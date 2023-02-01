ELDERLY BOYD COUNTY MAN FOUND GUILTY BY JURY WITHIN ONE HOUR IN MASSIVE FEDERAL CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CRIMINAL CASE

Read full article on original website
POLICE SEARCH FOR STOLEN CAR IN ASHLAND LEADS TO ARREST OF LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN, FOLLOWED BY THE DRUG BUST OF BOYD COUNTY WOMAN AT CRIME HOTSPOT MOTEL
A BOYD COUNTY STOLEN CAR CASE LEADS TO A DRUG BUST AT MOTEL: BRANDON S. CASTLE, 32, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED FOR DRIVING A STOLEN CAR, WHICH THEN LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF MOTEL ROOM HE VISITED AND ENDED WITH THE ARRESTED OF JULIE A. WATSON, 47, OF ASHLAND, KY., ON DEALING OF METH AND ANOTHER DRUG, ALONG WITH POSSESSING A DRUG PIPE.
MARTIN COUNTY GRAND JURY MET FOR THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY AND ISSUED FIVE INDICTMENTS
Martin County Grand Jury met for the month of February and issued a total of five indictments. The Grand Jury charges that on or about September 9, 2022 in Martin Co., Ky the above named defendant:. 1. Lara Giacomoni acting alone or in complicity with James A. Moore committed the...
LAWRENCE CO., KY. CIVIL SUITS, DEEDS AND MARRIAGES FEB. 2, 2023
19-C-00116 MIDLAND FUNDING LLC VS. MULLINS, SHERRY. 21-C-00136 EMC INSURANCE COMPANY VS. FLUTY AND SON’S SHED MOVERS L.L.C. 21-C-00238 CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL, INC, VS. DIAMOND, JOSEPH J. (MOTION HOUR) 22-C-00156 RESURGENT RECEIVABLES LLC VS. BARKER, MELISSA. (MOTION HOUR) 22-C-00166 CITIBANK, N.A. VS. COPLEY, LEONARD. (MOTION HOUR) 15-CI-00013 STRATTON, DONALD...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY. COURT DOCKET FOR THE WEEK OF JAN 30-FEB 2
22-T-00618 COMMONWEALTH VS. BAISDEN, COURTNEY NICHOLE. 22-T-00619 COMMONWEALTH VS. SHRIVER, SAVANNAH RHAPSODY. 23-M-00012 COMMONWEALTH VS. COPLEY-WHITT, LURESIA L. 23-T-00020 COMMONWEALTH VS. ADKINS, BRITTANY LEANN. (ARRAIGNMENT) 23-T-00027 COMMONWEALTH VS. MOORE, STEVEN. (ARRAIGNMENT) 23-T-00029 COMMONWEALTH VS. HUNT, STEVEN W JR. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00426 COMMONWEALTH VS. MILLS, ASHLEY JORDAN. (MOTION HOUR) 21-M-00087 COMMONWEALTH VS....
Moore Obituary
Randall “Randy” Eugene Moore, dedicated husband, father of three, and grandfather passed away on February 1, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones at Community Hospice in Ashland, KY. Randy was born February 23, 1949 in Lawrence County, KY to the late Martha (Hensley) and R.C. Moore, Jr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Phillip “Paul” Moore.
LOUISA POLICE OFFICER WINS GOVERNORS AWARD FOR SEAT BELT ENFORCEMENT
Congratulations to Officer Teddy Newsome on being recipient of the 2022 Governors Award for Seat Belt Enforcement. This is the second consecutive year Officer Newsome has received this award.
FOUR ILLEGAL DUMP SITES IN LAWRENCE COUNTY INCLUDED IN STATE CLEANUP GRANT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 2, 2023) – Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Energy and Environment (EEC) Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman today announced approximately $534,000 in grants for the cleanup of 62 illegal dumps in 14 counties across the commonwealth. The grant funding is used to clean sites where household solid waste...
FLETCHER PRAISES LMS HANDLING OF BOMB THREAT THIS MORNING
Earlier this morning, the Louisa Middle School administration received an anonymous bomb threat. We immediately evacuated the building and contacted local authorities as well as the Kentucky State Police. After a thorough assessment of the building, we were given the “all-clear” to move students back to class shortly after 10 AM.
KLC PRESENTS LIABILITY GRANT TO CITY OF LOUISA
LOUISA, KY – The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented the City of Louisa with a 2022 Liability Grant. KLC members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the community safer. KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.
BOE votes to move all Lawrence County, Ky. 7th and 8th graders to LMS, no vote on taxes to support wish list yet
A special meeting of the Lawrence County Board of Education was held at Lawrence County High School in the library on January 31, 2023, at 6:00 PM. Board members Jim See (Chairman), Maddlene Roberts (Vice Chair), Garnett Skaggs, and Barbara Robinson were all present in person. The meeting was called...
