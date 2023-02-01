Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most popular girl names in the 90s in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in New Mexico from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of […]
KRQE News 13
Man accused of murder in Albuquerque arrested in California
Group protests tabling of New Mexico bill involving rent control
Organizers said they will continue to push for SB 99 to be brought back up at the Roundhouse.
New Mexico bill would ban straw gun purchases statewide
DID YOU KNOW: Straw purchases are already banned federally.
KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly dog attack, FBI raids, Beautiful weather, Concerned parents, New programs
Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] 1 dead after dog attack in Tucumcari – State police are investigating a fatal dog pack attack in Tucumcari. Investigators say 64-year-old Stanley Hartt was walking along 11th Street near Gamble around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday when five dogs attacked him. Quay County Sheriff’s deputies euthanized one of the dogs […]
Man charged after flight grounded at Sunport due to threat
A man has been charged in connection to a grounded flight from last October.
Sources: Idaho victim who was killed last fought back
Certain details conflict with what the coroner in the case, and police, initially said.
Roundhouse Roundup: Restoring qualified immunity
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, February 4, legislators are set to debate a contentious topic fundamental to lawsuits against some public officials. Today, they’ll discuss qualified immunity. Currently, New Mexico prohibits using qualified immunity as a legal defense in civil rights cases. In 2021, legislators created the New Mexico Civil Rights Act, aimed at enhancing […]
Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?
Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
KRQE News 13
DeSantis eyes 2024 from afar as GOP rivals move toward runs
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may be months away from publicly declaring his presidential intentions, but his potential rivals aren’t holding back. No fewer than a half dozen Republicans eyeing the White House have begun actively courting top political operatives in states like New Hampshire and Iowa, which traditionally host the opening presidential primary contests. At the same time, former President Donald Trump, the only announced candidate in the race, is launching regular attacks against DeSantis — and others — while locking down key staff and endorsements in early voting South Carolina.
KRQE News 13
Video shows moments after a drunk driver crashed into an emergency vehicle
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drinking and driving is a nonstop problem in New Mexico, but it’s not often you see a suspected drunk driver crash into an emergency vehicle. That’s what happened at a major South Valley intersection. Story continues below:. Crime: Albuquerque FBI task force seizes...
Navajo Nation company hopes to reduce food insecurity
Ben was inspired to use indigenous crops in his products including corn, squash, and melons. He also uses traditional processing methods.
Will New Mexico get more tax rebates in 2023?
*Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected with the correct attribution to the state’s Taxation and Revenue Department. SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers recognize that money is tight thanks to rising prices. Now, they’re one step closer to bringing tax rebates to New Mexicans. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by a handful of Democratic […]
KRQE News 13
Warming up through Sunday before our next storm system
Temperatures were well above average across most of the state today, only getting warmer into tomorrow. Overnight there will be a bit of upper level cloud coverage that may keep temperatures a few degrees warmer into Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will be in the 70s south, near 60 in Albuquerque, and upper 40s to low 50s north.
