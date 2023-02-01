Read full article on original website
The Kia Niro EV Is Not Selling As Well As Its Competitors In The US, That May Change Soon
Or it may not, it all depends on Kia. But I have recently tested the 2023 Kia Niro EV and came away thoroughly impressed with its standard kit and the overall driving experience. I want to dive a little deeper into the Niro EV’s standard feature set and compare it to other EVs costing under $40,000 which sold in higher volume last year to try and explain why that trend may be about to change.
Kia Niro EV Standard Features Outclass All Under $40K EV Competitors
The Kia Niro EV Wind is the most expensive “entry level” EV on the market. I am using the base MSRP of $40,000 as the upper limit of what defines “entry level” considering that is about the price point where the more expensive EVs with larger batteries and higher performance start showing up and it is also below the current average price of a new car. EV’s in this category start at $26,500 MSRP (excluding destination and other fees) for the Chevy Bolt.
All Tesla Model Y Vehicles Qualify for IRA Tax Credit Now - Tesla Will Raise Prices Soon
The U.S. Government has updated its information for the IRA tax credit and now ALL Tesla Model Y SUV vehicles qualify. The IRA tax credit in the U.S. has been updated for many SUV vehicles to make them qualify now under $80,000, instead of $55,000. There were many people who were posting on Twitter that the original proposal was unjust, and it looks like those people were heard.
'Never Been a Better Time to Buy an Electric Car' Due to Price Wars and EV Tax Credits: Auto Expert
It’s highly unusual for a car manufacturer to slash the MSRP of a vehicle after a launch. But that’s exactly what’s happened to the four best-selling electric vehicles in the U.S. now that Ford has joined Tesla in announcing major price cuts. Could this be the start...
A Production Beta Cybertruck Spotted Out Testing Near Tesla Design Studio Following Elon Musk’s Review
Yesterday, Elon Musk announced that he just reviewed the production beta Cybertruck and added to the hype of the vehicle by saying "it's incredible." And today, a new Cybertruck prototype has been spotted testing close to Tesla's design studio with two never before seen changes. The Cybertruck is Tesla’s most...
Kia Sets New January Sales Records In the US, Off To Roaring Start For 2023
Kia just had its best ever sales results in the US for January, 2023. This is Kia’s sixth consecutive monthly sales record and a pretty good sign that the global supply chain issues that plagued all car manufacturers are no longer (much of) a problem. There are some details in Kia’s January sales figures worth investigating in order to study how their model lineup is doing and where it may be on track to grow the most.
Media Missing The Real Story Driving The Ford/Tesla Price Cut Controversy
As the media keeps carrying on about the Ford/Tesla price cut controversy and "price war," they keep missing the story's central point. They don't have the automotive expertise to look and take the deep dive needed to discover it. A couple of weeks ago, Tesla announced it was cutting the...
Tesla Producing at 10x the Speed of Nearest Rival
We see a video of a discussion talking about Tesla's production compared to the speed of its rival - about 10x faster. Tesla gave guidance to produce 1.8 million vehicles in 2023, which I consider to be sandbagging - meaning Tesla is basically already at that run rate right now. Elon Musk said he wanted to account for all the things that seem to go wrong each year. But, I think Tesla will get close to 2 million vehicles or more delivered in 2023. Tesla has an eventual goal to get to 20 million vehicles per year.
Tesla Castings Replace Over 70 Underbody Parts - Allows For Making Cars Like Toy Cars
We see a video from Giga Berlin that shows Tesla's castings, which allow Tesla to make cars just like toy cars are made. Tesla castings at Giga Berlin are being shown, and these castings replace over 70 different under body parts. This enables Tesla to produce cars just like a toy car - where they use single piece castings to quickly make the frame of the car.
GM's Latest Partnership Will Showcase EV's Like the 2024 GMC Sierra EV to Millions of Potential Buyers
GM is partnering with Netflix to use EVs in its most popular shows and series. Will Ferrell will star in ads promoting both during the Super Bowl. Product placement, where companies pay to have their products featured, has existed in movies and television shows for decades but GM has just negotiated a massive deal that will showcase the automaker and its EVs to tens of millions of viewers and potential buyers. Netflix has agreed to increase the use of EVs like the 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 EV pickup in some of its most popular shows. An ad that will start running soon shows star Will Ferrell driving a 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali as he is chased by zombies from Netflix’s Army of the Dead.
Elon Musk Gives A subtle Nod To Tesla’s Upcoming Model 3 Refresh Dubbed Project Highland
For months now there have been speculations that Tesla is working on a refresh to the Model 3 and has codenamed the project "Highland." However, today, although subtle, we have received our first confirmation regarding project Highland from Elon Musk. For a few months now there have been reports claiming...
Ford To Use F1 Return As Incubator For New Vehicle Technologies
In the early history of the auto revolution, racing was an incubator for all kinds of technology. From propulsion to engine tech to safety tech, the torture test of high-speed racing provided the basis for the auto industry to move ahead in leaps. Take one more recent example, tire tech. In the latter 20th-century radial tire tech still needed a proof of concept. Racing did it, and now all tires -- with a very few exceptions -- are safer for radial technology.
