junior Master Gardener program is hosting an online training conference later this month that’s great for people who work with children. “If you have a passion and you want to garden with kids, whether it’s classroom or your own children, or volunteer or you work with a youth organization, this is going to be a great one because we start with, I call it gardening 101,” said Lisa Whittlesey with Texas A&M AgriLife.
The Wall That Heals to come to College Station in honor of 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley will have a special opportunity to honor our nation’s heroes for the 50th Anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. The Wall That Heals will come to Veterans Park, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. It honors the more...
Out with the old, in with the “antiques”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Do you love to collect heirlooms or like the look of a relic? Sparrow Lane has it all. The Downtown Bryan shop carries all things antique from smaller items to larger ones. Some new arrivals include a 1900′s Italian Guilt sofa with detailed trimming, two French...
Brenham High School student awarded with American Red Cross ‘National Lifesaving Award’
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - One Brenham High Junior received the ‘National Lifesaving Award’ from the American Red Cross after he saved his mother’s life last year. Back in August of 2022, Alex Dallmeyer and his family were out on a boat in Lake Somerville. What started out as a fun, summer boat day, ended with a freak accident.
Aggie Softball hour to debut on Tuesday at Rudy’s BBQ
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball and Learfield will team up to bring the 12th Man a radio show for the first time in program history when ‘The Aggie Softball Hour with Trisha Ford’ premieres this Tuesday (Feb. 7) at Rudy’s Country Store & BBQ (504 Harvey Road, College Station).
Track & Field prepares for New Mexico Collegiate Classic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie men’s and women’s track & field teams are set to compete at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Friday and Saturday. The two-day meet begins with the women’s long jump at 9 a.m. on Friday, while the...
Support BCS Black-owned businesses at For the Culture Market
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From clothes and accessories to skincare and desserts, you’ll be able to find it all at The Reach Project’s inaugural For the Culture Market Saturday, Feb. 4. This is a cultural empowerment market that’s showcasing 40 Black-owned businesses in the Brazos Valley. It will be at the McFerrin Center For Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Focus at Four: Nonprofit reacts to Amazon ending charity program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A donation program that is a critical source of funding for nonprofits across the program is shutting down. Amazon announced last month that it will be ending AmazonSmile by Feb. 20 because it had “not grown to create the impact” the retailer had hoped.
Aggie women dominate on day two of Air Force Diving Invite
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams continued to dominate on day two of competition at the Air Force Diving Invitational Friday with the women earning four out of the top-five scores and advancing a combined seven Aggies to the finals. With every...
BFD: Smell of gas coming from recycling center
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several Bryan residents reported a strong smell of gas in their neighborhood Friday night. The Bryan Fire Department says the smell seems to be originating from the 2800 block of N Texas Ave at a recycling center. They say natural gas pipe is in the process of being recycled.
Blue Bell releases new flavor called ‘I ❤ Cereal’
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a press release from Blue Bell Creameries about about their new flavor, “I ❤ Cereal.”. Need an excuse to eat ice cream for breakfast? Now you have two great reasons! National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is Saturday, Feb. 4, and Blue Bell is releasing a new flavor today, I ❤Cereal Ice Cream.
1, 2 punch your way to a healthier lifestyle
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking to switch up your basic fitness routine, strap on your gloves and head over to Bryan Boxing. Coach Carl Perry says there are several benefits to boxing. The first, of course, being the physical aspect. “Boxing gets you in really good shape....
Non-profit continues making an impact thanks to community support, partnerships
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - When economic hardships hit, many are negatively impacted, including non-profit organizations. Many rely on community donations and support, including the Adult and Teen Challenge of Texas Brazos Valley Men’s Campus. Located in Brenham, the group provides a home-like environment as men work toward a sober lifestyle.
REACH Project hosts ‘4 The Culture Market’, showcasing Black-owned businesses
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Local nonprofit, The REACH Project, hosted a market promoting Black-owned businesses on Saturday. Nearly 50 retail and food vendors filled up the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at 1700 Research Parkway. Vendors sold everything from clothes and accessories to sno-cones, barbecue and more. There was also a live concert for community members to enjoy.
