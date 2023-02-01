Effective: 2023-02-04 19:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 07:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Thousands of acres of agricultural land are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 18.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Big Black River West 15.0 18.6 Sat 5 pm CST 18.6 19.0 18.5

ATTALA COUNTY, MS ・ 6 HOURS AGO