Albany Herald
Nuggets beat Hawks, stay unbeaten on Nikola Jokic triple-doubles
Nikola Jokic recorded his 18th triple-double of the season and Jamal Murray scored a season-high 41 points to give the Denver Nuggets a 128-108 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks and extend their winning streak to three games. Jokic had 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting with 18 rebounds and 10...
Albany Herald
Clippers blow big lead, but beat Knicks in OT
The Clippers squandered a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter on Saturday night, but Nicolas Batum hit a late 3-pointer to force overtime and Los Angeles pulled away at the free-throw line to earn a 134-128 win over the host New York Knicks. Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points to lead...
Albany Herald
Pelicans ride Brandon Ingram’s breakout into tilt vs. Kings
Brandon Ingram has regained his form, and the New Orleans Pelicans' long losing streak is over. Ingram returned from a two-month absence due to a toe injury and struggled offensively for most of his first four games back, which were part of a 10-game losing streak.
Albany Herald
Kyrie Irving ruled out ahead of Nets' matchup with Wizards
Kyrie Irving did not initially appear on the injury report for the Brooklyn Nets, but how much longer he wants to play for the team became a major story line Friday afternoon when reports surfaced about the guard seeking a trade. On Saturday, Irving joined Ben Simmons in being ruled...
Albany Herald
Bulls rally from 17 down to defeat Portland, 129-121
Zach LaVine scored 36 points to help the host Chicago Bulls overcome a 17-point deficit in the third quarter and post a 129-121 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. LaVine made 11 of 18 shots from the floor -- including 5 of 10 from 3-point range. He also...
Albany Herald
Warriors lose Stephen Curry to injury, but hold off Mavericks
The Golden State Warriors snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday night but lost All-Star Stephen Curry to a knee injury in the third quarter of a 119-113 victory over the Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks in San Francisco. Curry had a team-high 21 points in 26 minutes and Draymond Green chipped...
Albany Herald
USC runs win streak to four by beating Washington
Tre White and Kobe Johnson each scored career-highs with 22 and 21 points, and Southern California went on a late 14-2 run to secure its fourth straight win, an 80-74 defeat of Washington on Saturday in Los Angeles. The Trojans (17-6, 9-3 Pac-12) trailed 60-58 with 4:11 remaining after Washington's...
Albany Herald
Cavaliers look to show their toughness to Pacers
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland was among the notable snubs when the All-Star reserves were announced earlier this week, but he quickly moved on to more important matters. Garland remains laser-focused on Cleveland's playoff push, which continues Sunday against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.
Albany Herald
NBA roundup: Giannis' triple-double sparks Bucks to 7th straight win
Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double of 35 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists as the host Milwaukee Bucks recorded their first win in three tries against the Miami Heat this season with a 123-115 decision on Saturday. Khris Middleton scored 24 points off the bench for the Bucks, who won...
Albany Herald
Cam Thomas' career night carries Nets over Wizards
Cam Thomas scored 19 of his career-high 44 points in the fourth quarter and converted the go-ahead three-point play with 12.2 seconds remaining as the Brooklyn Nets rallied from a 23-point deficit to beat the Washington Wizards 125-123 on Saturday night in New York. Thomas joined Stephon Marbury as the...
Albany Herald
Report: Clippers engaged in trade talks for Kyrie Irving
The Los Angeles Clippers are interested in trading for star guard Kyrie Irving, ESPN reported Saturday night. The Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are among the teams that have been in touch with the Brooklyn Nets since Friday, per the report. But now the Clippers have joined the conversation as another team that could potentially land Irving should he be dealt ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.
Albany Herald
Thunder pour in record 153 points in drubbing of Rockets
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points to help lift the host Oklahoma City Thunder to a 153-121 blowout of the Houston Rockets on Saturday. The Thunder's 153 points is a franchise record (not including time as SuperSonics), topping the 150 points they scored in a win over the Boston Celtics earlier this season.
Albany Herald
Deandre Ayton, Suns pull away to blow out Pistons
Deandre Ayton powered his way to 31 points and 16 rebounds and the visiting Phoenix Suns never trailed while defeating the Detroit Pistons 116-100 on Saturday night. Ayton made 13 of 15 field goal attempts. Mikal Bridges supplied 24 points for Phoenix, which defeated Eastern Conference leader Boston on Friday.
Albany Herald
Jamal Murray, Nuggets open 2-game set with Wolves
The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets aim for their fourth straight win on Sunday when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis for the first of two straight games between the teams. Denver scored its third consecutive victory in the first leg of a weekend back-to-back on Saturday, cruising at home...
Albany Herald
Nets' Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons out vs. Wizards
Brooklyn Nets guards Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons have been ruled out for Saturday's home game against the Washington Wizards. The Nets announced Irving is nursing right calf soreness, while Simmons is dealing with left knee soreness stemming from his injury sustained in a game on Jan. 26.
Albany Herald
Bucks get triple-double from Giannis, topple Heat
Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double of 35 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists as the host Milwaukee Bucks recorded their first win in three tries against the Miami Heat this season with a 123-115 decision on Saturday. Khris Middleton scored 24 points off the bench for the Bucks, who won...
Albany Herald
Suns’ Williams Rips Devin Booker’s ASG Snub as a ‘Joke’
With every NBA season comes a slew of players who believe they should’ve made the All-Star Game, and coaches who echo those sentiments. On Saturday, Suns coach Monty Williams added to this year’s discourse with a strong statement about Devin Booker.
Albany Herald
Warriors' Stephen Curry injures left knee; X-rays negative
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had to leave Saturday night's game against the Mavericks after clashing knees with Dallas' McKinley Wright IV late in the third quarter in San Francisco. The All-Star guard limped to the bench, then to the locker room, where X-rays taken of his left knee...
Albany Herald
Mo Bamba suspended 4 games, Austin Rivers 3 for brawl
Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba was suspended four games without pay and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers three for their roles in Friday night's on-court brawl that resulted in four ejections. The NBA also suspended Magic guard Jalen Suggs one game and fined Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels $20,000. Suggs was...
Albany Herald
Matthew Tkachuk shines as Atlantic tops Central in All-Star final
Home-rink advantage paid off for Matthew Tkachuk and the rest of the Atlantic Division squad at the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday in Sunrise, Fla. Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers was named the most valuable player of the three-on-three tournament that ended with a 7-5 victory over the Central Division in the championship final.
