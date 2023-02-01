Read full article on original website
Kan. felon charged after found with 13-year-old at motel
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man with a history of crime is facing child sex crime charges. On Jan. 27, Lorenzo Gary, 37 of Wichita, was charged with 2 counts of rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, contributing to a child’s misconduct or deprivation, and incest, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
KAKE TV
The WPD says the shots heard by firefighters Saturday morning were fireworks
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police are working to determine who fired shots and why near downtown early Saturday morning. Shots were heard in the area of 8th and Broadway and they were heard very close to the area of where firefighters were on scene monitoring an early-morning fire. Around...
Police: Suspects took $1500 in merchandise from Kan. Boot store
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and are asking for help to identify suspects. Security camera show three individuals who over the past few days have stolen $1,500.00 in merchandise from Boot Barn at 6501 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita. If you recognize these thieves please...
KAKE TV
Man gets nearly 17 years in prison deadly Thanksgiving Day crash in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 38-year-old Andover man has been sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed one person and injured another in Wichita on Thanksgiving in 2021. Garett Meyers pleaded guilty in December to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and...
Wichita mother pleads guilty to killing baby for ‘crying all the time’
A Wichita mother was in court Wednesday where she pleaded guilty to killing her baby.
foxkansas.com
Wichita delivery driver fired for racist comment
A Wichita FedEx driver lost her job after a viral video of a delivery stop. The video has more than 3 million views and shows a heated exchange between the FedEx driver and a customer. But according to the driver's apology, there's more to the situation than the video shows.
KAKE TV
4 hurt, including 2 children, in 4-vehicle crash on K-96 in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says two children and two drivers were hurt in a crash involving multiple vehicles in north Wichita Thursday morning. It happened at around 8:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of K-96 near the Hydraulic exit. Trooper Chad Crittenden said crews were already at the scene of a non-injury accident at the ramp to I-135 when traffic began to back up, leading to a four-vehicle crash near Hydraulic.
Several injured in a crash on U.S. 54 west of Wichita
Several people were injured in a crash between a Chevy pickup and a semi west of Wichita on Thursday.
Wichita parolee charged with murder in weekend crash that killed Wellington woman, 38
Lindsey Garmon died at a Wichita hospital on Saturday about three hours after Harry Rediker left the road at Hoover and Taft, hit a curb and slammed his car into a utility pole, authorities have said.
Former Wichita car dealership owner banned in Kansas, must pay $45k
The owner of a used car dealership in south Wichita was banned from selling vehicles in Kansas on Friday after a judgment was entered in a Sedgwick County District Court.
Man charged after police chase ends with Wellington woman killed
A judge in the Sedgwick County District Court has charged a man with murder after he was allegedly involved in a police chase that ended when he crashed into a utility pole, killing a Wellington woman.
Mo. woman dies in pickup rollover crash on Kan. highway
RENO COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 10p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Laura R. Manwarren, 45, Ozark, Missouri, was southbound on Kansas 14 four miles south of Sterling. The pickup left the roadway. The driver...
KWCH.com
2 critically injured in crash on K-96
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people have been critically injured in a crash on K-96 in the I-135 exit lane. The on-ramp was closed after the crash in the 8 o’clock hour Thursday morning as crews worked the scene. Both directions of K-96 were affected by the crash. A...
Wichita Fire units respond to overnight downtown fire
The call came in around 3 a.m. Saturday, from a two-story duplex in the 900 block of N. Broadway. The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes but two apartments are unlivable.
KWCH.com
Victim identified in Sunday’s deadly crash on Kellogg
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police have identified 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita as the victim in Sunday’s crash on Kellogg near Washington. Harris was killed in a one-vehicle crash. She was driving west on Kellogg when she drove into a concrete wall, went over it, and landed on Washington. No other people were involved.
Wichita Police identifies woman killed after crash on Kellogg
Wichita Police have released the name of a woman who died after her car went over the wall on Kellogg Sunday. Police say 22-year-old Konstance Harris
Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying person suspected of robbing Wichita store
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying a person suspected of robbing a store in southwest Wichita.
How to get your driver’s license fixed in Wichita
The Wichita Police Department is hosting a Second Chance Thursday on Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Downtown Library, 223 S. Main St.
Four-vehicle accident on K-96 hospitalizes 2 children, injures other people
A 5-year-old child who was unresponsive was rushed to a hospital after the collision.
Kansas man unknowingly saves own cousin from burning car
Family and friends are calling Mike Stuhlsatz a hero after pulling a young man from a burning car this month.
