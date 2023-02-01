Read full article on original website
Related
Vanessa Hudgens Engaged to Baseball Player Cole Tucker
This is the start of something new for Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker. The "High School Musical" alum and the baseball player are engaged after more than two years of dating, multiple outlets report. While the couple has yet to confirm the news, in recent days Hudgens, 34, shared a...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0