There is light at the end of the tunnel and it is not a Rain Train!. After a cold start to Friday, the sun returns and highs broke into the 50s! Highs have been, for the most part, from near 50° to the low 50s. Saturday morning will find clear skies. However, there is a chance of Freezing Fog in East and NE Texas, SE Oklahome and SW Arkansas late Friday night and early Saturday morning. Morning lows in the 20s to near 30°. Do drive with caution. Otherwise, your weekend will have plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs in the 50s for Saturday and 60s for Sunday. Low temperatures on Sunday will be above freezing in the 30s. As we enter the work week, Monday lows will be in the 40s followed by highs in the 60s and pushing 70°. WooHoo!

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO