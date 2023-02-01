Read full article on original website
China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’
The Chinese government said it disapproves of the U.S. decision to shoot down an unmanned surveillance balloon and warned it may have "responses" to that action.
Charles Barkley says Michael Jordan ‘went ballistic’ in their most recent conversation
The last time Charles Barkley spoke with Michael Jordan was close to a decade ago. Aapparently, Jordan cursed Barkley out during their last phone call.
Kamala Harris mocked as 'utterly incapable' as husband emerges as key Biden admin player
Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer slammed VP Harris for her lack of political skill, warning she is 'utterly incapable' of ever becoming the president.
Dwight Howard Takes A Shot At LeBron James And The Lakers Because They Didn't Let Him Shoot
It appears that Howard did believe in his shooting abilities, even if the team's orders were otherwise.
Charles Oakley recalls when Michael Jordan didn't allow a teenage LeBron James to play in a pickup game - "Mike didn't want to risk LeBron getting hurt"
Charles Oakley took a teenage LeBron James to a pickup game that featured Michael Jordan, who told him he couldn't play because he was worried LeBron would get injured
Gavin Newsom’s wife made over $1.4 million after charging schools to screen her documentaries: report
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife charged public schools in the state to screen her documentaries, making as much as $1.5 million, according to the watchdog group Open The Books.
Republican demands Joe Biden, Kamala Harris resign after 'catastrophic Chinese spy balloon spectacle'
Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., demanded Saturday that both president Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should resign after allowing a Chinese spy balloon to fly over America.
China spy balloon shows country is preparing citizens for war that could come at ‘any time’: expert
China's spy balloon flying over Montana shows that the country is preparing its citizens for war that could come at any time, an expert told Fox News Digital.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Ron DeSantis is 'happy to see Black people killed' MSNBC analyst claims after CRT removed from AP course
Professor Jason Johnson related the the death of Tyre Nichols to critical race theory saying those opposed to CRT in school are "happy to see Black people be killed."
Controversial former NBA player says Colin Kaepernick had 'most freedom' he ever felt after anthem protests
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf said he spoke with Colin Kaepernick shortly after the quarterback's national anthem protests, something the former NBA player did years prior.
Priscilla Presley watched camel 'attack' her son just days before Lisa Marie’s death: ‘She was traumatized’
Priscilla Presley's son, Navarone Garcia, reveals that he almost died from a camel attack just days before big sister Lisa Marie passed away.
Friend of murdered New Jersey GOP councilwoman says attack was 'personal': She was a 'beautiful soul'
Fox News host Laura Ingraham spoke with Pastor Nelia Rodriguez, a friend of murdered GOP Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, about potential motives and her legacy on "The Ingraham Angle."
California doctor cycling on scenic roadway rammed by Lexus then stabbed to death by driver: police
A Southern California doctor was killed Wednesday while cycling when a motorist attacked him, authorities said.
California sheriff says 2 gang members arrested in execution-style killing of 6 relatives, including baby
Two California gang members have been charged with the killings of six family members inside their California home
Indiana prosecutors say Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen should not be released on bail
Indiana prosecutors are asking a judge not to allow Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen out on bond, saying "evidence shows culpability of the actual crime of Murder."
Charles Barkley weighs in on missed call against LeBron James: ‘You sound like these fools in Washington, DC'
NBA Hall of Famer and analyst Charles Barkley defended referees in last Saturday's game between the Lakers and the Celtics, using a political angle in his argument.
Hunter Biden laptop repairman responds to legal threats from president's son: 'Kind of gotten used to it'
The Hunter Biden laptop whistleblower responded to updated threats from the president's son demanding a criminal probe into his actions in a series of letters.
Conservatives light up Dan Rather for comparing DeSantis policy to Jim Crow: ‘Now a full blown caricature’
Disgraced "CBS Evening News" anchor Dan Rather was berated for suggesting Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., objecting to CRT in Florida schools was a modern version of Jim Crow.
CNN’s Don Lemon out ‘on assignment’ amid leaks of on-air tensions with co-host Kaitlan Collins
Don Lemon was absent from "CNN This Morning" Friday following reports that he recently snapped at co-host Kaitlan Collins, but the network says he's on assignment.
