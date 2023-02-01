ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PennLive.com

Berks Catholic outlasts West Perry to win its first District 3 Class 2A Team Wrestling Championship

Berks Catholic and West Perry were both thrown curveballs just before Saturday’s District 3 Class 2A Team Wrestling Championship match. But while the Saints made a small adjustment and took a good swing at fielding their best lineup, the Mustangs sized up what felt like a whistling Sandy Koufax freight train that had a domino effect in the lower weights.
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Central Dauphin wrestlers paint Cumberland Valley’s gym green to cap dominant run to District 3 team title

Central Dauphin made note of the fact it was asked on Saturday to go into rival Cumberland Valley’s gym and beat the Eagles for the second time in nine days, this time in the District 3 Class 3A Team Championship final, but these Rams were up to the challenge. They won 10 of 13 individual bouts, and ended the afternoon with a 41-14 win and loud “Central Dauphin!” roars sweeping Cumberland Valley’s dome.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke adds ACC offer

Add an ACC offer to Elias Coke’s growing list of college opportunities. The Harrisburg freshman receiver said this week that Virginia Tech is the latest school to join the mix for his services. He also claims offer from Michigan State, Boston College, Syracuse, West Virginia, Akron and Toledo. The...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (2/4/23)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding February 4. Richard L. “Dick” Fickes, 67, of Newport passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 7, 1955, to Bessie Undergust and John Fickes Sr. He was well...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman accused of central Pa. bank robbing spree arrested in Maryland

A Maryland woman is awaiting extradition back to Franklin County to faces charges that she went on a bank-robbing spree stretching back to September. Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, is accused of robbing the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West, St. Thomas Township, on Sept. 19; Community State Bank on North Main Street, Peters Township, on Nov. 1; and the F&M Trust Bank on Waterfall Road in Fulton Township, on Jan. 20, according to state police.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
PennLive.com

Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors were accused of hazing. Why isn’t it on the hazing report?

Story by Wyatt Massey of Spotlight PA State College. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

