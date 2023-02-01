ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

News19 WLTX

Fires damage two homes in Richland County on Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say homes were damaged by separate fires that happened in Richland County on Saturday morning. The first of the fires happened around 1:30 a.m. on Park Shore Drive West north of Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the department, the house was heavily damaged but there were no injuries reported.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Missing Orangeburg children found safe

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Two Orangeburg children who were reported missing Thursday evening have been found safe, according to Police Chief Charles Austin. No further details were released. Earlier in the evening, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said the two missing children, ages 8 and 9, were considered endangered.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Bicyclist hospitalized after Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Walterboro. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. when the male bicyclist crashed with a vehicle in the area of Roberton Boulevard and Francis Street. The victim received a head injury in the […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Housekeeper's son tells judge Alex Murdaugh took $4M for her death

WALTERBORO, S.C. — For much of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial, witnesses have talked about a generous and loving man — but prosecutors want jurors to know that same man stole over $4 million from his housekeeper’s relatives after she died at work, and killed his wife and son to cover up his crimes.
WALTERBORO, SC
wtoc.com

Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews battle structure fire in Warrenville

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews on Friday morning battled a structure fire at 212 Railroad Street. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 6:44 a.m. The home was abandoned and no one was in it. There were no reports of injuries.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Body discovered in room at Augusta motel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Thursday afternoon at an Augusta motel, and it’s a death that’s being considered suspicious. The male body was reported at 12:31 p.m. in a room at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen responded to...
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

One killed after collision on Clarendon Co. highway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers are investigating a Clarendon County collision where the driver of a pickup truck died after the crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, a 2010 Ford pickup truck was traveling south on I-95 near the 133-mile marker when one of the pickup truck’s tires blew out said troopers.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Five charged in connection with the killing of Alvin S. Glenn inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five men have been charged in connection with the killing of an Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center inmate, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The information raises new questions about the security at the jail. Sheriff Leon Lott said James Oxendine Jr., Jayun Harrison,...
WRDW-TV

Family seeks federal probe of jail where Orangeburg inmate died

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of an Orangeburg man who died last year in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is requesting a U.S. Department of Justice investigation. Attorneys for the family of Lason Butler, 27, want the investigation of the detention center and Richland County for...
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

21-year-old woman killed in Manning drive-by shooting

MANNING, S.C. — Investigators are searching for the person responsible for a deadly drive-by shooting in Manning on Thursday night. Manning Police said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Reardon Street in the city of Manning. Based on what police have uncovered so far, the shooter fired multiple shots at a home from an unknown vehicle.
MANNING, SC
live5news.com

1 killed, 1 hurt in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County on Wednesday. The crash happened at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Big Buck Boulevard near One Oak Lane, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. A 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north on Big Buck...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Police: Man struck and killed by train

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say a man was struck and killed by a train Wednesday night. Investigators say it happened on the train tracks near Erie Street and I-126. Police say a 64 year old man was seen walking on the tracks carrying a bicycle with his back...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland County deputy fired, arrested after being tied to Fairfield County grand larceny cases

RIDGEWAY, S.C. — A Richland County deputy has been terminated and taken to the Fairfield County Detention Center following an investigation into multiple cases of grand larceny that occurred over multiple months. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Fairfield County investigators notified them in mid-January that they were...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Update: Police find woman accused of cashing stolen check

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — Lexington Police says a woman accused of cashing a $3,000 stolen check was identified as Kimberly Maine. She was arrested in Massachusetts. Police say the woman seen in this surveillance image cashed the check at South Carolina Federal Credit Union on New Year’s Eve.
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

