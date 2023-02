TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Football welcomes their new recruits at their National Signing Day celebration hosted at the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center. New players, returning players, coaches, and hundreds of Tucsonans gathered at the Meet the Team event hosted by Pac-12 Network Analyst, Yogi Roth for refreshments, food, good company.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO