MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) has scheduled certain special education records to be destroyed March 31, 2023. Records to be destroyed pertain to special education Written State Complaints, mediations and due process hearing requests filed between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2017. If you are the parent of a child (or a student aged 19 or older, or a former student aged 19 or older) involved in a special education Written State Complaint, mediation or due process hearing request, with records maintained at the ALSDE during this timeframe, you may request the Written State Complaint, mediation...

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO