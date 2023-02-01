ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WBB preview: Carolina travels to UConn

No. 1/1 South Carolina women’s basketball faces its second top-five road test of the season when the Gamecocks travel to UConn for a noon tipoff on Sun., Feb. 5, at the XL Center in Hartford. The sold-out game will air on FOX. Preview written by USC Athletics Communications and...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Baseball scrimmage - Feb. 4

South Carolina is now less than two weeks away from its season opener. The Gamecocks scrimmaged for the third time this week Saturday, resulting a 6-3 finish in six innings. USC will work out again Sunday at 1:30 p.m and open the 2023 campaign on Feb. 17 against UMass Lowell.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Arkansas beats South Carolina, 65-63

The Arkansas Razorbacks ran their SEC winning streak to four games with a 65-63 victory over South Carolina from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia (S.C.) on Saturday. With the win the Hogs move to 16-7 overall on the season and get back to .500 in league play after a 1-5 start.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Bulldog defense slows down explosive Missouri offense in big win at the Hump

As good as Mississippi State’s defense has been this year, Missouri has been equally as good on the offensive end. The Tigers came to Starkville on Saturday averaging 83 points per game. That is second in the SEC behind Alabama by just .1 point. The Tigers lead the league in field goal percentage (49%), assists (18) and assists/turnover ratio (1.51). They’re also second in the league in 3-point percentage (36%).
SPRINGFIELD, MO
247Sports

FINAL: Arkansas 65 - Carolina 63

South Carolina will look to snap a six-game losing streak on Saturday when it welcomes Arkansas to Colonial Life Arena for Legends Weekend. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network. The Gamecocks (8-14, 1-8) are coming off a 66-51 loss to Mississippi State on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Gamecocks come up just short in loss to Razorbacks

South Carolina held a one-point lead with 1:40 left in the game but could not fend off Arkansas on Saturday afternoon in Colonial Life Arena as it fell 65-63. The Gamecocks (8-15, 1-9) were down 36-27 at halftime but guard Meechie Johnson and forward Josh Gray helped the Gamecocks get back in the game in the second half but would come up just short against the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Battle But Fall to No. 8 South Carolina

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson men’s tennis team (6-1) fought but fell to No. 8 South Carolina (6-0) 7-0, suffering its first loss of the season on Friday night at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility. The Tigers and Gamecocks battled from the very beginning in doubles play, but...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

USC offers JUCO running back Mekhi Norfleet a preferred walk-on spot

USC made a preferred walk-on offer to 2023 Santa Barbara Community College running back Mekhi Norfleet on Friday. The 5-foot-11, 225-pound Norfleet is a sophomore eligible to transfer in for the fall semester. Norfleet, who played at De La Salle High School, rushed for 550 yards and seven TDs on...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Three South Carolina Gamecocks suspended from football team

South Carolina football players Monteque Rhames, Anthony Rose and Cameron Upshaw have all been suspended from the program, according to a release from the school. A reason for the suspension was not given in the press release. Rhames, however, was arrested on Friday morning and was charged with carrying weapons...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Beamer excited for what Lewis, Willis bring to the Gamecocks

In addition to South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and his staff bringing in a talented 2023 recruiting class, they are also bringing in players from the NCAA Transfer Portal that they believe can help the Gamecocks next season. The two most recent additions for the Gamecocks from the portal...
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

South Carolina Football: Where the Gamecocks Stack Up in Recruiting in the SEC

Signing Day has come and gone (both the Early and the Traditional), and college football fans are imagining all the different ways their team can go 15-0 on the way to a national championship. “The future is bright” is a common refrain this time of year on the college football calendar, but which teams can honestly say “we got better” after the 2023 recruiting period has ended? South Carolina football fans believe their program can answer with a resounding “Yes!”
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Diamond Hornets sign National Letters of Intent

Lower Richland’s Cameron Newton (l) and Demonti Garrett signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday, February 1. Newton will continue his football career at Newberry College. Garrett signed with Wingate University.
coladaily.com

Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast

The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Additional school threats Friday in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday afternoon saw threats target A.C. Flora and Richland High School. Both schools were sent into lockdown but were reported to be operating normally by officials. Friday’s threats continued a string of school threats that struck the Midlands throughout the week. Thursday night a 15-year-old Spring...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
426K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy