Seattle Police arrested a man on Jan. 9 for a traffic violation and then again on Jan. 31 for carrying drugs and stolen guns. “It was déjà vu all over again this week,” the report said. On Jan. 9, in downtown Seattle, police conducted a routine traffic stop. They stopped the driver and asked for his license, which he couldn’t provide. The 31-year-old man was taken into custody for driving without a license. When officers searched him, they found $1,536 in cash in his pants. As police were searching his car, they found what appeared to be a large bag of marijuana and a scale. Police seized the vehicle and got a search warrant.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO