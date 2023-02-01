Read full article on original website
Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state, but the Spokane County auditor said it’s likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington’s 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north and west Spokane County.
Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader
A former leader of the Michigan state House had his phone seized as part of a federal investigation that included grand jury subpoenas, search warrants and bank records. That’s according to documents filed in a northern Michigan court. The details were disclosed in a lawsuit against former House Speaker Rick Johnson and his wife over unpaid legal fees. Johnson is a Republican from Osceola County who served six years in the Legislature and is a former chairman of the Michigan Medical Marijuana Licensing Board. The Associated Press left a telephone message for Johnson seeking comment.
Florida could end unanimous jury requirement for executions
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida could make it easier for juries to hand down the death penalty. Republicans encouraged by Gov. Ron DeSantis have introduced legislation making it easier to send convicts to death row by eliminating a unanimous jury requirement. The movement began after the Parkland school shooter was spared from execution in a decision last November that shocked victims’ families. The bills would instead allow a person to be sent to death row with a vote of eight out of 12 jurors. The change would make the state one of only a few in the country where a divided jury can lead to a death penalty.
Oklahoma AG apologizes for cabinet secretary’s indictment
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new attorney general has apologized to one of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s former cabinet secretaries for his criminal indictment in 2020 by a previous attorney general. Attorney General Gentner Drummond sent a letter Wednesday to David Ostrowe, saying he believes Ostrowe “committed no wrongdoing.” He also wrote that former Attorney General Mike Hunter should have disqualified himself from any involvement in the investigation. Ostrowe was Stitt’s secretary of digital transformation and technology when he was indicted for bribery. Hunter dropped the charge when he resigned in 2021. Ostrowe is suing Hunter and the Oklahoma Tax Commission in district court, alleging he was maliciously indicted.
Suspect killed, trooper hurt during Florida chase, shootout
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida trooper was shot in the torso, and a suspect was fatally shot, during a chase and an exchange of gunfire between troopers and two men suspected of trying to steal a pickup truck on a highway. Authorities said Saturday that the two suspects had been attempting to steal the pickup truck on Interstate 75, or items in the vehicle, when they were interrupted by a trooper and fled northbound in another truck. During the pursuit, the men fired several times at the trooper’s vehicle. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and the trooper was airlifted to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
PG&E to face manslaughter trial over deadly California fire
REDDING, Calif. (AP) — A judge says Pacific Gas & Electric must face trial for involuntary manslaughter over its role in a 2020 wildfire in Northern California that killed four people. The judge in Shasta County ruled Wednesday that the nation’s largest utility must be tried on 11 felony and misdemeanor charges. The company has pleaded not guilty. The Zogg Fire destroyed more than 200 homes. State fire officials say it began when a pine tree fell into a power line and the California Public Utilities Commission has proposed fining PG&E more than $155 million for negligence. In a statement, PG&E says it didn’t commit any crime. The utility has been blamed for starting more than 30 wildfires since 2017 through neglect of its aging power grid.
Gas prices dip in NJ, around nation as cold weather returns
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dipped in New Jersey and around the country at large as cold weather descended on parts of the nation following an unusually warm January. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.42, down three cents from last week. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.49, down a penny from last week. Analysts say the return of wintery conditions in February may result in the return of seasonal driving patterns, and prices may drop further if demand doesn’t spike and crude oil prices remain below $80 per barrel.
Inside the hunt for a serial kidnapper, and a bloody finale
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon have released details of a long and arduous hunt for a man who they say beat his girlfriend unconscious and killed two men in crimes committed in two separate towns. Law enforcement authorities say 36-year-old Benjamin Obadiah Foster shot himself Tuesday and later died at a hospital, just hours after police discovered him hiding in the crawlspace of a home where two men were found slain. Authorities say the men were killed sometime between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning and died of blunt-force trauma. Foster had been charged with attempted murder and other crimes after his girlfriend was discovered unconscious and bound on Jan. 24. She remains in critical condition.
California makes flag football a girls’ high school sport
California has approved a plan to make flag football a girls’ high school sport amid soaring popularity of the game and a push to get more female athletes on the field. The California Interscholastic Federation’s federated council voted Friday to make flag football an official high school sport for girls in the nation’s most populous state for the upcoming 2023-24 year. The vote comes amid a surge in interest in flag football among younger players in recreational leagues and burgeoning support from the NFL. New York state took a similar step this week.
