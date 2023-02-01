ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada positioned to be lithium leader; faces challenges from progressives

Nevada is leading the world when it comes to lithium production and a new trade organization is bringing together companies who work in every stage of the production process. The Nevada Battery Coalition was officially announced on Thursday and the group is harnessing the industry for economic growth and more jobs in the state.
Companies Join Forces at Energy Conference to Create the Nevada Battery Coalition

Efforts to form the Nevada Battery Coalition were formally announced today during the Nevada Clean Energy & Transportation Conference at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. Coordinated by Caleb Cage of Arc Dome Strategies, the new trade association will form to provide key support to the industry in three primary areas: public awareness, workforce and economic development, and industry promotion.
Nevada Army Guard acquires 2 late-model Lakota UH-72B model helicopters

The Nevada Army Guard’s wish list came to fruition during the holiday season with its acquisition of two state-of-the-art UH-72B Lakota helicopters in December. The Nevada Army Guard was one of nine National Guard states to receive two late-model Lakotas to enhance rotary-wing aircraft capabilities across the country, especially in mountainous states.
