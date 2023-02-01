Read full article on original website
Texas asks Potter County District Court to reconsider decision to recall John Balentine’s execution date, warrant
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents filed in Potter County District Court Wednesday, 47th District Attorney Randall Sims, the district attorney for Potter County as a representative of the state of Texas, is asking Steven Denney, the 320th district court judge for Potter County, to reconsider his order which recalled the execution date and warrant of execution for John Balentine.
Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?
AUSTIN (KXAN) – The letter that changed Monica Sanchez’s life came after her birthday in 2020 when she tried to renew her driver’s license. Sanchez, 51, would not be able to get her license, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, until she paid off traffic tickets.
Texas Ag Commissioner urges Texas farmers, ranchers to fill out 2022 census
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller released a reminder on Friday that the United States Department of Agriculture’s deadline to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture will be on Monday, and advised that members of the agriculture community respond online. “I want to remind...
Which industries have grown the most in Texas?
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — In the five-year period between 2015 and 2020, industry employment in Texas rose by 3.3 percent or about 420,000 jobs according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office. A few of those industries stood above the rest when it comes to job growth. There were...
AAA Texas: Gas price increases cool as demand slows due to winter storm
LUBBOCK, Texas — Retail gasoline price increases slowed at least momentarily across the Lone Star State this week, according to a press release from AAA Texas. “Pump price increases have cooled over the last week with fewer drivers on the road thanks in large part to this week’s winter storm,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster in the press release.
Gas prices dip in NJ, around nation as cold weather returns
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dipped in New Jersey and around the country at large as cold weather descended on parts of the nation following an unusually warm January. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.42, down three cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.44 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Dallas Fed: Texas Employment Forecast shows growth slowing in 2023
DALLAS — On Friday, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas released its 2023 Texas Employment Forecast. According to a press release, the forecast indicates jobs will increase 1.4 percent in 2023, with an 80 percent confidence band of 0.7 to 2.2 percent. The forecast suggests that 193,000 jobs will...
H-E-B bags top spot in national grocery store ranking
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas-favorite H-E-B has become America’s best, according to a ranking of grocery stores nationwide. According to Dunnhumby, a global customer data science company, H-E-B ranked No. 1 overall in their grocery Retailer Preference Index. The index features 63 of the largest retails in the...
ERCOT unveils new 6-day supply/demand forecast dashboard
AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced a new 6-Day Forecast on the Supply and Demand dashboard that will provide Texans with an extended view of upcoming grid conditions. “Like an extended weather forecast, the new 6-Day Forecast dashboard provides an indication of future...
