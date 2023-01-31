PROVIDENCE – University of Massachusetts hockey had a pair of seniors provide all the scoring to help lift the team to a 3-2 win on the road at Providence on Friday night. The win moves the Minutemen to 10-13-3 overall, 4-11-1 in Hockey East, while the Friars drop to 12-10-6 and 7-6-5 in league action.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO