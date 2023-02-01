ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco 49ers' All-Pro Not Ruling Out Retirement

By Mitchell Forde
 4 days ago

In the days since the San Francisco 49ers saw their season end at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, most of the speculation about the team's future has swirled around the quarterback position. Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo are all coming off injuries — Purdy's being a torn UCL in his throwing elbow suffered Sunday — and Garoppolo will be a free agent.

However, 49ers fans will want to keep an eye on another offensive star, as well.

Left tackle Trent Williams, who has served as the anchor of the team's offensive line during his three seasons in San Francisco, told Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle that he will mull retirement this offseason.

Branch reported that Williams met reporters on Tuesday while on crutches and wearing a boot as a result of an injury suffered against the Eagles. Williams called the injury "very minor."

But the 34-year-old is taking note of the wear and tear playing offensive line has taken on his body.

"It's a long season," Williams said, via ProFootballTalk . "And having two long seasons back-to-back, it does get pretty grueling for a 34-year-old guy like myself. I’ll be 35 when the [2023] season starts. You do kind of think about what’s life like after football. I’ve done this every year of my life since the second grade."

Williams has earned All-Pro recognition each of the past two seasons. He signed a six-year contract prior to the 2021 campaign that will pay him more than $90 million across the next four seasons.

That's plenty of reason for Williams to come back in 2023. However, he acknowledged the grind of a season has worn on him.

"It isn’t hard to get up for NFC Championship or playoffs or anything like that," Williams said. "But, yeah, the day-to-day grind does get pretty redundant (after) doing it for a long time.

The 12-year veteran said he'll take his decision about his playing future one day at a time.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers unlikely to add high-profile veteran QB

Brock Purdy’s elbow injury appeared to throw a wrench into the 49ers’ offseason quarterback plans. Now it sounds like it any initial speculations about the team taking a big swing to add a new signal caller were off base. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday in a press...
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

