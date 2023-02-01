Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Man fatally shot neighbor in Grayson County during feud over dog, police say
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — A man in Grayson County was shot and killed Thursday night, and police say it happened because of a dispute over a dog. Around 10:40 p.m., Kentucky State Police were contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff's Office asking for assistance investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Keith's Crossing in the Short Creek community.
quicksie983.com
Suspect In Multiple Elizabethtown Home Burglaries Arrested
The Elizabethtown Police Department arrested a suspect in multiple home burglaries. “Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, we responded to a report of a burglary that had just occurred at a residence on McCullum Avenue. The suspect fled the residence prior to our arrival and despite our best efforts we were unable to locate him. On Wednesday afternoon, we received a suspicious complaint at a residence on Baker Lane. When we arrived we located 35 year old Christopher Cunningham who was found to have multiple arrest warrants. Additionally, Cunningham admitted to having been the suspect in the McCallum Avenue burglary. He was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center for multiple offenses including Burglary in the First Degree,” stated Spokesperson Chris Denham. No further information is available at this time.
WLKY.com
Hardin County police warning of scammers after 2 report bank accounts wiped out
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Scammers recently wiped out the bank accounts of two people in Hardin County. According to Detective Mac Slack, with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, the victims were older and each lost more than $10,000. "I felt horrible, these folks have worked all their life, saved...
14news.com
MCSO investigating after daycare staff member accused of abuse
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say they were notified of a situation at the Shining Start Daycare Center. Officials say they were notified on Jan. 30 of the incident by the Muhlenberg County School District. MCSO says Amanda Camp is...
k105.com
KSP Post 4 troopers arrest 29 impaired drivers, cite over 400 speeders in January
Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown has released its January Activity Report. According KSP Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Scotty Sharp, troopers and detectives:. Wrote 1,788 citations and arrested 29 impaired drivers. Opened 46 criminal cases, made 348 arrests and served 61 criminal court documents. Cited 408 speeders and...
k105.com
BREAKING NEWS: Law enforcement on scene of fatal shooting in Short Creek
Kentucky State Police and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office are the on the scene of a fatal shooting in Short Creek. Thursday morning at approximately 10:45, the sheriff’s office, KSP, Falls of Rough Fire Department and EMS responded to the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing on the report of a shooting.
k105.com
Warren Co. deputy jailer arrested for impersonating peace officer, unlawful imprisonment
A deputy jailer in Warren County has been arrested for impersonating a peace officer and unlawful imprisonment after holding his wife and her alleged boyfriend against their will. The Bowling Green Police Department arrested 26-year-old Kevin Z. Schmidt, of Bowling Green, and charged him with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, impersonating a...
Wave 3
Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
k105.com
Deputies seize pound of methamphetamine in Nelson Co.
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office seized a pound of methamphetamine after a suspect fled a traffic stop. Sunday night at approximately 11:55, a Nelson County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Focus, being driven by 42-year-old Todd W. Carter, of Marion County, at the intersection of Hwy 245 and North 3rd Street in the heart of Bardstown. Carter, though, fled the stop on Hwy 245, as he “ran through multiple red lights and drove into opposing lanes of traffic …,” according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
wevv.com
Police: Evansville man charged with auto part theft sold 34 catalytic converters in Owensboro
An Evansville man is behind bars on multiple auto theft charges after police say he was caught on camera stealing multiple catalytic converters. Investigators with the Evansville Police Department began looking into the thefts in early January after first being contacted by Dream Center Evansville, which offers after school programs to kids.
k105.com
Man who went on multi-state crime spree, including in Leitchfield, is arrested
A man wanted in connection to the theft of credit cards from Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center has been arrested. “Effective collaboration between multiple agencies in Kentucky and Indiana led to multiple arrest warrants from several Kentucky counties” for 60-year-old William C. Moore, of Cleveland, Tennessee, according to Leitchfield Police Department Det. Sgt. Ian Renfrow.
WLKY.com
Nelson County detectives break up bogus check scam, put 2 behind bars
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Last fall, in Nelson County, a check was written for over $33,000. But it was bogus, and so too was the business that was in the top left corner. Det. Brandon Teater with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office tells us Zachary McDonald had been taking advantage of people for years. When he was arrested in Bourbon County, investigators say he was there, scamming someone else.
Owensboro Fire Department briefs busy week of runs
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Although the Owensboro Fire Department kept busy this week, they say many of their runs could have been avoided. Fire officials urge the importance of proper upkeep of alarms and appropriate use of 911. Due to the lack of it, OFD says over a quarter of the 82 incidents they ran […]
quicksie983.com
Muldraugh Police Seek Public Assistance To Identify Vehicle, Man In Theft
The Muldraugh Police Department is asking for help to identify a vehicle used in a theft Friday evening. According to a statement, an older model Dodge pickup truck, possibly green in color with a different color hood, entered the E-Z Mini Storage facility around 5:21 P.M. A middle aged man with a bald head and some hair around the sides and a young female were in the vehicle. The vehicle entered the facility traveling southbound on 31W and exited traveling northbound towards West Point. A picture of the vehicle and the man can be found on the City Of Muldraugh Facebook page. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Muldraugh Police or Meade County Dispatch.
Juvenile in 'serious condition' after being shot in the head in Shively neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a juvenile is in 'serious condition' after being shot in the Shively neighborhood. Shively Police Department (SPD) say they responded to the 1800 block of Nelson Avenue in relation to a person who had been shot. Officers arrived on scene and found a juvenile...
wdrb.com
15-year-old boy in Grayson County charged with stabbing, killing stepfather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old boy in Grayson County is charged with the murder of his stepfather. In a release, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said deputies were called to a home on Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield about 7 p.m. Monday. They were responding to a report that an adult male had been stabbed during an altercation with his stepson.
wnky.com
Juvenile charged with murder in death of stepfather
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. – A 15-year-old has been arrested following what police say was the stabbing death of his stepfather. On Monday, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 7 p.m. to Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield. Police say they received a report that a man had been stabbed in an altercation with his stepson.
WLKY.com
Grayson County man stabbed to death; 15-year-old stepson charged with murder
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of his stepfather, according to the Grayson County Sheriff's Department. It happened Monday around 7 p.m. CST when sheriff's deputies responded to a call at a home on Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield. The call said that a man had been stabbed during an altercation with his stepson.
k105.com
Will the Grayson Co. 15-year-old charged with murder be tried as adult? Here’s the process.
With the arrest of a 15-year-old male in the stabbing death of his stepfather Monday night in Grayson County, the question of whether the teenager will be tried as an adult or juvenile is left in the hands of a judge, with input from prosecutors. The suspect has been charged...
quicksie983.com
Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Share Details Of Ongoing Bank Related Scams
Multiple Law Enforcement agencies are warning citizens of scammers posing as local reputable banks or businesses. “Scammers are sending messages via email claiming that your accounts have been compromised and offering virus or malware services. They have enough information about your accounts to appear believable. These criminals will ask for access to your computer and remotely make changes to your accounts,” says Hardin County Sergeant Marvin Rhinehart. According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, they have opened two separate cases regarding the scams.
