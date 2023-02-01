PARAMUS, NJ - One million dollars. That was the pledge from Bergen New Bridge Medical Center's Foundation, offered up this week to the state's largest non-profit hospital. Fair Lawn's own Lou Weiss, chair of the Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Foundation, was on hand this week, along with former chair and former Fair Lawn mayor John Cosgrove, when the hospital released the news of the donation.

FAIR LAWN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO