sandiegoville.com
Duck Foot Brewing Replacing Kings & Convicts Tasting Room In San Diego's North County
San Diego's gluten-reduced Duck Foot Brewing is replacing the short lived Kings & Convicts tasting room in San Diego's North County city of Encinitas. Opened at 8920 Kenamar Drive in San Diego's Miramar area in 2015 by New York City transplants Matt DelVecchio and Brett Goldstock, Duck Foot Brewing Company made a name for itself by using an enzyme to reduce the gluten in its beer during the peak of the gluten-free fad. In summer 2018, Duck Foot expanded with the launch of a full-scale brewpub and restaurant in San Diego's East Village but shuttered that location at the end of 2021.
Low-flying military helicopter caught on video in downtown San Diego
Have you been hearing loud booming sounds this past week in the San Diego area? Well, that's because of pre-planned military training exercises, according to San Diego police.
SanDiego.com
Best Hikes in San Diego
When most people think of San Diego, the beach comes to mind first. Then, it’s the proximity to the border and the rich food scene it helps to inspire. The area's hiking, however, is often overlooked by visitors who focus on exploring the beachside neighborhoods and busy downtown area.
The most highly rated international cuisine in San Diego may surprise you
Looking for a new place to grab a bite? There's one type of international cuisine that stands out above the rest in San Diego -- and it may surprise you.
San Diego weekly Reader
The $100,000 gamble in Mission Hills
Yet it is not the artistry of many of Guzel’s rugs that makes this shop unique in San Diego, perhaps in all of western America. Guzel is unique because all its rugs are from Turkey, and few rug stores would dare specialize in Turkish rugs. The business is hazardous , one which depends upon the ability of traditional folk art to survive the onslaught of mass-produced rugs from nations such as China, India, and Pakistan. (May 5, 1983)
NBC San Diego
San Diego Lowriders, and Assemblymember David Alvarez, Take Fight Against Cruising to Sacramento
The fight against laws banning the Chicano pastime of lowrider cruising will take another huge step forward come Monday, and lowrider lovers throughout the state will have cruisers in San Diego to thank. For the last 30-plus years, "cruising," or driving lowriders or custom cars slowly through neighborhood streets for...
Skateboarder dies after collision with trolley in Mission Hills
A man who was riding a skateboard died Friday after colliding with a trolley in the Mission Hills area, according to San Diego police.
Dry, Warmer Weather Predicted for San Diego County
Dry, warmer weather was expected to prevail over San Diego County Saturday, but a low-pressure system moving inland through California on Sunday was predicted to bring cooler and windier conditions as well as some showers. Coastal temperatures Saturday were expected to be around 65 degrees, with overnight lows of 62...
This San Diego beach town made Forbes’ ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023’ list
A North County beach town has earned some bragging rights as the only city in California to make Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023" list.
RV fire spreads to La Mesa gas station, palm trees
Two people were hurt during a motorhome fire that spread to a gas station in La Mesa Saturday afternoon, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue.
Weekend morning fire at Midway District strip mall extinguished
A fire in the breezeway between two unoccupied buildings in the Midway District was extinguished Saturday by San Diego Fire- Rescue Department crews.
NBC San Diego
Arson Team Investigating Imperial Beach Fire That Ripped Through Apartments, Car
Two apartment units were heavily damaged and a parked car was destroyed Saturday in a fire in Imperial Beach, officials said. The fire broke out just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Emory Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The fire was put out in less than 30 minutes, Sgt. Anthony Portillo said.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Feb. 3-5 – Sweet Scenes
Lots of good things come in February, depending on your tastes. The Super Bowl (or the parties and commercials, if sports ball isn’t to your taste), spring training (more sports ball) and Valentine’s (or Galentine’s – pick your Feb. 14 fave). This San Diego weekend, get ready for two of them (with that big game on deck next weekend).
3 San Diego restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Most Romantic Places to Eat in California’ list
Swooning season is here and it's now or never on securing seats at one of San Diego's most romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day. The battle for the hottest tables in town starts now.
Urban farming: Why San Diegans should raise chickens at home
As the nationwide egg shortage clucks on and prices fly higher and higher, San Diegans searching the shelves may need to look to their own back yards instead.
lomabeat.com
Five Places to See San Diego in Bloom
Spring showers will bring May flowers this year. During years where there is an unusual amount of rain, an explosion of wildflowers is likely to follow. This year, a super bloom may occur in California, which makes it the perfect time to visit various fields and gardens located near San Diego.
kusi.com
SANDAG denies El Cajon sub-committee representation
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied a seat on any committees. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because El Cajon is the dumping ground for thousands of homeless and as such, the rest of the board wants to give them as little voice as possible.
Coast News
Bed Bath & Beyond to close three San Diego County stores
REGION — Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business...
North County Transit District: free rides during Rosa Parks’ birthday
There’s even more of a reason to take public transportation on Saturday. All rides on North County Transit District (NCTD) will be free that day to commemorate what would have been Rosa Parks' 110th birthday.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Residents drop lawsuit over removal of palm trees in Point Loma
A local couple have dropped their lawsuit against the city of San Diego over the removal of palm trees in the Point Loma-Ocean Beach area that local and federal authorities said posed potential flight safety hazards to planes using San Diego International Airport, City Attorney Mara Elliott announced Feb. 2.
