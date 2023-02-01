ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas (knee) will not return on Saturday

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (knee) will not return to Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Valanciunas suffered a right knee injury and will not return to Saturday's clash with the Lakers. Valanciunas will finish Saturday's game with 18 points, 5 assists, and 14 rebounds in 24 minutes...
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (wrist) questionable on Sunday

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Morant is dealing with wrist soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.4 minutes against Toronto. Morant's Sunday projection includes 23.2...
Daniel Theis (injury management) questionable for Indiana's Sunday matchup

Indiana Pacers power forward Daniel Theis (injury management) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Theis' Sunday availability is in the air after Indiana's big man was listed as questionable for knee injury management purposes. Expect Oshae Brissett to see time versus a Cleveland team ranked first in defensive rating if Theis is inactive.
Dillon Brooks ejected for Grizzlies on Thursday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has been ejected Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brooks was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for hitting Cavaliers wing Donovan Mitchell below the belt. He will leave his team shorthanded for the final quarter and a half of action.
Stephen Curry (leg) will play Saturday night for Golden State

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a lower left leg contusion. Our models project Curry for 27.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists...
Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's contest versus the Washington Wizards. Sumner will join Brooklyn's first unit after Kyrie Irving was ruled out on Saturday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 478.5 minutes with Irving off the floor this season, Sumner is averaging 0.90 FanDuel points and a 21.9% usage rate.
Heat starting Gabe Vincent for inactive Kyle Lowry (knee) on Saturday night

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent is starting in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Vincent will make his sixth appearance in Miami's starting lineup after Kyle Lowry was held out with knee soreness. In 36.2 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 25.3 FanDuel points. Vincent's projection includes...
Klay Thompson replacing Jordan Poole in Warriors lineup Saturday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson is replacing Jordan Poole in the starting lineup after resting last game on the second end of a back-to-back. numberFire’s models project Klay for 34.0 FanDuel points on Saturday.
Portland's Jerami Grant (concussion symptoms) available on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (concussion symptoms) will play in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Grant will be active on Friday night after Portland's forward was listed as questionable with concussion symptoms. In a matchup versus a Washington team ranked ninth in FanDuel points (42.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to his position, our models project Grant to score 34.0 FanDuel points.
Warriors' Draymond Green (calf) active on Saturday

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is available for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Green has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Dallas on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 30.6 minutes against the Mavericks. Green's Saturday projection includes 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.8...
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) cleared for Bucks Saturday night

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will play Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with right knee soreness. Our models project Antetokounmpo for 30.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 56.9 FanDuel...
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Sunday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gobert continues to deal with groin soreness and is questionable to face Denver on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against the Nuggets. Gobert's Sunday projection includes 15.3...
Kyle Anderson (back) questionable Sunday for Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Anderson left Friday's contest early and did not return due to back spasms. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Dario Saric playing with Phoenix's second unit on Saturday night

Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric is not starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Detroit Pistons. Saric will come off the bench after Cam Johnson was announced as Saturday's starter. In 14.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Saric to score 14.9 FanDuel points. Saric's projection includes 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and...
Heat's Victor Oladipo (ankle) doubtful on Saturday

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Oladipo is dealing with an ankle injury and is not expected to play against Milwaukee on Saturday after being listed as doubtful. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 27.2 minutes against the bucks.
