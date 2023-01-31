Read full article on original website
theScore
Ranking the 20 best deals of the January transfer window
With the January transfer window slamming shut on Tuesday night, theScore ranks the 20 best moves made across the game's top leagues. Details: Signed from CF Montreal for reported £3M fee. Johnston, a standout performer for Canada at the World Cup, is already becoming a cult favorite among the...
theScore
Injured Mbappe to miss 1st leg of Champions League clash with Bayern
Paris, Feb 2, 2023 (AFP) - Kylian Mbappe faces three weeks out with a thigh injury and will miss the first leg of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich on February 14, his club announced Thursday. The France star was hurt during the first half of Wednesday's...
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 22 - February 3rd To 5th
All the action from Gameweek 22 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool face Wolves at Molineux.
BBC
Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace manager 'troubled' by lack of black managers
Patrick Vieira says he is "troubled" by the lack of black managers in the Premier League and Women's Super League. The Crystal Palace boss, 46, was named on the Football Black List this week - an award which recognises the efforts of black figures working in the sport. Vieira is...
BBC
Euro Leagues podcast: Premier League 'almost bankrolling' European football
The Premier League is "almost bankrolling" European football, with La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 in danger of becoming "feeder leagues", says French journalist Julien Laurens. Premier League clubs spent £815m during the January transfer window. That is over four times the combined £198m in Spain, Italy,...
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Instant Reaction | A win made in Burnley
Everton started the Sean Dyche era at home against Premier League leaders Arsenal in a 4-5-1 formation with the back four unchanged, with from left to right Iwobi - Onana - Gueye - Doucoure - McNeil in midfield and Calvert-Lewin up top. There was plenty of discipline on show from...
BBC
'He is ready to play' - Sabitzer primed for United debut
New Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is "ready to play" against Crystal Palace on Saturday, says boss Erik ten Hag. The Bayern Munich man sealed a loan switch to Old Trafford on deadline day and, after one training session with his team-mates, Ten Hag has seen enough to consider him for selection.
BBC
Chelsea 0-0 Fulham: Enzo Fernandez makes his debut but Blues held
British record signing Enzo Fernandez made his Chelsea debut but could not help his new side claim only their second win of 2023 as they were held by Fulham at Stamford Bridge. Argentina midfielder Fernandez completed a £107m move to the Blues from Benfica three days ago and Graham Potter...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur defends against criticism levied by supporters’ trust
It has been a difficult period for Tottenham Hotspur and the tough times have manifested as extraordinary supporter dissatisfaction, most of it directed squarely at the club’s ownership. While “ENIC Out” sentiments have waxed and waned many times over the past 20 years since Joe Lewis purchased the club and installed Daniel Levy as chairman, the latest round of anger from Spurs fans has felt larger and more focused than any time in recent memory.
