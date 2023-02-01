Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
Related
tapinto.net
Ocean County's Largest Fishing Flea Market at Southern Regional on February 11
MANAHAWKIN, NJ - The Annual Southern Regional Fishing Flea Market is Saturday, February 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. held in the Southern Regional Middle School cafeteria, located at 75 Cedar Bridge Road in Manahawkin. This market is one of the largest in Ocean County with over 100 tables...
tapinto.net
Hackensack Declares Code Blue
Hackensack, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, Hackensack has declared February 3 and February 4, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Code Blue. A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.
tapinto.net
Morris County to Hold 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ- The Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA) will conduct four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events in 2023. The dates are:. Saturday May 20 from 9am - 2pm at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany. Saturday June 17 from 9am -...
tapinto.net
Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Foundation Pledges $1M to Hospital
PARAMUS, NJ - One million dollars. That was the pledge from Bergen New Bridge Medical Center's Foundation, offered up this week to the state's largest non-profit hospital. Fair Lawn's own Lou Weiss, chair of the Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Foundation, was on hand this week, along with former chair and former Fair Lawn mayor John Cosgrove, when the hospital released the news of the donation.
tapinto.net
Five Kenilworth Residents Graduate Union County Fire Academy
KENILWORTH, NJ – On Tuesday evening, Jan 31, a graduation ceremony was held for the Fall Class of 2022 Union County Fire Academy at Union County College in Cranford. Five Kenilworth residents were among the graduating class who include:. Antonio Famiglietti. Sign Up for FREE Kenilworth Newsletter. Get local...
tapinto.net
East Orange YMCA Launching Annual Support Campaign with Community Impact Celebration on Feb. 9
EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange YMCA is launching its fundraising campaign and inviting the community to get involved by attending a kick-off event on Thursday, Feb. 9, 7-8 p.m., at the Y, 159 N. Munn Ave., East Orange in the Turrell Gym Community Room. The Y’s Annual Support Campaign makes it possible for all children and adults in the community to access vital programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
tapinto.net
Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today that there is a working fire at a dwelling on Holland Road in Holmdel. First responders are on the scene. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in. Thank you for reading TAPinto...
Police: Intruder at Montville High School is a 19-year-old from Bloomfield, NJ
MONTVILLE — An alleged intruder who caused a shelter-in-place order at Montville Township High School has been arrested and charged. Local and county officials on Friday announced the arrest of 19-year-old Charles Banaciski, of Bloomfield. According to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, Banaciski has been identified as the "unknown...
tapinto.net
Monday Meeting Will Present Potential Later School Start Time for Ridgewood
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Following a sudden postponement due to unforeseen circumstances last week, the community will hear more about a possible change to start times at the high school and middle schools at a special board meeting Monday night. Currently, Ridgewood High School begins at 7:45 a.m. and the middle...
tapinto.net
Hazlet fire at Jersey Thrift quickly extinguished, no injuries.
HAZLET, NJ: A small fire at a Hazlet thrift shop on Thursday was "quickly put out" according to Hazlet First Responders. Hazlet police confirmed a fire took place at Jersey Thrift on Route 36, on Thursday. The shop is at 305 Route 36. There were no injures reported. READ MORE...
tapinto.net
Friday Winds Partially Raise a Commercial Roof in Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE, NJ - High winds are being blamed for damaging a roof on Ethel Avenue late Friday, with part of the roof blowing into an adjacent lot. On February 3, a commercial building at 7 Ethel Avenue lost pieces of its roof during the heavy winds and icy temperatures. A...
tapinto.net
Roselle Park Launches New Program to Honor Local Members of the Military; Submit Your Hometown Hero or Become a Sponsor
ROSELLE PARK, NJ - Roselle Park Youth Football along with The Roselle Park Diversity & Inclusion Committee, the Roselle Park Boys Scout Pack 56, and the Roselle Park American Legion Post 60 are launching the Hometown Heroes Banner Program as a living tribute for the Roselle Park community to honor past and present members of the Armed Forces and their family members.
tapinto.net
Hillsborough High School Students Receive Regional Recognition
MONROE, NJ - Eight Hillsborough High School students performed with the Central New Jersey Music Educators Association Region I Treble and Mixed Choirs at Monroe Township High School on Sunday, Jan. 28. Representing schools from all over Central New Jersey, students were selected from a pool of 376 applicants after...
tapinto.net
Holmdel Schools Engage in Strategic Planning Process: Introduce Planner to Public
HOLMDEL, NJ - During a recent regular meeting of the district on January 25th, the board introduced the company representative hired to prepare a strategic plan for Holmdel Schools. The goal is to design a five year strategic plan that would be developed over a series of months. Plans include engagement with all stakeholders such as students, staff, parents, the community in general and the board of ed.
tapinto.net
VIDEO: Kenilworth Town Council Feb 1 Meeting
KENILWORTH, NJ - The bi-monthly Meeting of the Borough of Kenilworth was recently held on Wednesday, Feb 1, at Borough Hall. For those who were not able to attend and would like to see the meeting a video has now been posted to the borough's YouTube channel. To view the...
tapinto.net
Linden School Four Creates “Care Closet” to Meet Student Needs
LINDEN, NJ - Linden School No. 4 is happy to announce the creation of Linden School No. 4 “Care Closet”, an initiative that offers school supplies, clothing, personal-care and food items for any student who may need them. Through the generosity and support of several local donors, including...
tapinto.net
HOLMDEL HOUSE FIRE: FAMILY SAFE, HOME DESTROYED, GOFUNDME SET UP, SEARCH FOR BELOVED DOG DUKE CONTINUES
THE SEARCH CONTINUES FOR THEIR BELOVED DOG DUKE. THERE WERE INCORRECT REPORTS THAT DUKE WAS FOUND. TAPINTO SPOKE WITH THE FAMILY TODAY AND THE SEARCH CONTINUES. HERE IS LINK TO GOFUNDME: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-rubin-family-fire-relief. READ MORE ABOUT HOLMDEL HOME DESTROYED IN DEVISTATING FIRE: Family Safe, Dog Missing as Holmdel Home Goes up...
tapinto.net
Vigil Set for Slain Councilwoman on Feb. 8
SAYREVILLE - The community will have an opportunity to join in mourning to pay respects to the late Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, who was murdered in front of her townhouse on Wednesday night, Feb. 1. While police continue to hunt for her killer, the Borough has scheduled a vigil on...
tapinto.net
Letter from Mayor Lane - February 3, 2023
On Thursday, I and the Borough Council were invited to a thank-you breakfast at St. Anthony School as part of Catholic Schools Week which runs January 29 through February 4. Thank you to everyone at St. Anthony School for the wonderful breakfast. We were also treated to singing and music by the students. It was a special morning.
N.J. hospital appoints new top doctor after yearlong search
Holy Name medical center has named Dr. Vasantha Kondamudi as its new chief medical officer, NJ Advance Media has learned. The position had been vacant for the past year after Dr. Adam Jarrett left the role following a probe involving racial concerns that he had raised. The chief medical officer...
Comments / 0