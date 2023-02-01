ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Robb Report

As Miami’s Booming Real Estate Market Spills Over, Fort Lauderdale Sees Luxury Listings Spike

Few American cities continue to boom during the pandemic quite like Miami. From Golden Beach to South Beach, Indian Creek to Coral Gables, the South Florida metropolis saw a surge of newcomers lured by its open spaces and tax-friendly business environment. How big was Miami’s boom? Total home sales rose by around 50 percent in 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, with median prices up nearly 20 percent from April 2021 to April 2022 alone.  Unsurprisingly, much of Miami’s market momentum has spilled over into neighboring cities, most notably Fort Lauderdale—the canal-filled boater haven just 30 miles north of Miami...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold

A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Kitchen reopens at Sunrise ALF after rodents filmed crawling around

SUNRISE, Fla. – The kitchen is back open at a South Florida assisted living facility following a Local 10 News investigation. The Broward Health Department had ordered the kitchen at Pacifica Senior Living Sunrise shut after Local 10 exposed a rodent infestation in their kitchen. Pacifica Senior Living residents...
SUNRISE, FL
yachtingmagazine.com

See This 108 Custom Line in Fort Lauderdale

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Sales broker Bruce Schattenburg at Denison Yachting says the 108-foot Custom Line Navetta 33 Gioia has had a location change. The yacht can now be viewed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The asking price is $11,995,000.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Lyft driver, malnutrition, and stabbing: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says. The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Downtown Dadeland Welcomes Six New Restaurants and Concepts to the Neighborhood

Kendall: Downtown Dadeland is excited to welcome six new concepts to the neighborhood. Crema Gourmet, Eleventh Street Pizza, Mensch, Osso Steakhouse, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, and Epic Laser are all open or soon to be opening at Downtown Dadeland. “We are excited to welcome new concepts like cafes, restaurants,...
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Mental Wellness Networking Alliance Super Sunday Jazz Brunch Rescheduled to Feb. 19

Mental Wellness Networking Alliance (MWNA) is hosting an inaugural Super Sunday Jazz Brunch featuring live music from the band “Relativity” and Ebonie Paris. MWNA is a non-profit organization that promotes mental wellness, helps make the community aware of mental health resources, and breaks the stigma of mental health challenges. Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook formed the organization after two teenagers were lost to suicide at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
