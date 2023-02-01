Read full article on original website
Lower Dauphin boys hoops knock off Middletown, 44-41, in an MPC crossover game
The Lower Dauphin boys basketball team got key 3-point shooting in the final stanza and went on to a 44-41 victory over Middletown Saturday afternoon in a Mid-Penn Conference crossover game. The game was tied 29-29 entering the final 8 minutes. Chase Smith knocked down two 3-pointers and Brady Hofsass...
Berks Catholic outlasts West Perry to win its first District 3 Class 2A Team Wrestling Championship
Berks Catholic and West Perry were both thrown curveballs just before Saturday’s District 3 Class 2A Team Wrestling Championship match. But while the Saints made a small adjustment and took a good swing at fielding their best lineup, the Mustangs sized up what felt like a whistling Sandy Koufax freight train that had a domino effect in the lower weights.
Owen Schlager’s 31 points lead Trinity to convincing win over Bishop McDevitt
CAMP HILL — Just in case anyone missed the fact that Owen Schlager is putting together one of the best basketball seasons in the Mid-Penn, the Trinity guard went out and drove the point home once more Friday against Bishop McDevitt. In a packed Trinity gym with the Mid-Penn...
Central Dauphin wrestlers paint Cumberland Valley’s gym green to cap dominant run to District 3 team title
Central Dauphin made note of the fact it was asked on Saturday to go into rival Cumberland Valley’s gym and beat the Eagles for the second time in nine days, this time in the District 3 Class 3A Team Championship final, but these Rams were up to the challenge. They won 10 of 13 individual bouts, and ended the afternoon with a 41-14 win and loud “Central Dauphin!” roars sweeping Cumberland Valley’s dome.
Cumberland Valley boys best Harrisburg in MPC Commomwealth play behind Nolan Gilbert’s 21 points
The Cumberland Valley boys basketball team kept its hopes alive for a share of the Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division title with a 68-45 win over Harrisburg Friday night. Nolan Gilbert led the way for the Eagles with 21 points. JD Hunter added 12 points and Nolan Buzalka pitched in with...
Rylee Henson, Mia Libby lift Greencastle-Antrim girls to MPC Colonial win over Waynesboro
Rylee Henson scored 23 points and Mia Libby added 18 to help lift the Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team to a 53-18 Mid-Penn Colonial Division victory over Waynesboro Friday night. Greencastle-Antrim built a comfortable 29-12 lead at the half was never headed. The Blue Devils, 19-1 overall and 13-1 in the...
Chambersburg’s Shea Makosy planning to play two sports in college
Shea Makosy’s college pick was different than most. That’s because the Chambersburg senior said Thursday he plays to play two sports — football and lacrosse — at the next level with Lebanon Valley College. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Pa. High School Football Podcast: Former Harrisburg standout QB Yahmir Wilkerson talks life after football
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report PennLive’s Nebiy Esayas was joined by former Harrisburg High quarterback, Yahmir Wilkerson, who shared his story about what life has been like after his high school career concluded. Wilkerson passed for 2,229 yards and 25 touchdowns with just three interceptions...
‘It’s a blessing’: State College standout Finn Furmanek says he will play at Penn State
Finn Furmanek grew up just a five-minute walk away from Beaver Stadium so it was natural that he has always had his eyes on the Nittany Lions. “I grew up a Penn State fan,” the State College senior standout told PennLive Friday. “It has always been there, and it will continue to be there.”
Can Drew Shelton follow in Olu Fashanu’s footsteps and become Penn State’s next standout tackle?
Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class played a major role in the Lions’ 11-2 season that concluded with a two-touchdown victory over Utah in the Rose Bowl. Running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen and linebacker Abdul Carter established themselves as first-year stars.
Why retaining assistant Deion Barnes is a big deal for Penn State: ‘He is a superstar’
A subtle update to Penn State’s staff directory made waves on Monday. Deion Barnes, the former Penn State defensive end turned graduate assistant, earned a promotion. Barnes, who exhausted his maximum three years as a GA, is now an “offensive/defensive analyst and analytics coordinator” for the Nittany Lions.
Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke adds ACC offer
Add an ACC offer to Elias Coke’s growing list of college opportunities. The Harrisburg freshman receiver said this week that Virginia Tech is the latest school to join the mix for his services. He also claims offer from Michigan State, Boston College, Syracuse, West Virginia, Akron and Toledo. The...
Penn State’s Sean Clifford has ‘retirement party’ set for mid-July; QB will appear in central Pa. on Saturday
Sean Clifford’s Penn State football career ended at the Rose Bowl, where he led the Nittany Lions to a 35-21 victory over Utah on Jan. 2. But State College is not done with him.
Teen boy missing from Cumberland County home
Lower Allen Township police are looking for a teenage boy who has been missing for several weeks. Jaden Dunn first went missing Jan. 16 from Cedar Cliff High School, police said. However, Dunn returned to school and was reported missing again Jan. 23, after he took off running when a...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (2/4/23)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding February 4. Richard L. “Dick” Fickes, 67, of Newport passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 7, 1955, to Bessie Undergust and John Fickes Sr. He was well...
New Bloomfield’s firehouse remains under construction
The New Bloomfield Volunteer Fire Company broke ground in 2020 for a new facility at 215 South Carlisle St., at the former Curtis Ford property. The project was expected to be completed in 2021, but due to COVID-19, plus issues with the contractor, eciConstruction of Dillsburg, completion has been delayed.
Watch live-streams of bald eagle nests in Pennsylvania
Once again, you can catch a glimpse of bald eagles in action in Pennsylvania. Two live webcams are focused on nests in Pennsylvania Farm Country in an undisclosed location in central Pennsylvania and near Codorus State Park outside Hanover, York County. Typically, bald eagles lay their eggs in February. Bald...
Woman accused of central Pa. bank robbing spree arrested in Maryland
A Maryland woman is awaiting extradition back to Franklin County to faces charges that she went on a bank-robbing spree stretching back to September. Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, is accused of robbing the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West, St. Thomas Township, on Sept. 19; Community State Bank on North Main Street, Peters Township, on Nov. 1; and the F&M Trust Bank on Waterfall Road in Fulton Township, on Jan. 20, according to state police.
Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors were accused of hazing. Why isn’t it on the hazing report?
Story by Wyatt Massey of Spotlight PA State College. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
Hersheypark unveils new attraction and you can take a virtual ride on it here
CAN’T SEE THE VIDEO? CLICK HERE. If you are planning on heading out to Hersheypark anytime soon, and have about two minutes to spare, you can get a jump on what the adventure may be like thanks to a new video dropped by the park Saturday. Really, you can...
