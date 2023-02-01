ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEC seeks comment on draft tree cutting policy

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is seeking public input on a newly developed policy to guide how they evaluate, and review work plans for projects in the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserves. The draft Commissioner Policy is available for public comment until February 27.
INTERVIEW: 2023 Winter Fair makes a return to the fairgrounds this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Why wait until August for the Great New York State Fair when you can head to the Expo Center this weekend for the 2023 Winter Fair!?. Steve Becker, the Winter Fair promoter, joined NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith during the Saturday Morning News to run through everything you need to know before heading to the fairgrounds.

