Hamilton man found fit to stand trial in connection with deadly Walmart shooting

A trial date has been set for June 26 for a man in connection with the fatal shooting at a Walmart in Fairfield Township, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Anthony Brown, 32, has been found fit to stand trial after initially pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.

He has been charged with five felonies, including aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and having weapons under disability, according to Butler County Court records.

Brown attempted to steal iPhones from the store in May 2022, and then opened fire, killing one person and injuring another, according to court records.

The Butler County coroner later identified Adam Black, 35, as the person killed, from gunshot wounds to the chest.

Additionally, Eric Ruff was identified as the other victim that was injured, according to court records.

After a SWAT incident in May 2022, at a Middletown Fairfield Inn, Brown was taken into custody after he tried to flee the police. After searching the hotel room, investigators found the jacket and mask Brown was seen wearing during the shooting, in addition to other evidence found, according to court records.

At the time of the fatal shooting, Brown was on bond, facing aggravated robbery with a firearm charges in connection with the October 2021 robbery of a Hamilton convenience store.