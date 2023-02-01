Read full article on original website
2news.com
Nevada positioned to be lithium leader; faces challenges from progressives
Nevada is leading the world when it comes to lithium production and a new trade organization is bringing together companies who work in every stage of the production process. The Nevada Battery Coalition was officially announced on Thursday and the group is harnessing the industry for economic growth and more jobs in the state.
Companies Join Forces at Energy Conference to Create the Nevada Battery Coalition
Efforts to form the Nevada Battery Coalition were formally announced today during the Nevada Clean Energy & Transportation Conference at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. Coordinated by Caleb Cage of Arc Dome Strategies, the new trade association will form to provide key support to the industry in three primary areas: public awareness, workforce and economic development, and industry promotion.
NH: NEGATIVE 100 DEGREES EXPECTED ON MT WASHINGTON
When the extreme cold hits New Hampshire this weekend, the wind chill temperature on Mt. Washington's peak could reach 100-degrees below zero.. or worse!
NV Secretary of State Explains Decrease in Registered Voters After Election
Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar reports a decrease of 54,332 active registered voters during the month of January 2023 as compared to December 2022. The Secretary of State's office says it's actually common to see a decrease after an election. The total number of active registered voters in Nevada...
Nevada Army Guard acquires 2 late-model Lakota UH-72B model helicopters
The Nevada Army Guard’s wish list came to fruition during the holiday season with its acquisition of two state-of-the-art UH-72B Lakota helicopters in December. The Nevada Army Guard was one of nine National Guard states to receive two late-model Lakotas to enhance rotary-wing aircraft capabilities across the country, especially in mountainous states.
Multi-faith religious leaders holding candlelight vigil to honor Nevadans who died homeless in 2022
In an interfaith gesture; Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Baha’i, Pagan religious leaders of the area are joining together to remember homeless Nevadans who died in 2022. Besides lighting candles in memory of Nevadans who lost their lives while homeless, some from exposure to the elements, religious leaders plan...
