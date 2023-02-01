Norwood Police still trying to resolve hours-long standoff with barricaded person inside hotel

Norwood Police remain on scene Tuesday night while still trying to resolve an hours-long standoff with a barricaded person inside a hotel room at the Hampton Inn.

Just after 9 p.m., police tweeted that the person is still barricaded in the room but is speaking with police negotiators. Officers are working to peacefully resolve the situation and ask the public to avoid the area.

Heavily-armed law enforcement officials descended on the Hampton Inn on Route 1 around 1 p.m., according to the Norwood Police Department.

A MetroLEC SWAT team was called to the scene to assist Norwood officers.

Video from the scene showed several police cruisers parked outside the hotel, as well K9 teams and emergency negotiators.

In a tweet, Norwood police said, “There is no threat to the community or to nearby businesses at the time. We will post here with any pertinent update.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

