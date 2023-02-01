ELDERLY BOYD COUNTY MAN FOUND GUILTY BY JURY WITHIN ONE HOUR IN MASSIVE FEDERAL CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CRIMINAL CASE

Randall “Randy” Eugene Moore, dedicated husband, father of three, and grandfather passed away on February 1, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones at Community Hospice in Ashland, KY. Randy was born February 23, 1949 in Lawrence County, KY to the late Martha (Hensley) and R.C. Moore, Jr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Phillip “Paul” Moore.

LOUISA, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO