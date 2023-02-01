Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
MPD promotes 36 officers in ceremony Friday
There is a new wave of leadership flowing through the Montgomery Police Department. MPD held a ceremony Friday at Montgomery City Hall to showcase the promotion of officers to different ranks within the department. In all, 36 officers were promoted, ranging from corporal to captain. WAKA spoke with some of...
ALSDE: Special education records to be destroyed
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) has scheduled certain special education records to be destroyed March 31, 2023. Records to be destroyed pertain to special education Written State Complaints, mediations and due process hearing requests filed between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2017. If you are the parent of a child (or a student aged 19 or older, or a former student aged 19 or older) involved in a special education Written State Complaint, mediation or due process hearing request, with records maintained at the ALSDE during this timeframe, you may request the Written State Complaint, mediation...
WSFA
Montgomery officer dismissed after domestic violence charge
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery police officer has been charged with domestic violence and relieved of duty after an incident Wednesday. According to police, Daniel Webster III, 37, was charged with domestic violence- harassment third-degree. Police say Webster was placed on administrative leave Thursday after the department was notified...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery County Mugshots from 01/16/2023 – 01/31/2023
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 1/16/2023-1/31/2023. All are innocent unless proven guilty.
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood association opposes proposed homeless shelter
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army is facing opposition from people in a neighborhood after they announced their plans to relocate to south Montgomery. The Seth Johnson Neighborhood Association met with Maj. Harvey Johnson on Jan. 26 to listen to his reasons for placing a homeless shelter on that side of town.
Troy Messenger
Camp Stew Sale: Doing good for Pike County
The more the better. And, that’s the reason the Pike County Salvation Army’ camp stew crew made extra quarts of camp stew for its February sale. “The more we sell, the more good we can do for the people here in Pike County who are in need,” said Donna Kidd, director of the Pike County Salvation Army Service Center.
oppnewsonline.com
Covington County, Opp arrest reports for January 17-27
January 17- 27 Justin Lamar Booker, 37, arrested for alias writ of arrest. Jessie Franklin Williams, 59, arrested for public intoxication. Kenneth Ray Sasser Slawson, 53, arrested for bail jumping II. Natassia Shanquella McGee, 38, arrested for assault III. Everett Young Mock, 42, arrested for failure to appear. Chad L...
WSFA
Gun found on campus of Prattville school Thursday
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A gun was found at a Prattville school on Thursday, school officials confirmed. According to Autauga County Schools Superintendent Tim Tidmore, the gun was found at the end of the school day at Prattville Junior High School. When asked who reported the gun being on campus,...
selmasun.com
Salvation Army to assist with tornado damage Feb. 7-9
On Feb. 7-9 the Alabama/Louisiana/Mississippi Division of the Salvation Army will offer a pre-registration event for assistance to homes that were damaged by the Jan. 12 tornado in Selma. To receive assistance the Salvation Army division is requiring the following:. You must be identified on their records as having sustained...
WSFA
Cash reward offered in unsolved Montgomery homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person(s) responsible for killing a Montgomery woman more than four years ago. According to officials, Latricia McDade, 31, was heading home when she was shot in her vehicle on Alabama River Parkway on September 20, 2018. She later died that night at Jackson Hospital.
Wetumpka Herald
Montgomery Police searching for burglary suspect
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of an unknown subject wanted for burglary. “The offense occurred, Sunday, Jan. 29 in the 2400 block of Central Parkway in Montgomery,” CrimeStoppers said...
lowndessignal.com
Brazil receives January Character in Action Award
The Lowndes County Juvenile Court selected Jackson-Steele Elementary fifth grader, Elgin Brazil, to receive the January Character in Action Award. Ten-year-old Brazil was nominated for the award by Jackson-Steele principal, Shana Ervin, who described Brazil as the definition of student leadership. “He is committed to exceeding expectations on a daily...
Missing Montgomery father found slain; 2 including 16-year-old charged with capital murder
Human remains of a Montgomery man missing for several weeks have been recovered, and two people are charged with capital murder in his death. Eric Stewart, a 54-year-old father, disappeared on Jan. 8, according to friends and his coworkers at Koch Foods. On Tuesday, Montgomery police responded to the 3000...
WSFA
Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are shedding light on the case surrounding a Montgomery man who has been in the Elmore County Jail for more than a week in connection to the alleged attempted sexual assault and robbery of a gas station employee. Roddrecius Goldsmith was booked into...
Claudette Colvin Was a Catalyst In the Civil Rights Movement — Where Is She Now?
The Montgomery bus boycott is often synonymous with American activist Rosa Parks. However, civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin preceded her. In March 1955, nine months before Parks refused to give up her seat to a white man, 15-year-old Colvin did the same thing. Now 83 years old, Colvin’s courageous actions...
WSFA
1 dead in Wednesday morning north Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened its 10th homicide investigation of 2023 after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Kiwanis Street at 9:25 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot. First responders found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.
WSFA
Montgomery planning to tear down abandoned apartment complex
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Demolition and developments will be in progress soon in north Montgomery. District 3 Councilwoman Marche Johnson said an old apartment complex on Northgate Drive has been abandoned and dilapidated for at least a decade. “It has deteriorated over the years, and it’s really become an eyesore...
lowndessignal.com
Communities source eggs locally while HPAI impacts mid-west producers
Midwest table egg producers are battling the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a contagious virus threatening flocks and contributing to rising egg prices across the nation since February 2022. “This past year, the highly pathogenic avian influenza hit commercial egg facilities in other states, particularly Minnesota and Wisconsin,”...
wdhn.com
Work is now going vertical at the Enterprise VA nursing home
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—Things are starting to go vertical at the construction site of the state veteran’s home. The actual buildings are now appearing on the 108-acre site off State Highway 51. Once complete in late 2024 or early 25. It will be the fifth Va home in Alabama,...
wtvy.com
1 in critical condition, 1 injured after roadside accident in Troy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A roadside accident in downtown Troy landed two men in the hospital. According to the Troy police department, officers arrived on the scene at North Three Notch Street around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses told police that the two men were ejected out of the lift...
