Clayton News Daily
Nuggets beat Hawks, stay unbeaten on Nikola Jokic triple-doubles
Nikola Jokic recorded his 18th triple-double of the season and Jamal Murray scored a season-high 41 points to give the Denver Nuggets a 128-108 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks and extend their winning streak to three games. Jokic had 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting with 18 rebounds and 10...
Clayton News Daily
Warriors lose Stephen Curry to injury, but hold off Mavericks
The Golden State Warriors snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday night but lost All-Star Stephen Curry to a knee injury in the third quarter of a 119-113 victory over the Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks in San Francisco. Curry had a team-high 21 points in 26 minutes and Draymond Green chipped...
Clayton News Daily
NBA roundup: Giannis' triple-double sparks Bucks to 7th straight win
Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double of 35 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists as the host Milwaukee Bucks recorded their first win in three tries against the Miami Heat this season with a 123-115 decision on Saturday. Khris Middleton scored 24 points off the bench for the Bucks, who won...
Clayton News Daily
Pelicans snap skid with win over Lakers; LeBron scores 27
Brandon Ingram scored 35 points and led a fourth-quarter surge as the host New Orleans Pelicans ended a 10-game losing streak by defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 131-126 on Saturday. CJ McCollum added 23 points, Trey Murphy III scored 21, Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Jose Alvarado...
Clayton News Daily
Cam Thomas' career night carries Nets over Wizards
Cam Thomas scored 19 of his career-high 44 points in the fourth quarter and converted the go-ahead three-point play with 12.2 seconds remaining as the Brooklyn Nets rallied from a 23-point deficit to beat the Washington Wizards 125-123 on Saturday night in New York. Thomas joined Stephon Marbury as the...
Clayton News Daily
Trail Blazers dig out of 20-point hole to defeat Wizards
Anfernee Simons scored 20 of his 33 points in the third quarter on Friday, helping the visiting Portland Trail Blazers overcome a 20-point deficit in a 124-116 victory over the Washington Wizards. Simons drained nine 3-pointers and added six assists as the Trail Blazers outscored the Wizards 73-47 in the...
Clayton News Daily
Pelicans ride Brandon Ingram’s breakout into tilt vs. Kings
Brandon Ingram has regained his form, and the New Orleans Pelicans' long losing streak is over. Ingram returned from a two-month absence due to a toe injury and struggled offensively for most of his first four games back, which were part of a 10-game losing streak. But in his fifth...
Clayton News Daily
Thunder pour in record 153 points in drubbing of Rockets
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points to help lift the host Oklahoma City Thunder to a 153-121 blowout of the Houston Rockets on Saturday. The Thunder's 153 points is a franchise record (not including time as SuperSonics), topping the 150 points they scored in a win over the Boston Celtics earlier this season.
Clayton News Daily
Trae Young, after All-Star snub, leads Hawks past Jazz
Trae Young responded to not being named an All-Star by scoring 27 points and De'Andre Hunter added 26 points to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a 115-108 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night in Salt Lake City. Onyeka Okongwu contributed 15 points and 11 rebounds and Dejounte Murray...
Clayton News Daily
Clippers blow big lead, but beat Knicks in OT
The Clippers squandered a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter on Saturday night, but Nicolas Batum hit a late 3-pointer to force overtime and Los Angeles pulled away at the free-throw line to earn a 134-128 win over the host New York Knicks. Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points to lead...
Clayton News Daily
Warriors' Stephen Curry injures left knee; X-rays negative
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had to leave Saturday night's game against the Mavericks after clashing knees with Dallas' McKinley Wright IV late in the third quarter in San Francisco. The All-Star guard limped to the bench, then to the locker room, where X-rays taken of his left knee...
Clayton News Daily
Matthew Tkachuk shines as Atlantic tops Central in All-Star final
Home-rink advantage paid off for Matthew Tkachuk and the rest of the Atlantic Division squad at the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday in Sunrise, Fla. Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers was named the most valuable player of the three-on-three tournament that ended with a 7-5 victory over the Central Division in the championship final.
Clayton News Daily
Joel Embiid’s double-double helps 76ers beat hapless Spurs
Joel Embiid poured in 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the visiting Philadelphia 76ers swamped the reeling San Antonio Spurs 137-125 on Friday. The 76ers forged a 47-point second quarter on the way to a 12-point lead at halftime. They increased their advantage to as many as 21 points late in the third quarter behind Embiid's 12 points in the period and a 12-0 spurt keyed by the reserve unit.
Clayton News Daily
Nets' Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons out vs. Wizards
Brooklyn Nets guards Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons have been ruled out for Saturday's home game against the Washington Wizards. The Nets announced Irving is nursing right calf soreness, while Simmons is dealing with left knee soreness stemming from his injury sustained in a game on Jan. 26. Irving is...
Clayton News Daily
Nets Rule Kyrie Irving Out for Saturday Game vs. Wizards
One day after he reportedly requested a trade ahead of next week’s deadline, the Nets will hold point guard Kyrie Irving out of Saturday’s game against the Wizards. The team’s injury report lists him out with “right calf soreness,” per Sports Illustrated‘s Howard Beck.
Clayton News Daily
Toronto to host 2024 NHL All-Star festivities
Toronto will host the NHL All-Star Weekend in 2024, marking the first time the festivities have been held in Canada since 2012. The All-Star Game and associated festivities will take place Feb. 2-3 at Scotiabank Arena. The game hasn't been played in Toronto since 2000, the eighth time it had...
Clayton News Daily
Storm re-sign C Ezi Magbegor
The Seattle Storm re-signed center Ezi Magbegor on Saturday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team. "I am excited to continue my WNBA journey with the Seattle Storm," Magbegor said. "I would like to thank Talisa (Rhea, general manager), (head coach Noelle Quinn) and the ownership group for their belief in me. I can't wait get back to Seattle, get back to work with my teammates and get back to playing in front of our fans at Climate Pledge Arena."
Clayton News Daily
Report: Azura Stevens latest member of Sky to leave team
Forward/center Azura Stevens is leaving the Chicago Sky and plans to sign as a free agent with the Los Angeles Sparks, ESPN reported Thursday. She joins veterans Candace Parker, Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot in departing the Sky, who won the WNBA championship in 2021. Stevens, 27, played the first...
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Broncos letting DC Ejiro Evero out of contract
The Denver Broncos are letting defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract to pursue other opportunities, NFL Network and 9News reported Saturday night. The move paves the way for Evero to interview for the DC position in Minnesota as well as other teams, including the Carolina Panthers, who had also requested permission to interview him. 9News reports that Evero is most likely to be hired by the Vikings.
Clayton News Daily
Caps re-sign F Sonny Milano to 3-year deal
The Washington Capitals signed forward Sonny Milano to a three-year, $5.7 million contract extension on Saturday. Milano, 26, has eight goals and 14 assists in 40 games this season, his first with the Capitals. He matched his career high in goals (14) and set a personal best in assists (20) last season with the Anaheim Ducks before signing with Washington in free agency.
