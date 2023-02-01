Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 NHL All-Star Weekend ScheduleFlurrySportsSunrise, FL
Pregnant dispatcher reunites with couple after helping deliver their baby girlLive Action NewsCoral Springs, FL
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling KingJ.M. LesinskiPembroke Pines, FL
As Miami’s Booming Real Estate Market Spills Over, Fort Lauderdale Sees Luxury Listings Spike
Few American cities continue to boom during the pandemic quite like Miami. From Golden Beach to South Beach, Indian Creek to Coral Gables, the South Florida metropolis saw a surge of newcomers lured by its open spaces and tax-friendly business environment. How big was Miami’s boom? Total home sales rose by around 50 percent in 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, with median prices up nearly 20 percent from April 2021 to April 2022 alone. Unsurprisingly, much of Miami’s market momentum has spilled over into neighboring cities, most notably Fort Lauderdale—the canal-filled boater haven just 30 miles north of Miami...
Marcos Pizza Looks to Be Planning New Plantation Location
Florida is the brand’s third most developed state, after Texas and Ohio, with more than 130 locations
“Why Would I Need Pants On?” (Woman Strides Through Miami Airport)
If you’re flying to a warm-weather destination, is it okay to get in the mood by wearing a bathing suit on the flight? One woman certainly thought it was just fine to stride through Miami International Airport without pants on. Woman Walks Through Miami Airport Without Pants On. A...
This Is Florida's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
hotelnewsresource.com
1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold
A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
Click10.com
Kitchen reopens at Sunrise ALF after rodents filmed crawling around
SUNRISE, Fla. – The kitchen is back open at a South Florida assisted living facility following a Local 10 News investigation. The Broward Health Department had ordered the kitchen at Pacifica Senior Living Sunrise shut after Local 10 exposed a rodent infestation in their kitchen. Pacifica Senior Living residents...
Brother of missing Lyft driver hoping for 'miracle'
As the search continues for Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, WPTV is learning more about him through his brother, who also lives in Palm Beach County.
yachtingmagazine.com
See This 108 Custom Line in Fort Lauderdale
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Sales broker Bruce Schattenburg at Denison Yachting says the 108-foot Custom Line Navetta 33 Gioia has had a location change. The yacht can now be viewed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The asking price is $11,995,000.
Travel to the 16th Century: Join the Magic and Mirth at the 31st Florida Renaissance Festival
Travel back in time to the 16th century with the 31st Annual Florida Renaissance Festival, taking place at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach. Visitors will be transported to a magical world of medieval times, filled with sights, sounds, and experiences that will leave them spellbound. The festival features an...
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a couple from Miami and the good they are doing for the community.
11 Florida Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Among The 87 Closing Nationwide
Of all counties in the state, Palm Beach has the highest number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores shutting their doors at four.
24th annual South Florida Garlic Fest set to rock with food, Drake White, more
Garlic: a 10-megaton force of flavor capable of taking even the most mundane dishes on a rocket ride to Flavor Town. In honor of this powerfully pungent, bulbous beauty, the 24th annual South Florida Garlic Fest is here and ready to rock your weekend with garlic-infused goodness. More festivals:Don't miss...
cw34.com
Lyft driver, malnutrition, and stabbing: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says. The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina.
Boca Raton cosmetic surgeon warns of new face slimming, plastic surgery trend
A cosmetic surgeon is sounding the alarm about the dangers of a new plastic surgery trend that many celebrities are flocking to.
That thing in the sky over West Palm last May wasn't a Chinese spy balloon. It was weirder
A billowy object floating above West Palm Beach like an ethereal jellyfish last May wasn't a Chinese spy balloon, but it did have people wondering: "What the heck is that?" As Palm Beach Post reporter Kimberly Miller reported at the time, the object was from a company hoping to take tourists on balloon trips to space. Yes, space.
communitynewspapers.com
Downtown Dadeland Welcomes Six New Restaurants and Concepts to the Neighborhood
Kendall: Downtown Dadeland is excited to welcome six new concepts to the neighborhood. Crema Gourmet, Eleventh Street Pizza, Mensch, Osso Steakhouse, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, and Epic Laser are all open or soon to be opening at Downtown Dadeland. “We are excited to welcome new concepts like cafes, restaurants,...
cbs12.com
Missing Lyft driver had fare from Delray Beach to Okeechobee before he vanished
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — There is new information in the search for a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Lyft tells the family of 74-year-old Gary Levin that he picked up a fare in Delray Beach with a scheduled drop off in Okeechobee at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023.
Mental Wellness Networking Alliance Super Sunday Jazz Brunch Rescheduled to Feb. 19
Mental Wellness Networking Alliance (MWNA) is hosting an inaugural Super Sunday Jazz Brunch featuring live music from the band “Relativity” and Ebonie Paris. MWNA is a non-profit organization that promotes mental wellness, helps make the community aware of mental health resources, and breaks the stigma of mental health challenges. Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook formed the organization after two teenagers were lost to suicide at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
West Palm Beach's Antique Row fumes over 'spite,' 'aggression' in charity event dispute
The springtime gala Evening on Antique Row has endured for more than a quarter century, through years when prostitutes still strutted boldly on Dixie Highway north of Southern Boulevard and a grungy gas station sold glass pipes on the corner to a nascent renaissance of moneyed newcomers and trendy restaurants.
WSVN-TV
Iconic Runway 84 reopens as 1960s-style supper club after major face-lift
SoFlo foodies, you are cleared for takeoff at Runway 84. The iconic eatery is back after an eight-month layoff for a major face-lift. With a fresh new look, a new name and a few additions to the menu, the place is ready to make new memories while keeping one eye on the past.
