hammer of justice 1776
4d ago
once opon a time in this state you could have a gun rack in your pickup truck full of rifles and shotguns and nobody would mess with them, things Shure have changed since a certain political party took over.
Sherman
3d ago
Aren’t there laws regarding leaving guns in cars? CCW permit states a gun must be in possession of the owner. In possession doesn’t mean leaving the gun in a car then going shopping.
Police: Two men arrested after threatening employees at west Seattle business
Two men were arrested Friday afternoon after they reportedly threatened employees at a business in west Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.
KEPR
Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
q13fox.com
Deputies hunt for suspects who pointed guns at children while using racial slurs
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two teens they say pulled a gun on two separate groups of kids, and in one of the incidents, called the child the n-word. One of the incidents happened on Jan. 31 around 2 p.m. in a neighborhood that...
$30,000 bail set for suspect arrested in Wallingford standoff
SEATTLE — A $30,000 bond was issued for the suspect who police said barricaded himself inside a home in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. The lawyer for the suspect argued Friday that he should be released due to mental health issues. The prosecuting attorney argued the suspect already had two first-degree criminal trespass charges this year and 17 failures to appear since 2018 and that he should be kept in jail.
q13fox.com
Bail set at $500k for man accused of causing deadly crash in Pierce County
TACOMA, Wash. - A judge set bail at $500,000 for a man who was allegedly driving under the influence and crashed his car on Wednesday, killing one of his passengers. Witnesses told investigators that they saw a vehicle speeding, driving erratically and passing other vehicles shortly before it crashed into a barrier on SR-509 at I-705 in Tacoma.
DUI suspect rams patrol car, jumps into Snohomish County marsh
A man found slumped over the wheel of a truck that had been reported stolen fled from troopers when he awoke to find patrol vehicles around him.
Do you know this Lacey hotel theft suspect?
The woman is suspected of stealing cash from a hotel room.
Everett man who stole SPD rifle during downtown Seattle protest sentenced to 16 months in prison
The man later sold the gun online via social media. Police were able to seize the gun before it could be used in a crime.
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in north Seattle parking lot
Police are investigating after a man was killed in north Seattle on Saturday morning.
KOMO News
16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified
TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
Chronicle
Gunman Shoot Man in Pierce County Who Intervened in Robbery, Then Robbed 14-Year-Old
A man was shot and injured Wednesday afternoon outside a Lakewood convenience store after he intervened in a robbery, according to Pierce County deputies. After the man was shot, deputies said the gunman robbed a 14-year-old boy who was walking by, stealing his backpack at gunpoint. No suspects have been...
q13fox.com
WSP: 4-car crash in Tacoma caused by driver who didn't defrost their windshield
TACOMA, Wash. - Troopers say Thursday morning's four-car pileup on Interstate-5 in Tacoma was caused by a driver who did not properly defrost their windshield. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), just after 8:00 a.m., troopers arrived to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the ramp from S 56th St. to northbound I-5 at milepost 130.
Chronicle
Police Standoff in Centralia Ends in Arrest for Domestic Violence Suspect
At about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Centralia police and the Washington State Patrol arrested a man in Centralia who was suspected of second- and fourth-degree domestic violence assault and illegally possessing a firearm. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Riverside Fire Authority also responded to the scene in Centralia’s...
Seattle woman paralyzed by car crash from alleged police chase denied new trial
Judge Michael J. Scott denied a new trial for Channary Har during a hearing at the King County Courthouse on Friday.
Marysville woman sentenced after using son to traffic drugs outside restaurant
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A Marysville woman was sentenced to prison Thursday, three years after an investigation unveiled a drug trafficking operation involving her Lake Stevens restaurant of which she and her husband are former co-owners. Laura Rodriguez-Moreno, 46, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine,...
MyNorthwest.com
Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant
A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant, will now spend 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno also got her teen son involved in the drug trafficking ring. In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing over two pounds of fentanyl pills. Her husband...
Man shot in White Center Wednesday night; 2 suspects escape
On Wednesday night, Feb. 1, 2023, just before 11 p.m,, the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 9700 block of 8th Place SW in White Center. Deputies arrived and located a male adult victim with gunshot injuries, who was transported to Harborview...
thejoltnews.com
TCSO fires corrections deputy after intoxicated driving conviction
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) fired a corrections deputy convicted of intoxicated driving. According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Washington State Patrol arrested the deputy for driving under the influence in the Olympia area last year. The deputy was convicted and took a plea deal for first-degree negligent driving.
Seattle police arrest 5 teens in University Village retail theft operation
SPD will request criminal charges be filed in the case.
Man originally arrested for driving without license arrested again for drugs and stolen guns
Seattle Police arrested a man on Jan. 9 for a traffic violation and then again on Jan. 31 for carrying drugs and stolen guns. “It was déjà vu all over again this week,” the report said. On Jan. 9, in downtown Seattle, police conducted a routine traffic stop. They stopped the driver and asked for his license, which he couldn’t provide. The 31-year-old man was taken into custody for driving without a license. When officers searched him, they found $1,536 in cash in his pants. As police were searching his car, they found what appeared to be a large bag of marijuana and a scale. Police seized the vehicle and got a search warrant.
