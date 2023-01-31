ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
umassathletics.com

Men’s Hoops Hosts Davidson Saturday In Nationally Televised Matchup On Dr. J Day

University of Massachusetts Men's Basketball Game Notes & Information. Game 23 Massachusetts (13-9 Overall, 4-6 Atlantic 10) vs. Davidson (10-12 Overall, 3-7 Atlantic 10) Date | Time Saturday, Feb. 4 | 12:30 p.m. Location Amherst, Mass. | Mullins Center. Tickets Tickets. Watch USA. Instagram UMass Basketball. Facebook UMass Basketball. AMHERST,...
AMHERST, MA
umassathletics.com

Seniors Lift Massachusetts Hockey Past Providence, 3-2

PROVIDENCE – University of Massachusetts hockey had a pair of seniors provide all the scoring to help lift the team to a 3-2 win on the road at Providence on Friday night. The win moves the Minutemen to 10-13-3 overall, 4-11-1 in Hockey East, while the Friars drop to 12-10-6 and 7-6-5 in league action.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy