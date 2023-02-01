ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, AL

alabamanews.net

MPD promotes 36 officers in ceremony Friday

There is a new wave of leadership flowing through the Montgomery Police Department. MPD held a ceremony Friday at Montgomery City Hall to showcase the promotion of officers to different ranks within the department. In all, 36 officers were promoted, ranging from corporal to captain. WAKA spoke with some of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

ALSDE: Special education records to be destroyed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) has scheduled certain special education records to be destroyed March 31, 2023. Records to be destroyed pertain to special education Written State Complaints, mediations and due process hearing requests filed between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2017.   If you are the parent of a child (or a student aged 19 or older, or a former student aged 19 or older) involved in a special education Written State Complaint, mediation or due process hearing request, with records maintained at the ALSDE during this timeframe, you may request the Written State Complaint, mediation...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery officer dismissed after domestic violence charge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery police officer has been charged with domestic violence and relieved of duty after an incident Wednesday. According to police, Daniel Webster III, 37, was charged with domestic violence- harassment third-degree. Police say Webster was placed on administrative leave Thursday after the department was notified...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery neighborhood association opposes proposed homeless shelter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army is facing opposition from people in a neighborhood after they announced their plans to relocate to south Montgomery. The Seth Johnson Neighborhood Association met with Maj. Harvey Johnson on Jan. 26 to listen to his reasons for placing a homeless shelter on that side of town.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Troy Messenger

Camp Stew Sale: Doing good for Pike County

The more the better. And, that’s the reason the Pike County Salvation Army’ camp stew crew made extra quarts of camp stew for its February sale. “The more we sell, the more good we can do for the people here in Pike County who are in need,” said Donna Kidd, director of the Pike County Salvation Army Service Center.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
oppnewsonline.com

Covington County, Opp arrest reports for January 17-27

January 17- 27 Justin Lamar Booker, 37, arrested for alias writ of arrest. Jessie Franklin Williams, 59, arrested for public intoxication. Kenneth Ray Sasser Slawson, 53, arrested for bail jumping II. Natassia Shanquella McGee, 38, arrested for assault III. Everett Young Mock, 42, arrested for failure to appear. Chad L...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Gun found on campus of Prattville school Thursday

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A gun was found at a Prattville school on Thursday, school officials confirmed. According to Autauga County Schools Superintendent Tim Tidmore, the gun was found at the end of the school day at Prattville Junior High School. When asked who reported the gun being on campus,...
PRATTVILLE, AL
selmasun.com

Salvation Army to assist with tornado damage Feb. 7-9

On Feb. 7-9 the Alabama/Louisiana/Mississippi Division of the Salvation Army will offer a pre-registration event for assistance to homes that were damaged by the Jan. 12 tornado in Selma. To receive assistance the Salvation Army division is requiring the following:. You must be identified on their records as having sustained...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Cash reward offered in unsolved Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person(s) responsible for killing a Montgomery woman more than four years ago. According to officials, Latricia McDade, 31, was heading home when she was shot in her vehicle on Alabama River Parkway on September 20, 2018. She later died that night at Jackson Hospital.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Montgomery Police searching for burglary suspect

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of an unknown subject wanted for burglary. “The offense occurred, Sunday, Jan. 29 in the 2400 block of Central Parkway in Montgomery,” CrimeStoppers said...
lowndessignal.com

Brazil receives January Character in Action Award

The Lowndes County Juvenile Court selected Jackson-Steele Elementary fifth grader, Elgin Brazil, to receive the January Character in Action Award. Ten-year-old Brazil was nominated for the award by Jackson-Steele principal, Shana Ervin, who described Brazil as the definition of student leadership. “He is committed to exceeding expectations on a daily...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are shedding light on the case surrounding a Montgomery man who has been in the Elmore County Jail for more than a week in connection to the alleged attempted sexual assault and robbery of a gas station employee. Roddrecius Goldsmith was booked into...
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

1 dead in Wednesday morning north Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened its 10th homicide investigation of 2023 after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Kiwanis Street at 9:25 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot. First responders found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery planning to tear down abandoned apartment complex

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Demolition and developments will be in progress soon in north Montgomery. District 3 Councilwoman Marche Johnson said an old apartment complex on Northgate Drive has been abandoned and dilapidated for at least a decade. “It has deteriorated over the years, and it’s really become an eyesore...
MONTGOMERY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Communities source eggs locally while HPAI impacts mid-west producers

Midwest table egg producers are battling the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a contagious virus threatening flocks and contributing to rising egg prices across the nation since February 2022. “This past year, the highly pathogenic avian influenza hit commercial egg facilities in other states, particularly Minnesota and Wisconsin,”...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Work is now going vertical at the Enterprise VA nursing home

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—Things are starting to go vertical at the construction site of the state veteran’s home. The actual buildings are now appearing on the 108-acre site off State Highway 51. Once complete in late 2024 or early 25. It will be the fifth Va home in Alabama,...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

1 in critical condition, 1 injured after roadside accident in Troy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A roadside accident in downtown Troy landed two men in the hospital. According to the Troy police department, officers arrived on the scene at North Three Notch Street around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses told police that the two men were ejected out of the lift...
TROY, AL

