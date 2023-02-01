The perfect season in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference continued for the St. Norbert Green Knights women’s basketball team Wednesday night, blowing past winless Alverno 71-36 in Milwaukee. St. Norbert outscored the hosts 22-1 in the second quarter and 22-7 in the third. Emma Morrisey led three in double figures with 12 points, Natalie Cerrato had 11 with a team high six rebounds and Kaycee Gierczak added 10. It was the ninth straight victory for the Lady Knights who improved to 13-0 in the NACC, 17-3 overall. They have a two game lead in the conference race with five games remaining in the regular season.

DE PERE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO