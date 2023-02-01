ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Myhighplains.com

Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The letter that changed Monica Sanchez’s life came after her birthday in 2020 when she tried to renew her driver’s license. Sanchez, 51, would not be able to get her license, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, until she paid off traffic tickets.
TEXAS STATE
Myhighplains.com

Invasive water plants clog Rio Grande and South Texas water canals

LA FERIA, Texas (Border Report) — An invasive water plant is spreading across the Rio Grande from Mexico to the United States, clogging U.S. canals that supply water to South Texas towns. It’s called water hyacinth, which originated in aquariums in South America. Somehow, it spread to North America...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy