Las Vegas, NV

KRQE News 13

Most popular girl names in the 90s in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in New Mexico from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Man accused of murder in Albuquerque arrested in California

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly dog attack, FBI raids, Beautiful weather, Concerned parents, New programs

Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] 1 dead after dog attack in Tucumcari – State police are investigating a fatal dog pack attack in Tucumcari. Investigators say 64-year-old Stanley Hartt was walking along 11th Street near Gamble around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday when five dogs attacked him. Quay County Sheriff’s deputies euthanized one of the dogs […]
TUCUMCARI, NM
KRQE News 13

Roundhouse Roundup: Restoring qualified immunity

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, February 4, legislators are set to debate a contentious topic fundamental to lawsuits against some public officials. Today, they’ll discuss qualified immunity. Currently, New Mexico prohibits using qualified immunity as a legal defense in civil rights cases. In 2021, legislators created the New Mexico Civil Rights Act, aimed at enhancing […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?

Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

DeSantis eyes 2024 from afar as GOP rivals move toward runs

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may be months away from publicly declaring his presidential intentions, but his potential rivals aren’t holding back. No fewer than a half dozen Republicans eyeing the White House have begun actively courting top political operatives in states like New Hampshire and Iowa, which traditionally host the opening presidential primary contests. At the same time, former President Donald Trump, the only announced candidate in the race, is launching regular attacks against DeSantis — and others — while locking down key staff and endorsements in early voting South Carolina.
FLORIDA STATE
KRQE News 13

Will New Mexico get more tax rebates in 2023?

*Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected with the correct attribution to the state’s Taxation and Revenue Department. SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers recognize that money is tight thanks to rising prices. Now, they’re one step closer to bringing tax rebates to New Mexicans. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by a handful of Democratic […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Warming up through Sunday before our next storm system

Temperatures were well above average across most of the state today, only getting warmer into tomorrow. Overnight there will be a bit of upper level cloud coverage that may keep temperatures a few degrees warmer into Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will be in the 70s south, near 60 in Albuquerque, and upper 40s to low 50s north.
COLORADO STATE

