Gunshots exchanged in Warner Robins Food Depot parking lot
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Gunshots rang out in Warner Robins' Food Depot parking lot on Saturday. Warner Robins Police responded to the Food Depot on Watson Boulevard around 11:00 A.M. after receiving a call about gunshots fired. Upon arriving at the location, officers said a suspect in a dark-colored...
Warner Robins Police investigate shooting in Food Depot parking lot
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting in a Food Depot parking lot. Police say it happened just after 11 this morning at the Watson Boulevard store. Warner Robins Police say a man in a black Honda Accord started firing...
Police say teen couple lured Henry County 14-year-old, paralyzing him during armed robbery
He thought he was just going to visit a friend on his Christmas break.
GBI: Hawksinville shooting suspect on the run, possibly armed and dangerous
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is on the run after law enforcement says he shot a man in Pulaski County Wednesday. In a media release, deputies say they believe 24-year-old James Ian Spires, of Cochran, shot 68-year-old James Cheek, of Hawkinsville. Cheek reportedly was shot multiple times and is in critical condition.
South Georgia shooting suspect on the run, may be ‘armed and dangerous,’ police say
Police say that Hollomon and Deriso were wearing all black when they began firing assault weapons at an address on Cherokee Street in Americus, which resulted in one person being shot.
Text messages lead to arrest of suspect in January south Bibb County triple shooting
MACON, Ga. — We have new details from a deadly triple shooting nearly two weeks ago in a south Bibb County family's driveway. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office announced late Tuesday one suspect is in custody. Wednesday afternoon, 13WMAZ got a copy of his arrest warrant. We learned Terrell Mills, 40, is charged with the shooting of Pinal Kumar Patel and his family. Mills is locked up in the Jones County jail on unrelated charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and cruelty to children. His arrest warrant in Bibb County answered many of our questions. Here's what we know.
Warrants issued for multiple juveniles following murder across the river
Baldwin County recorded its first homicide of 2023 shortly after midnight Thursday, as multiple men barged into the home at 145 Black Springs Road. In the process, an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times and later passed away at an area hospital. The deceased was identified as Syee Deon Havior, a Baldwin High student.
Man wanted after shooting a 68-year-old man at home in Hawkinsville, Pulaski investigator says
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Pulaski County Deputies are looking for a man who allegedly shot a 68-year-old on Wednesday in Hawksinville, according to Pulaski investigator Freddie Yates. The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. at a home on Commerce Street. Yates said 24-year-old James Ian Spires shot James Cheek three or...
Man arrested after Georgia family of 3 found shot in their driveway, killing father
Deputies said that additional arrests are possible in this case.
Washington County student charged in school threat
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Washington County student has been charged over an alleged threat made at T.J. Elder Middle School on Thursday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a request by the Washington County Board of Education Police Department to assist in investigating an alleged threat at TJ Elder Middle School.
Perry Police looking for suspects connected to a burglary
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department is investigating a burglary and requesting the public's help with identifying the potential suspects. On Thursday, deputies asked for the public's assistance with identifying the truck and persons in the pictures. Deputies said the Ford Ranger (truck) and individuals pictured are wanted...
Warrant: Bibb deputy accused of sharing information on homicide case with inmates
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County Sheriff's deputy is out on bond after being arrested for illegal communications with inmates, according to an arrest warrant. Paulette Lanier is accused of using a cell phone to talk to three state prison inmates. The arrest warrant accuses her of sharing information...
Putnam County Middle School student discovers a gun in her backpack
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Putnam County Middle school student unknowingly brought a gun to school on Thursday. In a release from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, administrators from Putnam County Middle school immediately contacted the sheriff's office when one of their students unknowingly brought a .22 caliber handgun to school.
Gray Police looking for suspects involved in series of vehicle break-ins and thefts
GRAY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Gray Police are investigating several vehicles that were broken into. Officers reported that in the early morning hours of February 1st several vehicles were broken into. Officers said valuables and a firearm were taken out the the vehicles, and some of the vehicles were damaged due...
UPDATE: Warner Robins Standoff ends with shots fired
UPDATE: This morning, units from the Warner Robins Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were involved in a tense standoff with a suspect on Somerset Drive. It all started when the suspect opened fire on officers trying to arrest him on multiple warrants. police say that...
Two men sentenced for their roles in the 2018 robbery and murder of Macon store clerk
MACON, Ga. — Two men were sentenced for their roles in the robbery and murder of a clerk at a Macon food store in 2018, according to a release from District Attorney Anita Howard. 21-year-old Arie Callaway was sentenced today to two consecutive life sentences for armed robbery, kidnapping...
Laurens County man faces 10 years in prison for disability fraud
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Laurens County man engaged in disability fraud faces prison time. According to a media release, 41-year-old Douglas Adam West, of Dexter, admitted to working while receiving disability checks. West faces up to 10 years in prison for Theft of Government Property. He is required to...
41-year-old man hit and killed in accident on Pig Jig Boulevard in Vienna
VIENNA, Ga. — A 41-year-old man was killed in a fatal accident in Dooly County on Wednesday night, according to the Vienna Police Department. Arthur Lee Preston was hit in the road on Pig Jig Boulevard near where the Pig Jig takes place. 18-year-old Kaniyah Evans was driving the...
Macon’s deadliest streets: Two roommates die months apart crossing same busy road
MACON, Ga. — When Henry Young III heard his girlfriend, Audrey Michelle Mack, had been hit by a car, he ran down Pio Nono Avenue to check on her. For Young, the same gut-punching heartbreak would happen twice in a span of less than eight months. Mack and Stephanie...
Bullets found dangerously close to homes.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - People are finding bullets in unexpected places around a Macon community. Several residents say finding these bullets is unnerving, adding that it could be deadly if a living being were in the path of the projectile. "It can be very dangerous; what if my dog had...
