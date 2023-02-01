The Los Angeles Clippers are interested in trading for star guard Kyrie Irving, ESPN reported Saturday night. The Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are among the teams that have been in touch with the Brooklyn Nets since Friday, per the report. But now the Clippers have joined the conversation as another team that could potentially land Irving should he be dealt ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.

