Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Basketball fights hard, falls to No. 4 Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s basketball team put up a tremendous fight against No. 4 Alabama, but couldn’t make enough plays to get the victory, falling 79-69, at home Saturday afternoon. The Tigers fall to 12-11 overall, 1-9 in the SEC, while Alabama is now...
Angel Reese named on Katrina McClain Midseason watchlist

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (BRPROUD) – The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the WBCA announced Thursday that LSU’s Angel Reese is one of ten players on the Katrina McClain Midseason watchlist as one of the top power forwards in the country. Reese has not only played as one of...
Rummel’s Ashton Stamps signs with LSU

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — At Archbishop Rummel on Wednesday, Ashton Stamps joined two other Raiders seniors in signing letters of intent on National Signing Day. The converted wide receiver-turned-cornerback signed with LSU after being discovered at camp in the offseason. Stamps admitted that LSU’s proximity to New Orleans and...
LSU Baseball scrimmage schedule changed due to inclement weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Thursday’s LSU Baseball preseason intra-squad scrimmage has been canceled due to inclement weather. The remaining schedule for this weekend remains the same —Friday, Feb. 3, 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, 12 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 5, 12 p.m. in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Krewe of Oshun kicks off on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Krewe of Oshun is returning to the Baton Rouge area to celebrate Mardi Gras. The parade is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 4. “Coming to the parade here you’re gonna see about 14 to 15 local, middle high school bands, it’s really going to be fun. You’re going to see a lot of local organizations coming out forming their own crews, some family crews coming out, but really you’re just gonna see the best that North Baton Rouge has to offer,” said Bryon Washington, Krewe of Oshun president.
Baton Rouge celebrates 70th Anniversary of Bus Boycott

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – When most people hear “bus boycott,” they think of Montgomery, Alabama. Not knowing that Baton Rouge paved the way for other bus boycotts around the country. This year marks the 70th Anniversary of the Baton Rouge Bus Boycott and we’re highlighting the...
Southern University to create esports lab

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University Law Center announces the launch of an esports innovation lab on campus. On Friday, March 10 at 9 a.m., the university will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Smith-Brown Student Union on Southern University’s campus. “We are so excited to utilize...
Video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead on Burbank Drive. According to an affidavit, Brooks, 19, was raped and left to wander a local neighborhood with a blood-alcohol limit of .319% before she was later found hit […]
Free admission to La. Art and Science Museum offered first Sunday of every month

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Art and Science Museum announced the beginning of their Free First Sunday for the new year. The Free First Sunday program begins on Feb. 5. The program can guarantee visitors free admission between the hours of 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month. Visitors will have access to the museum’s main gallery exhibit, the state’s largest technological planetarium and more.
LSU student Madison Brooks investigation: Cause of death revealed

The Louisiana State University student who died after being raped in the back of car died of "multiple traumatic injuries" after being hit by a car. Four people were arrested in connection with the rape of Madison Brooks but three of them have reportedly bonded out of jail. Kaivon Deondre...
Baton Rouge organization provides parenting resources for fathers, kids

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One local organization is giving fathers resources to succeed in parenthood while creating an open space to talk about issues. “Everybody knows there’s a program out there for mothers and for kids. But you don’t hear anything about fathers,” said Levar Robinson, executive director and founder of FOAM.
