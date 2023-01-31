Read full article on original website
Related
Hulu docuseries ‘Killing County’ examines police violence in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A documentary series airing Thursday night on Hulu takes a closer look at several controversial deaths involving Kern County law enforcement. “Killing County,” which has ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick as executive producer, features interviews with family of Jorge Ramirez, a police informant fatally shot by officers outside the Four Points Sheraton […]
KTLA.com
Bakersfield man convicted of attempted murder for shooting in Oxnard
A man from Bakersfield has been convicted of attempted murder in connection with a 2021 shooting in Oxnard, officials with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. The Oxnard shooting, according to authorities, occurred on August 28, 2021, along South M Street, near West Poplar Street. Raymond Reyes...
Bakersfield Now
1 struck, injured by train on Chester Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person was struck and injured by a train Thursday evening on tracks near Chester Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 5:37 p.m. officers responded to the area of Chester Avenue and 34th Street. Upon arrival, an official said they found a person with minor to moderate injuries. Their condition is unknown.
Family of Jorge Ramirez Jr. says ‘Killing County’ series is a way to hold police accountable
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of Jorge Ramirez Jr. — an off-the-books informant who was killed by police in 2013 — says their participation in “Killing County” was therapeutic and a way to finally process what happened 10 years ago. The Hulu series “Killing County” highlights Ramirez’s death at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel […]
BPD to conduct DUI checkpoint on Friday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in an undisclosed location on Friday. BPD said officers will be at an unknown location within city limits between 6:30 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday checking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and proper licensing. […]
BPD seek at-risk missing elderly man
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a missing 75-year-old man. Lee Parriott was last seen in the 5700 block of Pine Canyon Drive on Feb. 1. He is considered at-risk due to medical reasons, BPD said. Parriott is described as male, standing 6-feet tall and weighs […]
wascotrib.com
Death Notices - Jan. 26, 2023
Aurora Ocampo, 78, of Wasco passed away Jan. 11, in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter. Santiago D. Naranjo, 47, of Shafter passed away Jan. 16, in Sun Valley. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter. Lucio A. DeLeon, 56, of Shafter passed away Jan. 12, in Bakersfield. Basham &...
Missing at-risk 20-year-old returns home
Update: Alford has returned home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Haley Alford, 20. Alford was last seen on Freemont Street on Wednesday. She is considered at risk because of diminished mental capacity, according to BPD. Police said […]
Former Bakersfield police officer says department’s culture included corruption at the highest ranks
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Damacio Diaz found himself on the other side of the law when he was convicted and sentenced for his role in selling drugs stolen from a Bakersfield Police Department evidence room. “People discovered who I was, what my background was, and I was assaulted by numerous inmates,” Diaz told 17 News. […]
wascotrib.com
Juvenile killed in Wasco shooting
A 16-year-old male juvenile was shot, transported to a local hospital via air medic for treatment and subsequently died in an incident last Thursday at 6th Place and Cedar Avenue. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office called the shooting a homicide in its media release, and said the investigation is ongoing....
BPD officer shielded woman from gunfire during southwest Bakersfield standoff: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As bullets flew, a Bakersfield police officer shielded a woman and led her to safety, according to newly-released reports. Officer Adrian Rodas used vehicles for protection while moving the woman out of the line of fire as rounds were sprayed from an AR-15-style rifle, say the reports filed in Superior Court. […]
Once facing life in prison, Cedric Struggs ordered released from custody
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who served more than 40 years in prison in connection with a deadly robbery has been ordered released from custody after his murder conviction was vacated and he was resentenced on the remaining charges. Judge Gregory Pulskamp resentenced Cedric Struggs to four years and, noting he has served far […]
Bakersfield Woman Killed In Rollover 5 Freeway Crash Identified
The Bakersfield woman who was killed in a 5 Freeway crash Tuesday, despite the efforts of an off-duty nurse and a police officer attempts to save her life, has been identified. Laura Vasquez, 54, from Bakersfield, was killed in the 5 Freeway rollover crash, said Brian Elias, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. ...
wascotrib.com
Man arrested for attempted murder
A Wasco man, Nestor Jose Perez, 33, was arrested for attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting from a vehicle. in this case and on three active bench warrants. Perez was arraigned on Jan. 23. Anyone with information regarding this. investigation is asked to...
2 arrested for DUI and meth possession for sale, Porterville police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, according to officials with the Porterville Police Department. Police say, on Friday, Jan. 27, at around 7:00 p.m. Porterville Police Department detectives conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Murry Street […]
Man who was charged with burglarizing deputy’s vehicle pleads no contest to felony
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was accused of burglarizing a Kern County sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle parked at the Downtown Jail has pleaded no contest to being a felon in possession of ammunition, court records show. Vincent Pablo Darragh, 23, also pleaded no contest in a separate case to possession of a stolen vehicle, […]
BPD identifies officers who fired guns during standoff
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department on Wednesday identified the three officers who fired their guns during an hours-long standoff last month in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood. Sergeant John Rodrigues, Officer Riley Ludeke and Officer Isaak Beltran, per standard departmental procedure, were placed on paid administrative leave while their use of force was […]
Ex-Target employee pleads no contest to embezzling $34K
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon receiving an urgent phone call while working at the Target on Stockdale Highway, Becky Fernandez removed tens of thousands of dollars from a store safe and delivered the money to an unknown man in a van near Buena Vista Road, she told police. It wasn’t until she returned to work […]
Bakersfield Now
Officers identified in 7-hour standoff, officer-involved shooting with man on Cibola Drive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department has identified the officers who were involved in the officer-involved shooting from Jan. 17 on Cibola Drive, that ended with a Bakersfield man arrested. Sgt. John Rodrigues, Officer Riley Ludeke and Officer Issak Beltran shot their firearms at suspect Richard Firo,...
California Highway Patrol arrests 33 people during retail theft operation
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) wrapped up a retail theft operation with the arrest of 33 people. According to the CHP, 285 items taken from TJ Maxx and Marshalls were recovered.
