Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis school policies have taken us back to slave era, ‘1865 all over again’: MSNBC guest
MSNBC guest panelist John Hope Bryant claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., has brought "1865" back with his public school curriculum policies.
California reverses COVID vaccine requirement for students as it ends Newsom emergency declaration
California officials said Friday that its children will not be required to receive the COVID-190 vaccine to attend schools. The state's emergency declaration ends this month.
91-year-old New York crossing guard retires after 41 years: 'My life feels so complete'
After working for 41 years as a crossing guard in Levittown, New York, 91-year-old Louise Kobs has retired from her corner on Violet Lane and Orchid Road.
Name names: 'Seinfeld' bill would require telemarketers to provide their name, phone number
A New Jersey bill dubbed the "Seinfeld" bill would require telemarketers to provide residents the name and the telephone number of the person on whose behalf the call is being made.
Minnesota bill would make state 'trans refuge' for kids seeking transgender medical treatment
Minnesota will consider a bill introduced by Rep. Leigh Finke of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party that seeks to transform the state into a "trans refuge."
Ron DeSantis is 'happy to see Black people killed' MSNBC analyst claims after CRT removed from AP course
Professor Jason Johnson related the the death of Tyre Nichols to critical race theory saying those opposed to CRT in school are "happy to see Black people be killed."
China spy balloon shows country is preparing citizens for war that could come at ‘any time’: expert
China's spy balloon flying over Montana shows that the country is preparing its citizens for war that could come at any time, an expert told Fox News Digital.
DNC votes for Biden's plan to upend presidential nominating calendar, angering Iowa, NH
The Democratic National Committee overwhelmingly voted to upend the top of the DNC presidential nominating calendar for 2024, bumping Iowa and New Hampshire from their lead off positions
China spy balloon is 'tangible reminder' of 'real,' 'constant' threat to the US: Former China policy adviser
After the Pentagon confirmed the existence of two alleged spy balloons, Hudson Institute Fellow Miles Yu warns of the very “real,” “constant” threat from China.
Ron DeSantis files legal complaint against Orlando foundation for allegedly sexualizing kids with drag show
The DeSantis administration filed a formal legal complaint against an Orlando venue for illegally exposing young children to "lewd activity" during a Christmas drag show.
Schumer breaks silence on Chinese spy balloon, praises Biden admin for shooting it down
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., broke his silence Saturday about the Chinese spy balloon to offer praise for the Biden administration for shooting it down.
Pentagon working to recover Chinese spy balloon, expects valuable intel from it
Defense officials said Saturday that the mission to recover a shot-down Chinese spy balloon was underway and was being conducted by U.S. Navy and Coast Guard personnel.
Conservatives light up Dan Rather for comparing DeSantis policy to Jim Crow: ‘Now a full blown caricature’
Disgraced "CBS Evening News" anchor Dan Rather was berated for suggesting Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., objecting to CRT in Florida schools was a modern version of Jim Crow.
Where is the Chinese spy balloon now? Airship spotted flying over North Carolina
The suspected Chinese spy balloon, which has slowly transitioned across the United States over the last two days, now sits above North Carolina.
U.S. failure to shoot down spy balloon tells China we are ‘incapable of defending ourselves’: expert
The United States has not shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon seen hovering over Montana, sending a message it will not defend itself against China, one expert says.
Democratic Rep. Beyer accuses Republicans of ‘panicking’ over Chinese spy balloon
Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., says Republicans “can stop panicking” after the Chinese spy balloon that had traversed across American airspace in recent days was shot down by the U.S. military.
US military shoots down Chinese spy balloon over Atlantic Ocean
The Chinese spy balloon has been shot down by the U.S. military while hovering over the Atlantic Ocean off of the South Carolina coast on Saturday afternoon.
Montana governor rips Biden's Chinese balloon inaction: 'Americans are endangered'
Montana Governor Gregory Gianforte, a Republican, spoke out about the Chinese surveillance balloon that violated his state's airspace earlier.
Democrats’ intra-party feud: DNC set to back Biden plan to upend presidential nominating calendar
The Democratic National Committee is expected to approve a plan by President Biden to dramatically alter the top of its presidential nominating calendar for the 2024 election cycle
Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt calls for investigation into Biden admin's 'alarming' handling of Chinese balloon
Missouri GOP Sen. Eric Schmitt sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, slamming the Biden administration's “lack of transparency" regarding the Chinese balloon.
Fox News
954K+
Followers
5K+
Post
738M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 1