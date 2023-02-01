ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

hammer of justice 1776
4d ago

once opon a time in this state you could have a gun rack in your pickup truck full of rifles and shotguns and nobody would mess with them, things Shure have changed since a certain political party took over.

Sherman
3d ago

Aren’t there laws regarding leaving guns in cars? CCW permit states a gun must be in possession of the owner. In possession doesn’t mean leaving the gun in a car then going shopping.

KEPR

Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

$30,000 bail set for suspect arrested in Wallingford standoff

SEATTLE — A $30,000 bond was issued for the suspect who police said barricaded himself inside a home in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. The lawyer for the suspect argued Friday that he should be released due to mental health issues. The prosecuting attorney argued the suspect already had two first-degree criminal trespass charges this year and 17 failures to appear since 2018 and that he should be kept in jail.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Bail set at $500k for man accused of causing deadly crash in Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash. - A judge set bail at $500,000 for a man who was allegedly driving under the influence and crashed his car on Wednesday, killing one of his passengers. Witnesses told investigators that they saw a vehicle speeding, driving erratically and passing other vehicles shortly before it crashed into a barrier on SR-509 at I-705 in Tacoma.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified

TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: 4-car crash in Tacoma caused by driver who didn't defrost their windshield

TACOMA, Wash. - Troopers say Thursday morning's four-car pileup on Interstate-5 in Tacoma was caused by a driver who did not properly defrost their windshield. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), just after 8:00 a.m., troopers arrived to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the ramp from S 56th St. to northbound I-5 at milepost 130.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Police Standoff in Centralia Ends in Arrest for Domestic Violence Suspect

At about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Centralia police and the Washington State Patrol arrested a man in Centralia who was suspected of second- and fourth-degree domestic violence assault and illegally possessing a firearm. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Riverside Fire Authority also responded to the scene in Centralia’s...
CENTRALIA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant

A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant, will now spend 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno also got her teen son involved in the drug trafficking ring. In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing over two pounds of fentanyl pills. Her husband...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
thejoltnews.com

TCSO fires corrections deputy after intoxicated driving conviction

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) fired a corrections deputy convicted of intoxicated driving. According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Washington State Patrol arrested the deputy for driving under the influence in the Olympia area last year. The deputy was convicted and took a plea deal for first-degree negligent driving.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man originally arrested for driving without license arrested again for drugs and stolen guns

Seattle Police arrested a man on Jan. 9 for a traffic violation and then again on Jan. 31 for carrying drugs and stolen guns. “It was déjà vu all over again this week,” the report said. On Jan. 9, in downtown Seattle, police conducted a routine traffic stop. They stopped the driver and asked for his license, which he couldn’t provide. The 31-year-old man was taken into custody for driving without a license. When officers searched him, they found $1,536 in cash in his pants. As police were searching his car, they found what appeared to be a large bag of marijuana and a scale. Police seized the vehicle and got a search warrant.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

