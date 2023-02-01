Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Major retail store closed another location in South Carolina
Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
WBB preview: Carolina travels to UConn
No. 1/1 South Carolina women’s basketball faces its second top-five road test of the season when the Gamecocks travel to UConn for a noon tipoff on Sun., Feb. 5, at the XL Center in Hartford. The sold-out game will air on FOX. Preview written by USC Athletics Communications and...
IN PHOTOS: Baseball scrimmage - Feb. 4
South Carolina is now less than two weeks away from its season opener. The Gamecocks scrimmaged for the third time this week Saturday, resulting a 6-3 finish in six innings. USC will work out again Sunday at 1:30 p.m and open the 2023 campaign on Feb. 17 against UMass Lowell.
Arkansas beats South Carolina, 65-63
The Arkansas Razorbacks ran their SEC winning streak to four games with a 65-63 victory over South Carolina from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia (S.C.) on Saturday. With the win the Hogs move to 16-7 overall on the season and get back to .500 in league play after a 1-5 start.
Bulldog defense slows down explosive Missouri offense in big win at the Hump
As good as Mississippi State’s defense has been this year, Missouri has been equally as good on the offensive end. The Tigers came to Starkville on Saturday averaging 83 points per game. That is second in the SEC behind Alabama by just .1 point. The Tigers lead the league in field goal percentage (49%), assists (18) and assists/turnover ratio (1.51). They’re also second in the league in 3-point percentage (36%).
FINAL: Arkansas 65 - Carolina 63
South Carolina will look to snap a six-game losing streak on Saturday when it welcomes Arkansas to Colonial Life Arena for Legends Weekend. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network. The Gamecocks (8-14, 1-8) are coming off a 66-51 loss to Mississippi State on...
Gamecocks come up just short in loss to Razorbacks
South Carolina held a one-point lead with 1:40 left in the game but could not fend off Arkansas on Saturday afternoon in Colonial Life Arena as it fell 65-63. The Gamecocks (8-15, 1-9) were down 36-27 at halftime but guard Meechie Johnson and forward Josh Gray helped the Gamecocks get back in the game in the second half but would come up just short against the Razorbacks.
South Carolina Hosting Austin Swartz
South Carolina is hosting guard Austin Swartz for an unofficial visit as they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Battle But Fall to No. 8 South Carolina
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson men’s tennis team (6-1) fought but fell to No. 8 South Carolina (6-0) 7-0, suffering its first loss of the season on Friday night at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility. The Tigers and Gamecocks battled from the very beginning in doubles play, but...
247Sports
USC offers JUCO running back Mekhi Norfleet a preferred walk-on spot
USC made a preferred walk-on offer to 2023 Santa Barbara Community College running back Mekhi Norfleet on Friday. The 5-foot-11, 225-pound Norfleet is a sophomore eligible to transfer in for the fall semester. Norfleet, who played at De La Salle High School, rushed for 550 yards and seven TDs on...
Friday Night Notes: The Year of the Gamecock, Top 2024 recruit on the move again and more
USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond. South Carolina is on fire to start the new year. Over the last few...
Three South Carolina Gamecocks suspended from football team
South Carolina football players Monteque Rhames, Anthony Rose and Cameron Upshaw have all been suspended from the program, according to a release from the school. A reason for the suspension was not given in the press release. Rhames, however, was arrested on Friday morning and was charged with carrying weapons...
Beamer excited for what Lewis, Willis bring to the Gamecocks
In addition to South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and his staff bringing in a talented 2023 recruiting class, they are also bringing in players from the NCAA Transfer Portal that they believe can help the Gamecocks next season. The two most recent additions for the Gamecocks from the portal...
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Oregon's Momentum, South Carolina, Best Class in the B1G West
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he analyzes whether Oregon's class was...
South Carolina Football: Where the Gamecocks Stack Up in Recruiting in the SEC
Signing Day has come and gone (both the Early and the Traditional), and college football fans are imagining all the different ways their team can go 15-0 on the way to a national championship. “The future is bright” is a common refrain this time of year on the college football calendar, but which teams can honestly say “we got better” after the 2023 recruiting period has ended? South Carolina football fans believe their program can answer with a resounding “Yes!”
College football recruiting: Biggest winners and losers from signing day
National Signing Day has come and gone for college football recruiting and here’s a breakdown of the biggest winners and losers. National Signing Day certainly didn’t disappoint when it came to college football recruiting as there were a number of surprises on Wednesday. The biggest news was the...
Diamond Dog scrimmage #5 stats and notes
Mississippi State spring training scrimmage stats and notes Feb. 4. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
Columbia Star
Diamond Hornets sign National Letters of Intent
Lower Richland’s Cameron Newton (l) and Demonti Garrett signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday, February 1. Newton will continue his football career at Newberry College. Garrett signed with Wingate University.
coladaily.com
Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast
The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
WIS-TV
Additional school threats Friday in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday afternoon saw threats target A.C. Flora and Richland High School. Both schools were sent into lockdown but were reported to be operating normally by officials. Friday’s threats continued a string of school threats that struck the Midlands throughout the week. Thursday night a 15-year-old Spring...
