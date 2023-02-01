Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Native activists urge Kansas City Chiefs to end cultural appropriationEdy ZooKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
The Triple Threat is here just in time for the Super BowlChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Related
1 dead after homicide in 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri
One person died after a homicide Saturday in the 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Kansas City firefighters battle multi-alarm fire at apartment complex on E. Linwood
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City fire crews battled a multi-alarm fire at an apartment complex Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, crews were dispatched to the Mayfair Linwood Apartments at 1224 E. LInwood Blvd. on a fire call. When they arrived, they found a fire on the...
KMBC.com
Excelsior Springs man killed in Clay County crash early Thursday
KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash near Kearney early Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
KMBC.com
Homicide investigation begins after man found dead in Swope Park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, MO police are investigating a homicide near the Swope Golf Course. Officers say they found a man with injuries in the area of Gregory Blvd. and Swope Memorial Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. Police said the victim died before he could...
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating homicide in 3800 block of Bales
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 3800 block of Bales. Police responded to the report of a cutting at 11:53 a.m. KCTV will update this story when more information becomes available.
KCPD identifies man killed Thursday near Swope Memorial Golf Course
Kansas City, Missouri, police said a man was killed just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Drive, not far from the Swope Memorial Golf Course.
KMBC.com
Grain Valley Police: Person in custody after reports of individual with knife in high school parking lot
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — One person is in custody after an incident at a Kansas City-area high school Friday morning. Police in Grain Valley, Missouri, were called to Grain Valley High School Friday morning to investigate reports of a possible armed party, a person with a knife, in the school parking lot.
KMBC.com
Kansas City authorities investigating suspicious package at Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating a possible suspicious package at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City fire crews at currently at Arrowhead Stadium, a spokesperson for the fire department confirms. Multiple fire crews, including a hazmat unit, are on scene. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KMBC...
KCTV 5
One dead in Clay County rollover crash Thursday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Thursday morning near Kearney, Missouri, after a single-vehicle crash. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated a man was driving a Ford F-150 about 3:30 a.m. in the area of NE 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road at a high rate of speed.
KCTV 5
Woman injured when car goes into side of Kansas City church
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One woman was injured when her car slammed into a Kansas City, Missouri, church on Wednesday night. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the New Home Church of God in Christ, which is located near the intersection of E. 31st Street and Forest Avenue. The neighborhood is one block east of Troost Avenue.
Driver killed in rollover crash near Kearney
Clay County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly rollover truck crash near Kearney that killed the driver.
northwestmoinfo.com
Victim of Thursday Fatal Crash in Clay County Identified
The Clay County Sheriff’s office has identified the individual killed in a single vehicle crash near Kearney early Thursday. That individual has been identified as 44-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Eric B. Starr. Starr was ejected from his Ford F-150 at 3:30 A.M. Thursday near northeast 128th Street and Jesse...
KMBC.com
UPDATE: Kansas City police say package at Arrowhead Stadium wasn't a threat
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City authorities briefly investigated what was believed to be a suspicious package at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday. Several crews were dispatched to 1 Arrowhead Drive at 5:37 p.m. on Thursday on a hazardous materials response call. Just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Kansas...
Investigation underway for man found dead in Swope Park
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after 43-year-old Eric J. Allison was found dead in Swope Park late Thursday night.
KMBC.com
One dead following police shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kan., police say one person has died following an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Georgia in KCK. No officers were injured in the incident. Kansas City, Mo., police are on scene investigating.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Clay County
One man was ejected from a vehicle after a crash around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in Clay County.
KMBC.com
2 Kansas City homes damaged after fire spreads from one home to another
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two homes were damaged by a fire late Thursday night. The fire happened around 9:26 p.m. in the 6100 block of E. 7th Street in Kansas City. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no reported injuries. One home caught fire and...
KMBC.com
1 hospitalized following Prairie Village crash blamed on distracted driving from pet being inside vehicle
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — An individual was hospitalized late Thursday night in Prairie Village from a crash blamed on distracted driving due to a pet in the vehicle. Police say the head-on injury crash happened in the area of 75th Street and Lamar. A driver was heading westbound and...
KMBC.com
KCK police shoot, kill man while responding to an overdose call
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kan., police say one person has died after a police officer shot an individual on Friday night. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 5200 block of Georgia Ave. in KCK. Kansas City, Kan., police say they were responding on an overdose...
KCPD asks for help locating vehicle involved in road rage that paralyzed victim
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a road rage incident.
Comments / 0