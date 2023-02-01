ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

No injuries reported in Midland apartment fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Fire Department responded to a fire earlier this week at ReNew Fairmont Park after a fire broke out on a second-floor balcony. The fire, which spread to the attic, was extinguished within 20 minutes and MFD’s quick response has been credited with keeping the fire from spreading to additional units.  […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Renovation of Martin County Convent begins next phase

The Odessa High girls soccer team defeated Permian 1-0 on Friday at Ratliff Stadium. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Permian puts on perhaps its best performance of the season, and blows out district leader Midland High 91-54 Domino's goes extra mile to help legally blind customer during winter...
ABC Big 2 News

Ramping up pedestrian safety in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Pedestrian safety has become a big conversation in Midland after 14-year-old Siah Ashlin Kearns was hit and killed while riding her scooter. It’s been one month since the tragedy happened on January 1st of this year and now a traffic signal is being installed on Magellan and Mockingbird lane. While this […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Closures and delays for Wednesday, February 1

PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With icy weather expected through Wednesday, businesses and school districts are already preparing for closures and delays. We will update this list as information becomes available or you can view the alphabetical list here. Please keep in mind that districts currently scheduled for a delayed start may ultimately decide to close after […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Andrews Police Department locates missing person

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The Andrews Police Department has safely located Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez in Odessa. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story: The Andrews Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person identified as 79-year-old Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez. He was last seen on 02/04/2023 at or around...
ANDREWS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

One injured in vehicle-pedestrian crash in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person was injured Friday morning in a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Front Avenue.  According to the Midland Police Department, the crash happened before dawn when a “presumably” intoxicated man tried to cross Front Street near the Texas intersection. A witness said the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe hit the victim as he […]
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Texas Cold Case: She Went Out in Midland in 1980 and Vanished

Midland's oldest cold case turns 43 years old this month. According to Crime-Reader.com, Kristy Lynn Booth was 19 on the evening of February 2, 1980, when she decided to go out with friends at one of Midland's most popular nightspots at the time, the now-demolished Dimensions Nightclub at 411 Airpark Drive.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Tall City Meat Market is selling heart shaped steaks this Valentines

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -If you’re looking for a romantic dinner for this Valentines day look no further. Tall City Meat Market in Midland is selling heart-shaped ribeye steaks for the Valentine’s Day. “It kind of started out when the whole covid thing came along because people weren’t able...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet Simon Peter, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Simon Peter, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Simon Peter is a four-year-old terrier mix. He and his brothers were surrendered because their owner was relocating and couldn't take them with him. This little guy can be a bit...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating a theft at HEB

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help identifying a man and woman accused of theft. According to MPD, On January 16th, a man and woman, pictured below, entered the HEB located at 5407 Andrews Hwy. The man began putting items into his jacket and proceeded to walk out with the woman. […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECISD responds to late cancellation amid winter weather

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD issued a statement Monday afternoon in response to a late morning decision to cancel classes amid a winter weather advisory: “This morning, ECISD leaders worked through the school district’s hazardous weather procedures and began the day with the intention of having school start on time.  Any time hazardous […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

WATCH: Suspects caught breaking into business amid winter storm

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of breaking into a business.  Aroun 4:15 a.m. on January 31, OPD officers responded to Mango Tango, located at 1219 W 10th Street to investigate a break in. Investigators said that two men forced their way into […]
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy