Kansas City, MO

New Landing Mall | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri

We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Kansas, and this time, you can visit New Landing Mall. To start, this site does not have much visual appeal, but the environment is quiet and it has the necessary stores to go shopping. That said, if you have an emergency and want to buy something quickly, you can stop by.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Wild Bill sculpture unveiled in Shawnee, Kansas

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Jan. 24, the famous gunfighter Wild Bill was being remembered in Shawnee for his short but impactful time in Johnson County, Kansas. A huge statue went up about a quarter of a mile from Pioneer Crossing Park. “Thousands of people will see it for many...
SHAWNEE, KS
KSN News

Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman in northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. KSNT 27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
The Kansas City Beacon

Driving while poor: Project GreenLight wants to help drivers reinstate their licenses

In a city like Kansas City, car ownership is rarely a choice. For decades, the city has been planned around driving. Walkable neighborhoods are scarce, sidewalks are crumbling or nonexistent in some areas of the city, and access to public transportation can be spotty. But owning a car is not cheap — or easy. From […] The post Driving while poor: Project GreenLight wants to help drivers reinstate their licenses appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

A warmer weekend is in store for the entire region

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A warmer weekend is in store for the entire region! Stronger winds out of the southwest today will allow those temperatures to trend upward. Expect highs in the mid 50s today with 15-25 mph winds gusting up to 35. Should see intervals of clouds with a few peeks of sun during the day. For winter standards, Saturday night temperatures will be just fine as we only dip to 30 degrees. You will notice that stronger wind begins to loosen up this evening into the overnight.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Participate in this week’s voting for the Hy-Vee Team of the Week! This week, four boys basketball teams have been nominated in the Kansas City metro area. The candidates are Staley High School, Blue Valley High School, Mill Valley High School and Smithville High...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Small businesses busy in Independence ahead of Super Bowl

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a retail parking lot in the Northland. "We have heard no explanation or plan to remove it," Missouri Governor Mike Parson said. "Why has this been allowed to reach our heartland? Why has it not been eliminated?"
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating homicide in 3800 block of Bales

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 3800 block of Bales. Police responded to the report of a cutting at 11:53 a.m. KCTV will update this story when more information becomes available.
KANSAS CITY, MO
QSR magazine

Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

