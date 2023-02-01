ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

wflx.com

Man caught driving missing man's car has criminal past

WPTV has learned law enforcement officials from Florida investigating the disappearance of Lyft driver Gary Levin of West Palm Beach left North Carolina early Sunday morning, shortly before a body was found in Okeechobee County near the site of where Levin was last known to be. No one is saying...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Timeline into investigation of missing Lyft driver

Gary Levin, 74, a Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, has been missing since Jan. 30. His car was found in North Carolina on Thursday, driven by a man who was wanted in a homicide that occurred in southwest Florida. Below is a timeline of his disappearance:. Levin's daughter said...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
wflx.com

Phone scammer posing as Delray Beach police officer

Contact 5 searched newspaper articles across the U.S. and found complaints of people posing as local police officers, dialing for dollars in Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Texas and Wisconsin. The incidents took place all this week, including one impacting Delray Beach residents. A Delray Beach woman called Contact 5 from a...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Multiple agencies continue search for missing Lyft driver

A multi-state, multi-agency search is continuing Saturday for a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens whose vehicle was driven by a man apprehended in North Carolina and is facing murder charges of a man in Wauchula. Gary Levin,74, has been missing since Monday when his family says he picked...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
wflx.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle making illegal U-turn

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle that made an illegal U-turn late Friday in a hit-and-run, the Jupiter police department said Saturday morning,. At approximately 10 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop at which time, the vehicle made an illegal U-turn and fatally struck a pedestrian at Center Street and Loxahatchee Drive.
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

Man found shot dead in Pahokee

An adult man died in a shooting early Saturday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Shortly after 1 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting report in the 100 block of Carver Place in Pahokee. Deputies found an adult male outside suffering from gunshot wound. Palm Beach County Fire...
PAHOKEE, FL
wflx.com

What kind of safety measures are in place for rideshare drivers?

While there are a lot of unanswered questions about what happened to Gary Levin, the Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver who vanished earlier this week, his disappearance has shaken a number of rideshare drivers. Both Uber and Lyft monitor rides for unusual activity, like long stops or route deviations and...
wflx.com

Brother of missing Lyft driver hoping for 'miracle'

As the search continues for Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, WPTV is learning more about him through his brother, who also lives in Palm Beach County. Donald Levin, 80, is Gary's older brother, and the two grew up in the same room back home in...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
wflx.com

Man shot while driving on I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach

A man was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after he was shot while driving on Interstate 95 in northern Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred about 3:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach. Deputies and Florida...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

More business owners turning to AI to stay competitive

It's becoming their smartest most efficient employee. More business owners are using artificial intelligence or AI assistants. WPTV looked at why entrepreneurs said it's changing the playing field in their industries. Coined the Wall Street of the South — it's not surprising to hear there's an abundance of wealth management...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Riviera Beach classroom gets 'STEM' makeover thanks to FPL grant

A Riviera Beach elementary school is creating learning opportunities for its students that they didn't have before. A $50,000 Classroom Makeover Grant from Florida Power & Light has transformed Tracey Howard's second-grade classroom at Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School. The classroom has new educational materials, furniture, virtual reality goggles,...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Neighbors of missing Lyft driver: 'We love you'

The search for a missing Lyft driver is weighing on many in the Palm Beach Gardens community. Gary Levin, 74, was reported missing by family members on Jan. 31. Police said he was last tracked via phone in Okeechobee. WPTV went to Levin's home and found a note, handwritten by...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL

