Gamecocks come up just short in loss to Razorbacks
South Carolina held a one-point lead with 1:40 left in the game but could not fend off Arkansas on Saturday afternoon in Colonial Life Arena as it fell 65-63. The Gamecocks (8-15, 1-9) were down 36-27 at halftime but guard Meechie Johnson and forward Josh Gray helped the Gamecocks get back in the game in the second half but would come up just short against the Razorbacks.
Bulldog defense slows down explosive Missouri offense in big win at the Hump
As good as Mississippi State’s defense has been this year, Missouri has been equally as good on the offensive end. The Tigers came to Starkville on Saturday averaging 83 points per game. That is second in the SEC behind Alabama by just .1 point. The Tigers lead the league in field goal percentage (49%), assists (18) and assists/turnover ratio (1.51). They’re also second in the league in 3-point percentage (36%).
WBB preview: Carolina travels to UConn
No. 1/1 South Carolina women’s basketball faces its second top-five road test of the season when the Gamecocks travel to UConn for a noon tipoff on Sun., Feb. 5, at the XL Center in Hartford. The sold-out game will air on FOX. Preview written by USC Athletics Communications and...
The Good, Bad & Ugly: Arkansas 65, South Carolina 63
The Arkansas Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5 SEC) extended their SEC winning streak to four games at South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia, but as head coach Eric Musselman so frequently says, nothing comes easy on the road. That was certainly the case as it took a full 40 minutes for the Hogs to get over the hump and out of town with a 65-63 victory.
IN PHOTOS: Baseball scrimmage - Feb. 4
South Carolina is now less than two weeks away from its season opener. The Gamecocks scrimmaged for the third time this week Saturday, resulting a 6-3 finish in six innings. USC will work out again Sunday at 1:30 p.m and open the 2023 campaign on Feb. 17 against UMass Lowell.
FINAL: Arkansas 65 - Carolina 63
South Carolina will look to snap a six-game losing streak on Saturday when it welcomes Arkansas to Colonial Life Arena for Legends Weekend. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network. The Gamecocks (8-14, 1-8) are coming off a 66-51 loss to Mississippi State on...
Three South Carolina Gamecocks suspended from football team
South Carolina football players Monteque Rhames, Anthony Rose and Cameron Upshaw have all been suspended from the program, according to a release from the school. A reason for the suspension was not given in the press release. Rhames, however, was arrested on Friday morning and was charged with carrying weapons...
USC offers JUCO running back Mekhi Norfleet a preferred walk-on spot
USC made a preferred walk-on offer to 2023 Santa Barbara Community College running back Mekhi Norfleet on Friday. The 5-foot-11, 225-pound Norfleet is a sophomore eligible to transfer in for the fall semester. Norfleet, who played at De La Salle High School, rushed for 550 yards and seven TDs on...
Diamond Dog scrimmage #5 stats and notes
Mississippi State spring training scrimmage stats and notes Feb. 4. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
