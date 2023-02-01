ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California paramedics condemn fired Memphis EMTs, call for EMTs who want to help humanity

By Madisen Keavy
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO -- Stories of why paramedics chose to join the profession come with anecdotes of wanting to make an impact on humanity and take care of their communities: "We're here to serve community."

Monday, three Memphis Fire Department emergency medical technicians (EMT) who responded to the scene where Tyre Nichols was beaten by Memphis Police Officers "violated numerous MFD Policies and Protocols," according to a statement put out by Fire Chief Gina Sweat.

EMT Robert Long, EMT JaMicheal Sandridge and Lieutenant Michelle Whitaker may face charges in Nichols' death. Long and Sandridge responded to the initial call that Nichols had been pepper sprayed, then "failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment of Mr. Nichols," the statement said.

Whitaker remained in the fire apparatus, according to Chief Sweat's statement.

The behavior of the three EMTs has been condemned by professionals across the country, including by a board member of the California Paramedic Foundation.

"We all agree this is not behavior that is consistent with training, with the profession. At least, what we saw on the videotape is just really poor behavior, and not acceptable," said Art Hsieh, a board member for the foundation.

Hsieh has four decades of paramedic experience and trains the next generations of paramedics in California. He said there needs to be a bigger conversation about paramedic mental health and tools to intervene before individuals get to the point where, like what was shown on camera in Memphis, they don't engage.

"How can we detect this type of behavior early?" asked Hsieh.

Brenda Hudgies
4d ago

they were fired because they arrived on the scene and stood around talking for an HOUR before even checking on patient to transport to the hospital ! They didn't do their job!! His life may could have been saved !!

David Ray
4d ago

Really don't matter what CA paramedics think, they are National Registry like most states, Tennessee has it on certification, I have had both Tennessee is alot harder to pass.

Gloria Ramirez
4d ago

cops want to put the blame on the paramedics. cops shouldn't have beat him in the first place.

WREG

State board suspends two Memphis EMTs after Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis Fire Department EMTs who were fired for failing to aid Tyre Nichols after he was beaten by police had their licenses suspended Friday. The Emergency Medical Services Board called an emergency meeting in Nashville to rule on license suspensions for EMT Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and EMT Robert Long. Sandridge and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

6th officer fired after beating death of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A sixth Memphis officer was fired Friday after an internal police investigation showed he violated multiple department policies in the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, including rules surrounding the deployment of a stun gun, officials said. Preston Hemphill had been suspended as he was investigated...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman carjacked by 5 people in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is counting her blessings after she survived being carjacked in East Memphis on Friday. Memphis Police said that they responded to a carjacking call near Barry Road and Shady Grove. Police were advised that the woman was approached by five armed suspects and they took her Honda Pilot. The suspects […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pastor calls police officer shot at Memphis library ‘a great soul’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about Geoffrey Redd, the Memphis Police officer who was shot at an East Memphis library Thursday.  MPD says Redd remains in extremely critical condition at the Regional Medical Center. The suspect, 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr., was shot and killed on the scene.  Friday, the officer’s pastor said he’s praying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman dead after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in South Memphis. MPD responded to a call around 1:22 a.m. early Saturday and found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on the 1400 block of Preston. Police said she was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD said they do no have anyone […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC News

1 dead, officer critically wounded in shooting at Memphis library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Tennessee library on Thursday left one person dead and a police officer “critically” wounded, authorities said. Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Library around 12:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department tweeted. Both the person and the officer were shot, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the library and the officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sacramento

"California has been mean to Black people": State reparations task force inches closer to final report

SACRAMENTO – The countdown is on as the state's reparations task force examines the harms of slavery and systemic racism. A final report is due by July.It is undoubtedly a touchy subject. "California has been mean to Black people," said Dr. Amos C. Brown, lead pastor of Third Baptist Church. Dr. Brown is one of nine members on the committee. His hope is the nation acknowledges the past."That this nation ultimately — before us immediately— that as a state and a city would make amends and correct the wrongs that were perpetrated against Black people," he said. Seeing eye-to-eye has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WREG

Residents on edge after woman stabbed downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents at a downtown Memphis apartment complex are on high alert after police say a woman was stabbed multiple times while getting groceries out of her car earlier this week. WREG spoke with several women who said this is just too close for comfort. These women are terrified because the man responsible for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis restaurants shows support for Tyre Nichols’ family after funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the South, food is love, and there was plenty to go around at Tyre Nichols’ repast Wednesday at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe in the Edge District. Family, friends, and supporters greeted his parents with comforting hugs and warm embraces following his funeral. “Everybody coming from all over the world representing and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found on Jackson Avenue in Nutbush

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call Thursday and found an unresponsive man on Jackson Avenue. Police confirmed that a man was found on the 3700 block of Jackson in Nutbush around 2:30 a.m. and was taken to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead. This is a developing story and will be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
