Man in missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver investigation held on $2M bond
A Florida murder suspect, who was arrested Thursday while driving the vehicle of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, is being held on a $2 million bond in North Carolina. Matthew Scott Flores, 35, appeared before a judge in Rutherford County, North Carolina, Friday after he was apprehended...
Man caught driving missing man's car has criminal past
WPTV has learned law enforcement officials from Florida investigating the disappearance of Lyft driver Gary Levin of West Palm Beach left North Carolina early Sunday morning, shortly before a body was found in Okeechobee County near the site of where Levin was last known to be. No one is saying...
3 hurt after brazen shooting, crash on busy West Palm Beach street
A brazen shooting and crash in broad daylight occurred during a busy afternoon in West Palm Beach, leaving three people injured. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of 45th Street. Police described it as a targeted incident and not a random shooting. West Palm Beach police...
Timeline into investigation of missing Lyft driver
Gary Levin, 74, a Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, has been missing since Jan. 30. His car was found in North Carolina on Thursday, driven by a man who was wanted in a homicide that occurred in southwest Florida. Below is a timeline of his disappearance:. Levin's daughter said...
Phone scammer posing as Delray Beach police officer
Contact 5 searched newspaper articles across the U.S. and found complaints of people posing as local police officers, dialing for dollars in Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Texas and Wisconsin. The incidents took place all this week, including one impacting Delray Beach residents. A Delray Beach woman called Contact 5 from a...
Multiple agencies continue search for missing Lyft driver
A multi-state, multi-agency search is continuing Saturday for a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens whose vehicle was driven by a man apprehended in North Carolina and is facing murder charges of a man in Wauchula. Gary Levin,74, has been missing since Monday when his family says he picked...
19 migrants in custody after attempted landing near Jupiter Inlet Colony
A boat filled with migrants was spotted Friday afternoon off the coast of Jupiter. It happened at about 2:45 p.m. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they stopped the boat with 19 people aboard, but two men jumped off and swam to shore. Jupiter Inlet Colony police said a...
Family: Missing Lyft driver's car found in North Carolina, man in custody
Man shot while driving on I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach. A man was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after he was shot while driving on Interstate 95 in northern Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle making illegal U-turn
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle that made an illegal U-turn late Friday in a hit-and-run, the Jupiter police department said Saturday morning,. At approximately 10 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop at which time, the vehicle made an illegal U-turn and fatally struck a pedestrian at Center Street and Loxahatchee Drive.
Man found shot dead in Pahokee
An adult man died in a shooting early Saturday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Shortly after 1 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting report in the 100 block of Carver Place in Pahokee. Deputies found an adult male outside suffering from gunshot wound. Palm Beach County Fire...
What kind of safety measures are in place for rideshare drivers?
While there are a lot of unanswered questions about what happened to Gary Levin, the Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver who vanished earlier this week, his disappearance has shaken a number of rideshare drivers. Both Uber and Lyft monitor rides for unusual activity, like long stops or route deviations and...
Boca Raton cosmetic surgeon warns of new face slimming, plastic surgery trend
A cosmetic surgeon is sounding the alarm about the dangers of a new plastic surgery trend that many celebrities are flocking to. "Buccal fat is this area right under the cheekbone," Dr. Kanwal Bawa, a cosmetic surgeon in Boca Raton, told WPTV. Bawa called Contact 5 about a procedure that...
Technology to prevent bridge tragedies to be installed on more than 80 bridges
Monday marks one year since Carol Wright, 79, tragically fell to her death when the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach opened as she walked across it with her bicycle. Just standing near the Royal Park Bridge in still difficult for Wright’s niece, Jill Sanchez. "It doesn’t feel...
Brother of missing Lyft driver hoping for 'miracle'
As the search continues for Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, WPTV is learning more about him through his brother, who also lives in Palm Beach County. Donald Levin, 80, is Gary's older brother, and the two grew up in the same room back home in...
Man shot while driving on I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach
A man was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after he was shot while driving on Interstate 95 in northern Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred about 3:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach. Deputies and Florida...
More business owners turning to AI to stay competitive
It's becoming their smartest most efficient employee. More business owners are using artificial intelligence or AI assistants. WPTV looked at why entrepreneurs said it's changing the playing field in their industries. Coined the Wall Street of the South — it's not surprising to hear there's an abundance of wealth management...
Riviera Beach classroom gets 'STEM' makeover thanks to FPL grant
A Riviera Beach elementary school is creating learning opportunities for its students that they didn't have before. A $50,000 Classroom Makeover Grant from Florida Power & Light has transformed Tracey Howard's second-grade classroom at Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School. The classroom has new educational materials, furniture, virtual reality goggles,...
Superintendent releases recommended boundary map for new high school
The high school boundaries that Superintendent Mike Burke will recommend to the Palm Beach County School Board in two weeks have been released. This has been a contentious process looking at how to balance out capacities at nearby high schools and fill the new Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School. The...
Palm Beach County animal shelter offering $14 adoptions during February
In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is offering $14 adoptions on all pets in the adoption program for the month of February. Each adoption will ensure a forever “valentine” is spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and has a county license tag, the shelter said.
Neighbors of missing Lyft driver: 'We love you'
The search for a missing Lyft driver is weighing on many in the Palm Beach Gardens community. Gary Levin, 74, was reported missing by family members on Jan. 31. Police said he was last tracked via phone in Okeechobee. WPTV went to Levin's home and found a note, handwritten by...
