Columbia County, GA

WRDW-TV

Aiken County schools ramp up recruiting efforts with hiring fair

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With a big recruiting event planned this weekend, the Aiken County Public School District is putting out the word about why it’s a good place to work. The district, like others across the U.S., has been impacted by a teacher shortage. To fight that problem,...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

Local school participates in national job shadow day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- “At least 27 of our students every other day is a national job shadowing day because we have students who are involved in work based learning opportunities all school year so they get an opportunity to do that full-time as students here at our school.” said Kyshone Hunter, Richmond Co. Technical Career Magnet school Principal.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Elementary school opens new interactive playground

If you're making plans for the upcoming weekend, the Aiken Antique Show is back. This will be the 23rd show. Death deemed suspicious after body found in motel...
AIKEN, SC
WJBF.com

Oregon Health Authority on Diep Bao Cream

State and local health officials answer questions after high lead levels found in two tubes of Diep Bao cream used to treat eczema in babies. State and local health officials answer questions after high lead levels found in two tubes of Diep Bao cream used to treat eczema in babies.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta Canal set to be drained for about a month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Canal will be drained next week so work can begin on a range of projects. The draining will start Monday, with completion set for Feb. 13. It will allow city utility and water staff to complete some work, but the biggest project is from...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: Scarred by the ugly side of beauty

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The owners of a local beauty school and adjoining Medi Spa are caught on camera by our I-TEAM packing up less than a week after we exposed complaints against the school. We also uncovered weak enforcement from the state of Georgia. We found both are costing...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Leaders discuss upcoming growth, development for Aiken’s north side

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 1,500 homes are coming to the north side of Aiken after years of growth and development on the south side. City leaders say it’s a game-changer for the area. Hundreds of single-family homes, apartments, and townhomes are all coming close to I-20. But there’s still work to be done, including attracting grocery stores and ensuring the area grows around the homes.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Body discovered in room at Augusta motel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Thursday afternoon at an Augusta motel, and it’s a death that’s being considered suspicious. The male body was reported at 12:31 p.m. in a room at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen responded to...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Law enforcement officers honored for bravery in Aiken County

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Sheriffs Association honored members of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and North Augusta Department of Public Safety for their efforts above the call of duty. The association honored officers with the Medal of Honor for two separate...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews battle structure fire in Warrenville

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews on Friday morning battled a structure fire at 212 Railroad Street. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 6:44 a.m. The home was abandoned and no one was in it. There were no reports of injuries.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

Beloved White Columns Inn in Thomson demolished: what comes next?

Beloved White Columns Inn in Thomson demolished: what comes next?
THOMSON, GA
WJBF

Parent speaks out following assault at Allendale-Fairfax Middle

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — An Allendale County parent speaks out after saying her son was assaulted at school. “Anger doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel. That child ran at my son as if he was a standing target,” Natasha Green told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the incident on video. […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Here are some local events to celebrate Black History Month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that Black History Month has begun, here are some local events to attend to celebrate all month long. Throughout the month of February, the Augusta Museum of History will present a range of activities both virtual and in-person at the Museum including special film screenings.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Pair wanted in theft of hundreds during money transfer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a couple who is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from a Walgreens cash register. According to authorities, the incident took place on Jan. 31 around 3:48 p.m. at the Walgreens at 4470 Columbia Road in...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Car fire closes westbound Washington Road in front of Krispy Kreme

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire caused a stop in traffic in front of Krispy Kreme on Friday morning. According to authorities, the call came in at 9:26 a.m. and all westbound lanes were closed on the block of 3000 Washington Road, underneath the interstate intersection. All lanes were...
AUGUSTA, GA

