Leitchfield, KY

WLKY.com

Man fatally shot neighbor in Grayson County during feud over dog, police say

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — A man in Grayson County was shot and killed Thursday night, and police say it happened because of a dispute over a dog. Around 10:40 p.m., Kentucky State Police were contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff's Office asking for assistance investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Keith's Crossing in the Short Creek community.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
quicksie983.com

Suspect In Multiple Elizabethtown Home Burglaries Arrested

The Elizabethtown Police Department arrested a suspect in multiple home burglaries. “Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, we responded to a report of a burglary that had just occurred at a residence on McCullum Avenue. The suspect fled the residence prior to our arrival and despite our best efforts we were unable to locate him. On Wednesday afternoon, we received a suspicious complaint at a residence on Baker Lane. When we arrived we located 35 year old Christopher Cunningham who was found to have multiple arrest warrants. Additionally, Cunningham admitted to having been the suspect in the McCallum Avenue burglary. He was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center for multiple offenses including Burglary in the First Degree,” stated Spokesperson Chris Denham. No further information is available at this time.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
14news.com

MCSO investigating after daycare staff member accused of abuse

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say they were notified of a situation at the Shining Start Daycare Center. Officials say they were notified on Jan. 30 of the incident by the Muhlenberg County School District. MCSO says Amanda Camp is...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
SHIVELY, KY
k105.com

Deputies seize pound of methamphetamine in Nelson Co.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office seized a pound of methamphetamine after a suspect fled a traffic stop. Sunday night at approximately 11:55, a Nelson County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Focus, being driven by 42-year-old Todd W. Carter, of Marion County, at the intersection of Hwy 245 and North 3rd Street in the heart of Bardstown. Carter, though, fled the stop on Hwy 245, as he “ran through multiple red lights and drove into opposing lanes of traffic …,” according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Man who went on multi-state crime spree, including in Leitchfield, is arrested

A man wanted in connection to the theft of credit cards from Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center has been arrested. “Effective collaboration between multiple agencies in Kentucky and Indiana led to multiple arrest warrants from several Kentucky counties” for 60-year-old William C. Moore, of Cleveland, Tennessee, according to Leitchfield Police Department Det. Sgt. Ian Renfrow.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WLKY.com

Nelson County detectives break up bogus check scam, put 2 behind bars

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Last fall, in Nelson County, a check was written for over $33,000. But it was bogus, and so too was the business that was in the top left corner. Det. Brandon Teater with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office tells us Zachary McDonald had been taking advantage of people for years. When he was arrested in Bourbon County, investigators say he was there, scamming someone else.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Fire Department briefs busy week of runs

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Although the Owensboro Fire Department kept busy this week, they say many of their runs could have been avoided. Fire officials urge the importance of proper upkeep of alarms and appropriate use of 911. Due to the lack of it, OFD says over a quarter of the 82 incidents they ran […]
OWENSBORO, KY
quicksie983.com

Muldraugh Police Seek Public Assistance To Identify Vehicle, Man In Theft

The Muldraugh Police Department is asking for help to identify a vehicle used in a theft Friday evening. According to a statement, an older model Dodge pickup truck, possibly green in color with a different color hood, entered the E-Z Mini Storage facility around 5:21 P.M. A middle aged man with a bald head and some hair around the sides and a young female were in the vehicle. The vehicle entered the facility traveling southbound on 31W and exited traveling northbound towards West Point. A picture of the vehicle and the man can be found on the City Of Muldraugh Facebook page. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Muldraugh Police or Meade County Dispatch.
MULDRAUGH, KY
wdrb.com

15-year-old boy in Grayson County charged with stabbing, killing stepfather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old boy in Grayson County is charged with the murder of his stepfather. In a release, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said deputies were called to a home on Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield about 7 p.m. Monday. They were responding to a report that an adult male had been stabbed during an altercation with his stepson.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Juvenile charged with murder in death of stepfather

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. – A 15-year-old has been arrested following what police say was the stabbing death of his stepfather. On Monday, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 7 p.m. to Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield. Police say they received a report that a man had been stabbed in an altercation with his stepson.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WLKY.com

Grayson County man stabbed to death; 15-year-old stepson charged with murder

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of his stepfather, according to the Grayson County Sheriff's Department. It happened Monday around 7 p.m. CST when sheriff's deputies responded to a call at a home on Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield. The call said that a man had been stabbed during an altercation with his stepson.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
quicksie983.com

Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Share Details Of Ongoing Bank Related Scams

Multiple Law Enforcement agencies are warning citizens of scammers posing as local reputable banks or businesses. “Scammers are sending messages via email claiming that your accounts have been compromised and offering virus or malware services. They have enough information about your accounts to appear believable. These criminals will ask for access to your computer and remotely make changes to your accounts,” says Hardin County Sergeant Marvin Rhinehart. According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, they have opened two separate cases regarding the scams.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY

