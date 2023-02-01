Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Non-Verbal Boy Found In Texas Remains Unidentified And Online Sleuths Think He Is Florida's Missing Adji DesirThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMidland, TX
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
cbs7.com
Trinity School of Midland hosts Chili Cook-Off fundraiser for The Field’s Edge
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Trinity School of Midland’s eighth graders held a Chili Cook-Off fundraiser tonight. All of the funds raised were donated to The Field’s Edge to help them purchase a goat. The Field’s Edge is an organization that helps build tiny homes for the homeless in...
No injuries reported in Midland apartment fire
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Fire Department responded to a fire earlier this week at ReNew Fairmont Park after a fire broke out on a second-floor balcony. The fire, which spread to the attic, was extinguished within 20 minutes and MFD’s quick response has been credited with keeping the fire from spreading to additional units. […]
cbs7.com
Renovation of Martin County Convent begins next phase
The Odessa High girls soccer team defeated Permian 1-0 on Friday at Ratliff Stadium. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Permian puts on perhaps its best performance of the season, and blows out district leader Midland High 91-54 Domino's goes extra mile to help legally blind customer during winter...
cbs7.com
Domino’s goes extra mile to help legally blind customer during winter weather
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Domino’s Pizza restaurant in Midland is receiving praise after its employees went out of their way to help a visually impaired customer during the freezing weather. When the nasty earlier this week, the weather closed most businesses for days. West Texas Domino’s restaurants stayed...
Ramping up pedestrian safety in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Pedestrian safety has become a big conversation in Midland after 14-year-old Siah Ashlin Kearns was hit and killed while riding her scooter. It’s been one month since the tragedy happened on January 1st of this year and now a traffic signal is being installed on Magellan and Mockingbird lane. While this […]
Closures and delays for Wednesday, February 1
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With icy weather expected through Wednesday, businesses and school districts are already preparing for closures and delays. We will update this list as information becomes available or you can view the alphabetical list here. Please keep in mind that districts currently scheduled for a delayed start may ultimately decide to close after […]
cbs7.com
Andrews Police Department locates missing person
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The Andrews Police Department has safely located Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez in Odessa. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story: The Andrews Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person identified as 79-year-old Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez. He was last seen on 02/04/2023 at or around...
One injured in vehicle-pedestrian crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person was injured Friday morning in a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Front Avenue. According to the Midland Police Department, the crash happened before dawn when a “presumably” intoxicated man tried to cross Front Street near the Texas intersection. A witness said the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe hit the victim as he […]
Is This What Is Taking Over The Old Genghis Grill Building In Odessa?
I wish I could lie and say that somehow I have the inside scoop and I know exactly what it it is going to be but I simply do not. You would think being in the media well over 20 years, that someone would tell me something but I guess those 'in the know' feel I can't keep a secret. Not true! I've never told who wrecked the old B93 van back in the day. (Hint:it was me! lol)
Texas Cold Case: She Went Out in Midland in 1980 and Vanished
Midland's oldest cold case turns 43 years old this month. According to Crime-Reader.com, Kristy Lynn Booth was 19 on the evening of February 2, 1980, when she decided to go out with friends at one of Midland's most popular nightspots at the time, the now-demolished Dimensions Nightclub at 411 Airpark Drive.
cbs7.com
Tall City Meat Market is selling heart shaped steaks this Valentines
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -If you’re looking for a romantic dinner for this Valentines day look no further. Tall City Meat Market in Midland is selling heart-shaped ribeye steaks for the Valentine’s Day. “It kind of started out when the whole covid thing came along because people weren’t able...
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa High Bronchos defeat Midland Bulldogs 60-59 evening the season series
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa High Bronchos got past the Midland High Bulldogs in a 60-59 win on Friday night making the season series even at 1-1. Watch below for the highlights.
cbs7.com
Police: Feud leads to teenager shot outside of the Big Spring YMCA
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring Police have released new information into a shooting that happened at the YMCA located at 800 S. Owens. BSPD says that they were called to the YMCA at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday. When Officers arrived, they found the only victim, a 19-year-old man...
marfapublicradio.org
Forecasters say travel will be dangerous in West Texas through Thursday morning
Weather forecasters are warning West Texans to avoid travel in the region through at least Thursday morning, as highways and interstates from the Permian Basin to parts of the Big Bend have been blanketed with ice this week. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather warnings covering most of...
Meet Simon Peter, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Simon Peter, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Simon Peter is a four-year-old terrier mix. He and his brothers were surrendered because their owner was relocating and couldn't take them with him. This little guy can be a bit...
cbs7.com
Animal experts warn not to leave pets outdoors during freezing temperatures
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While we’re all trying to stay warm in these freezing temperatures, so should your pets, because if you’re feeling cold, chances are they’re just as cold. We spoke to some animal experts about how to keep your pets warm in these cold temperatures.
Basin Bites: Indulge at Mac’s Bar-B-Q for family recipes and great vibes
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – If you’re looking for a place to sit back, relax and enjoy some top-quality barbecue, Mac’s Bar-B-Q & Catering is the place to go. “It’s a place for people to come and hang out with their family and their kids and everyone gets to have fun,” said owner Wesley Webb. Webb […]
MPD investigating a theft at HEB
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help identifying a man and woman accused of theft. According to MPD, On January 16th, a man and woman, pictured below, entered the HEB located at 5407 Andrews Hwy. The man began putting items into his jacket and proceeded to walk out with the woman. […]
ECISD responds to late cancellation amid winter weather
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD issued a statement Monday afternoon in response to a late morning decision to cancel classes amid a winter weather advisory: “This morning, ECISD leaders worked through the school district’s hazardous weather procedures and began the day with the intention of having school start on time. Any time hazardous […]
WATCH: Suspects caught breaking into business amid winter storm
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of breaking into a business. Aroun 4:15 a.m. on January 31, OPD officers responded to Mango Tango, located at 1219 W 10th Street to investigate a break in. Investigators said that two men forced their way into […]
Comments / 0