Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Native activists urge Kansas City Chiefs to end cultural appropriationEdy ZooKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
The Triple Threat is here just in time for the Super BowlChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
tourcounsel.com
New Landing Mall | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Kansas, and this time, you can visit New Landing Mall. To start, this site does not have much visual appeal, but the environment is quiet and it has the necessary stores to go shopping. That said, if you have an emergency and want to buy something quickly, you can stop by.
KCTV 5
Community, landlord want to replace closed Sun Fresh with new grocery store
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some residents in southern Kansas City, Missouri, need to find a new grocery store after the Sun Fresh in the Red Bridge Shopping Center closed last week. “Nobody really wants to live in a neighborhood where they have to make a 20-minute drive to get...
17 school districts in Kansas City
From Blue Springs to Shawnee, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the school districts in and around Kansas City.
1 dead after homicide in 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri
One person died after a homicide Saturday in the 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Wild Bill sculpture unveiled in Shawnee, Kansas
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Jan. 24, the famous gunfighter Wild Bill was being remembered in Shawnee for his short but impactful time in Johnson County, Kansas. A huge statue went up about a quarter of a mile from Pioneer Crossing Park. “Thousands of people will see it for many...
Kansas City dispensaries begin selling recreational marijuana
Some Kansas City marijuana dispensaries got the green light to begin recreational sales on Friday
KCTV 5
Missouri dispensaries begin recreational marijuana sales early on Friday after receiving licenses
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a retail parking lot in the Northland. "We have heard no explanation or plan to remove it," Missouri Governor Mike Parson said. "Why has this been allowed to reach our heartland? Why has it not been eliminated?"
Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman in northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. KSNT 27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist […]
Driving while poor: Project GreenLight wants to help drivers reinstate their licenses
In a city like Kansas City, car ownership is rarely a choice. For decades, the city has been planned around driving. Walkable neighborhoods are scarce, sidewalks are crumbling or nonexistent in some areas of the city, and access to public transportation can be spotty. But owning a car is not cheap — or easy. From […] The post Driving while poor: Project GreenLight wants to help drivers reinstate their licenses appeared first on The Beacon.
KCTV 5
A warmer weekend is in store for the entire region
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A warmer weekend is in store for the entire region! Stronger winds out of the southwest today will allow those temperatures to trend upward. Expect highs in the mid 50s today with 15-25 mph winds gusting up to 35. Should see intervals of clouds with a few peeks of sun during the day. For winter standards, Saturday night temperatures will be just fine as we only dip to 30 degrees. You will notice that stronger wind begins to loosen up this evening into the overnight.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Chinese spy balloon: Missouri resident's video appears to show floating foreign object
Residents in Montana, Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois spotted the suspected Chinese spy balloon hovering above their neighborhoods this week.
KCTV 5
Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Participate in this week’s voting for the Hy-Vee Team of the Week! This week, four boys basketball teams have been nominated in the Kansas City metro area. The candidates are Staley High School, Blue Valley High School, Mill Valley High School and Smithville High...
Why advocates say Missourians should still get a medical marijuana card
Recreational marijuana sales began Friday across Missouri, but advocates still say cannabis users should consider getting a medical card.
KCTV 5
Small businesses busy in Independence ahead of Super Bowl
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating homicide in 3800 block of Bales
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 3800 block of Bales. Police responded to the report of a cutting at 11:53 a.m. KCTV will update this story when more information becomes available.
QSR magazine
Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.
KAKE TV
Kansas City home in Carriage Hill Estates Neighborhood offers elaborate Chiefs light show
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) -- While you still might see some Kansas City homes with Christmas lights on, there's one with lights dedicated to the Kansas City Chiefs. A home in the 4200 block of NE 60th Ct. features a light show that includes three songs near and dear to the heart of Chiefs fans:
KCTV 5
As Chiefs run continues, local company overrun with calls for giant projectors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The countdown is on, the Chiefs are just 10 days from making another appearance in the Super Bowl. Normally, the longer the Chiefs are in the playoffs, the better it is for local business. Bars, restaurants and hotels often make the headlines, but a unique business in Kansas City is bringing the big game to you.
Watch: red-tailed hawk hit by truck in Kansas released back into the wild
LINWOOD (KSNT) – A bird of prey is getting a second chance at life thanks to the effort of local volunteers. Diane Johnson with Operation WildLife spoke with 27 News about the recent, successful recovery and release of a red-tailed hawk back into the wild. The happy moment was made possible through the efforts of […]
