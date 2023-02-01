Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Related
brproud.com
LSU Basketball fights hard, falls to No. 4 Alabama
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s basketball team put up a tremendous fight against No. 4 Alabama, but couldn’t make enough plays to get the victory, falling 79-69, at home Saturday afternoon. The Tigers fall to 12-11 overall, 1-9 in the SEC, while Alabama is now...
brproud.com
Angel Reese named on Katrina McClain Midseason watchlist
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (BRPROUD) – The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the WBCA announced Thursday that LSU’s Angel Reese is one of ten players on the Katrina McClain Midseason watchlist as one of the top power forwards in the country. Reese has not only played as one of...
brproud.com
Rummel’s Ashton Stamps signs with LSU
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — At Archbishop Rummel on Wednesday, Ashton Stamps joined two other Raiders seniors in signing letters of intent on National Signing Day. The converted wide receiver-turned-cornerback signed with LSU after being discovered at camp in the offseason. Stamps admitted that LSU’s proximity to New Orleans and...
brproud.com
LSU Baseball scrimmage schedule changed due to inclement weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Thursday’s LSU Baseball preseason intra-squad scrimmage has been canceled due to inclement weather. The remaining schedule for this weekend remains the same —Friday, Feb. 3, 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, 12 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 5, 12 p.m. in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
brproud.com
Capital area bartenders gain new safety training after LSU student death
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Bartenders and servers are gaining new tools to keep people safe. This comes on the heels of the death of LSU student Madison Brooks, who deputies say was allegedly raped before she died after leaving Reggie’s, a Tigerland bar. “I feel like everything...
brproud.com
LSU Health New Orleans ‘horrified’ to learn medical student was attacked
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State University has released statements regarding the LSU Medical Student that was shot multiple times while visiting her home in Nashville. The Nashville Metro Police are looking for two men and a dark-colored sedan after a woman was found shot late Monday night...
brproud.com
One week, two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Another $100,000 winning #Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in Baton Rouge. This time, the ticket was sold at the Circle K located at 4718 Plank Road. The winning ticket came from the drawing on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The winning numbers for the...
brproud.com
Krewe of Oshun kicks off on Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Krewe of Oshun is returning to the Baton Rouge area to celebrate Mardi Gras. The parade is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 4. “Coming to the parade here you’re gonna see about 14 to 15 local, middle high school bands, it’s really going to be fun. You’re going to see a lot of local organizations coming out forming their own crews, some family crews coming out, but really you’re just gonna see the best that North Baton Rouge has to offer,” said Bryon Washington, Krewe of Oshun president.
brproud.com
Get ready to peel, crawfish prices fall after high prices at start of season
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With the Super Bowl less than 10 days away, there is some good news to share about the price of crawfish. For a few weeks, consumers chose not to pay high prices for their crawfish. More crawfish were out there to be had and...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge celebrates 70th Anniversary of Bus Boycott
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – When most people hear “bus boycott,” they think of Montgomery, Alabama. Not knowing that Baton Rouge paved the way for other bus boycotts around the country. This year marks the 70th Anniversary of the Baton Rouge Bus Boycott and we’re highlighting the...
brproud.com
Southern University to create esports lab
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University Law Center announces the launch of an esports innovation lab on campus. On Friday, March 10 at 9 a.m., the university will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Smith-Brown Student Union on Southern University’s campus. “We are so excited to utilize...
Video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead on Burbank Drive. According to an affidavit, Brooks, 19, was raped and left to wander a local neighborhood with a blood-alcohol limit of .319% before she was later found hit […]
brproud.com
Free admission to La. Art and Science Museum offered first Sunday of every month
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Art and Science Museum announced the beginning of their Free First Sunday for the new year. The Free First Sunday program begins on Feb. 5. The program can guarantee visitors free admission between the hours of 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month. Visitors will have access to the museum’s main gallery exhibit, the state’s largest technological planetarium and more.
brproud.com
Former State Senator Elbert Guillory to announce candidacy for Lt. Governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former State Senator Elbert Guillory is running for Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana, according to a Thursday, Feb. 2 news release from his office. Guillory, a 78-year-old attorney and Republican politician from Opelousas, has devoted 50 years to public service. His efforts began when he...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman. Louisiana – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that it is seeking the whereabouts of Lakeisha Shantel Parker, 43 in connection with an outstanding felony warrant. Parker is described as 5’3” tall, and 170 lbs.
fox5ny.com
LSU student Madison Brooks investigation: Cause of death revealed
The Louisiana State University student who died after being raped in the back of car died of "multiple traumatic injuries" after being hit by a car. Four people were arrested in connection with the rape of Madison Brooks but three of them have reportedly bonded out of jail. Kaivon Deondre...
brproud.com
ALDI is planning to open stores in Baton Rouge area. Here’s where
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new grocery store is coming to East Baton Rouge Parish. ALDI plans to begin construction on three new stores within the next three months, according to Loxley Division Vice President Heather Moore. Moore said the new stores in the area will be located...
brproud.com
Capital region could see spike in COVID-19 cases during February
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – From the environmental impacts of Mardi Gras to health guidelines, medical professionals say the capital region has a higher risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus this month. For major events like Mardi Gras, Superbowl, and Valentine’s Day, many people are expected to host large...
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being done
According to the center for disease control and prevention, sepsis is the number one cause of death in hospitals. Studies conducted by LSU Health sciences center say that Louisiana leads the country in these deaths.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge organization provides parenting resources for fathers, kids
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One local organization is giving fathers resources to succeed in parenthood while creating an open space to talk about issues. “Everybody knows there’s a program out there for mothers and for kids. But you don’t hear anything about fathers,” said Levar Robinson, executive director and founder of FOAM.
Comments / 0