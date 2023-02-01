ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass Lake, MN

Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight

For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
Warriors fall to Cass Lake Panthers in Overtime 94-86

What a game in Cass Lake tonight, everything you'd expect from these two teams! Big plays on both sides! Warriors come back from [being] down 12 in the final minutes to force overtime 80-80! In the extra period it was the Panthers who made the big plays and secured the win 94-86!
CASS LAKE, MN
Two Injured Over the Weekend in Beltrami County

Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Beltrami County Sunday morning. According to the State Patrol Scott Snyder, (57) of Bemidji, was driving a 2010 Ford Van westbound, while Dean Wendorff, (35) of Solway, was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 westbound. Snyder’s van was stopped at the stop light when Wendorff struck him from behind.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN

