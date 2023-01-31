ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

KGET

Hulu docuseries ‘Killing County’ examines police violence in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A documentary series airing Thursday night on Hulu takes a closer look at several controversial deaths involving Kern County law enforcement. “Killing County,” which has ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick as executive producer, features interviews with family of Jorge Ramirez, a police informant fatally shot by officers outside the Four Points Sheraton […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Bakersfield man convicted of attempted murder for shooting in Oxnard

A man from Bakersfield has been convicted of attempted murder in connection with a 2021 shooting in Oxnard, officials with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. The Oxnard shooting, according to authorities, occurred on August 28, 2021, along South M Street, near West Poplar Street. Raymond Reyes...
OXNARD, CA
Bakersfield Now

1 struck, injured by train on Chester Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person was struck and injured by a train Thursday evening on tracks near Chester Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 5:37 p.m. officers responded to the area of Chester Avenue and 34th Street. Upon arrival, an official said they found a person with minor to moderate injuries. Their condition is unknown.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD to conduct DUI checkpoint on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in an undisclosed location on Friday. BPD said officers will be at an unknown location within city limits between 6:30 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday checking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and proper licensing. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD seek at-risk missing elderly man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a missing 75-year-old man. Lee Parriott was last seen in the 5700 block of Pine Canyon Drive on Feb. 1. He is considered at-risk due to medical reasons, BPD said. Parriott is described as male, standing 6-feet tall and weighs […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
wascotrib.com

Death Notices - Jan. 26, 2023

Aurora Ocampo, 78, of Wasco passed away Jan. 11, in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter. Santiago D. Naranjo, 47, of Shafter passed away Jan. 16, in Sun Valley. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter. Lucio A. DeLeon, 56, of Shafter passed away Jan. 12, in Bakersfield. Basham &...
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Missing at-risk 20-year-old returns home

Update: Alford has returned home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Haley Alford, 20. Alford was last seen on Freemont Street on Wednesday. She is considered at risk because of diminished mental capacity, according to BPD. Police said […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
wascotrib.com

Juvenile killed in Wasco shooting

A 16-year-old male juvenile was shot, transported to a local hospital via air medic for treatment and subsequently died in an incident last Thursday at 6th Place and Cedar Avenue. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office called the shooting a homicide in its media release, and said the investigation is ongoing....
WASCO, CA
wascotrib.com

Man arrested for attempted murder

A Wasco man, Nestor Jose Perez, 33, was arrested for attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting from a vehicle. in this case and on three active bench warrants. Perez was arraigned on Jan. 23. Anyone with information regarding this. investigation is asked to...
WASCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrested for DUI and meth possession for sale, Porterville police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, according to officials with the Porterville Police Department. Police say, on Friday, Jan. 27, at around 7:00 p.m. Porterville Police Department detectives conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Murry Street […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

BPD identifies officers who fired guns during standoff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department on Wednesday identified the three officers who fired their guns during an hours-long standoff last month in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood. Sergeant John Rodrigues, Officer Riley Ludeke and Officer Isaak Beltran, per standard departmental procedure, were placed on paid administrative leave while their use of force was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ex-Target employee pleads no contest to embezzling $34K

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon receiving an urgent phone call while working at the Target on Stockdale Highway, Becky Fernandez removed tens of thousands of dollars from a store safe and delivered the money to an unknown man in a van near Buena Vista Road, she told police. It wasn’t until she returned to work […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

