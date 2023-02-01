ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Thousands of Southwest Arkansans without power following winter storm

NEVADA COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thousands of residents in Southwest Arkansas are without power after freezing rain covered the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Entergy reports more than 3,000 customers remain without power as of 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning. They say crews are working to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.
ARKANSAS STATE
Pedulla’s 22 points lift Virginia Tech past No. 6 Virginia

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sean Pedulla scored 22 points and Virginia Tech beat No. 6 Virginia 74-68 on Saturday, snapping the Cavaliers’ seven-game winning streak. Pedulla made 6 of 13 from the floor as the Hokies (14-10, 4-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) posted their biggest win of the season. He added 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. Justin Mutts added 17 points.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hallelujah! It’s the light at the end of the tunnel

There is light at the end of the tunnel and it is not a Rain Train!. After a cold start to Friday, the sun returns and highs broke into the 50s! Highs have been, for the most part, from near 50° to the low 50s. Saturday morning will find clear skies. However, there is a chance of Freezing Fog in East and NE Texas, SE Oklahome and SW Arkansas late Friday night and early Saturday morning. Morning lows in the 20s to near 30°. Do drive with caution. Otherwise, your weekend will have plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs in the 50s for Saturday and 60s for Sunday. Low temperatures on Sunday will be above freezing in the 30s. As we enter the work week, Monday lows will be in the 40s followed by highs in the 60s and pushing 70°. WooHoo!
TEXAS STATE
Heavy rain likely today, weather improves for the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It has been a week of white-knuckle driving due to the freezing rain, and today’s morning commute may bring a few flooded roadways as steady and heavy rain is expected through midday. Winter Weather Advisory until 9 a.m.: Temperatures have warmed above freezing in...
ARKANSAS STATE

